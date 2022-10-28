ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

This listed Harlem triplex comes with a lavishly lush garden space

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTXzY_0iqLKFNl00

A Harlem triplex with a lush — and large — private outdoor garden is asking $2.87 million . The 2,525-square-foot home, with a nice 600 square feet of outdoor space, is inside a four-story townhouse at 271 W. 122nd St.

It comes with four bedrooms, 3½ baths and, yes, two outdoor spaces.

A ground-floor patio with a grilling area leads to a landscaped upper-level patio for al-fresco dining — perfect for entertaining. Listing images make it seem like, though located in the thick of Manhattan, that the home stands surrounded by forest.

Inside has its own perks. The ground-floor level features a living room with a gas fireplace and access to a common keyed elevator.

The second floor features a chef’s kitchen, while the main bedroom is on the third floor with custom closets and storage — as well as an ensuite bath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qaovk_0iqLKFNl00
A sun-kissed bedroom inside the Harlem home.
Elizabeth Leidel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Yfta_0iqLKFNl00
The home has 600 square feet of outdoor space including a garden and patio area.
Elizabeth Leidel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ls6dW_0iqLKFNl00
There’s no shortage of greenspace outside.
Elizabeth Leidel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOjoi_0iqLKFNl00
The 2,525-square-foot home has a gas fireplace.
Elizabeth Leidel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHXBI_0iqLKFNl00
You’ll find an eat-in chef’s kitchen on the second floor.
Elizabeth Leidel

Design details include a two-story-tall window wall in the living and dining rooms.

The triplex is inside a four-unit boutique condo built from the ground up in 2010.  The sellers bought the home for $1.58 million in 2011.

The listing brokers are Jennifer Corcoran, Sargis Mosyan and Elizabeth Kee of Core.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reyin Jasmine

Finding Who You Are In New York

Hey! It’s me, Reyin Jasmine! I moved to New York about five months ago and have been through a sh*t-ton. Moving at 21 from your families house to a whole new state with new people, new roommates, new grocery stores, and new new new. It is a lot. Moving alone is the worse and I am here to tell you that you have to be secure within yourself to do it. I sit back and think of who I was before; I needed validation and a bunch of friends, and I believe leaving your family home at a young age teaches you that it is okay to be alone. It will hurt in the beginning and feel as though you made the absolute W-R-O-N-G decision but I swear you didn’t. Moving is a big accomplishment and you need to see that. You will grow into the person you hope to become. Living in New York City is a struggle for many women because there are so many people to compare themselves to; would you want to be the Soho narcissist, Upper West Side pilates in Central Park, or the Brooklyn hipster? Who do you want to be? 21 is a very impressionable age but at the same time determines your future. A city with a voluminous amount of people really and truly teaches you it is okay to be by yourself, it is all in the decisions you make. When you feel alone in a city so huge, sit and think about who you can become and what you’ve accomplished to get to where you are. If we can be completely honest with each other! So many people want to be in our shoes. So, let's fill those shoes and become our person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

This Brooklyn Neighborhood Saw Average Home Prices Cut in Half

Home prices in the Big Apple remain some of the highest in the country, but new figures on the state of the market show a shift in the city's priciest neighborhoods, including one that saw a drop in sale prices by nearly 50 percent. Tucked away below Prospect Park, Brooklyn's...
BROOKLYN, NY
harlemworldmagazine.com

Harlem Restaurant Week 2022 Presents “The Best Food You Never Had”

Harlem Restaurant Week, presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation. Incluginf New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, will wrap their 13th season with Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had! Starting November 1 through 15, 2022 across Harlem featuring up to 40 restaurants and bars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Brothers Open Cycling Shop – With a Side of Pizza

Burrowes Brothers Bikes, a new community centered bike shop in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, held its grand opening event on Tuesday night. The multi-purpose shop will sell and repair bikes, hold training classes for all ages, and even offer a takeout pizza kitchen. The Burrowes brothers, Jermaine, Paul and Johann, are...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon

A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Missing Queens woman found ‘weak and dizzy’ in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughter of Queens woman Juana Colon Pichardo notified PIX11 News Friday that her mother was “found in a store on First Avenue ‘weak and dizzy,’ and a generous person called 911.” Colon Pichardo, who is 71 and has dementia, was last seen Monday morning walking on 102nd Street and 42nd […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

These Are The Best Neighborhoods For Trick-Or-Treating In NYC

And now the tricky part–finding the best neighborhoods to go trick-or-treating in NYC. In a city as big as ours it can be a bit overwhelming finding the best spots to head to fill your candy bag–good candy, perfectly decorated spooky houses, and endless Halloween fun all come into play–but thankfully, we have the inside scoop on the best spots to hop on your broomstick and fly to. From car-free open street fun to annual festivals and parades and, of course, candy galore, these are the best neighborhoods to head to this weekend to go trick-or-treating in NYC and join in on other exciting Halloween fun! Chelsea Market hosts the ultimate weekend of Halloween fun. From the annual live pumpkin carving and Halloween crafts to trick-or-treating and performers, there’s endless amounts of fun to be had in this neighborhood. Learn more here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams loves idea of car-free future for NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across the five boroughs are packed, but Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday he sees a way toward a car-free future in New York City. He said he loves concept, noting it would help with the environment. Adams explained there’s a lot that would need to be done to get there. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is

Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Timeless Question, "Why Did You Move Here"

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. The question I get every day is, “why”? The more people that ask me why I moved here the more I ask myself why. I believe people move to New York City for either fashion, love, daddy's money, or work. Why I moved here? I do not know. I have been utterly in love with New York since I watched Annie when I was six. Every day we are all stuck with the “whys” of life. I’m going to let you know that it’s okay to not know. I don’t know. But, I can say when it comes to living alone or moving out, in general, is that we all knew once. You have to take the time to sit down and think; “well this happened, what happens next?” Moving is something a lot of people are not able to overcome and it is hard, overwhelming, and straight chaos, but you need to know that it is life and you can not let anyone ask you,” why” and you come up with a b*llsh*t excuse. IT IS OKAY TO SAY, “I DO NOT KNOW”, no one is going to put you in jail. Why can’t we all as people just love life; life is way too short; nobody needs a reason to live. Not even the sewer rats need one; they just… live. I will never ask a person why they are where they are, instead just think of what's next in your life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC Launches Last Mile Weed Delivery Service For New York City

New York City has experienced a real economic boom as a result of the legalization of recreational cannabis. There was a time in the past when people sold cannabis as a matter of economic necessity. The profits from the business were reinvested back into the community, funding schools, health-food restaurants, and other businesses that served the community. As a result, it was us who were criminally and adversely affected by illegal marijuana. The very thing which used to be the reason for our marginalization and persecution has now turned into the source of our prosperity as well asthe opportunity to create wealth for future generations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy