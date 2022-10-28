This listed Harlem triplex comes with a lavishly lush garden space
A Harlem triplex with a lush — and large — private outdoor garden is asking $2.87 million . The 2,525-square-foot home, with a nice 600 square feet of outdoor space, is inside a four-story townhouse at 271 W. 122nd St.
It comes with four bedrooms, 3½ baths and, yes, two outdoor spaces.
A ground-floor patio with a grilling area leads to a landscaped upper-level patio for al-fresco dining — perfect for entertaining. Listing images make it seem like, though located in the thick of Manhattan, that the home stands surrounded by forest.
Inside has its own perks. The ground-floor level features a living room with a gas fireplace and access to a common keyed elevator.
The second floor features a chef’s kitchen, while the main bedroom is on the third floor with custom closets and storage — as well as an ensuite bath.
Design details include a two-story-tall window wall in the living and dining rooms.
The triplex is inside a four-unit boutique condo built from the ground up in 2010. The sellers bought the home for $1.58 million in 2011.
The listing brokers are Jennifer Corcoran, Sargis Mosyan and Elizabeth Kee of Core.
Comments / 0