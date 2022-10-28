At least 4 shot outside funeral service in Pittsburgh

At least four people were shot outside a funeral service in Pittsburgh on Friday, prompting a massive police response, local media reported.

The shootings took place outside the Destiny of Faith Church in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood, Pittsburgh’s Channel 11 news reported .

At least four people are injured from a shooting outside a funeral service in Pittsburgh. Twitter / @WPXITonyRuffolo

Police officers were seen at the scene of the incident. Twitter / @GabriellaDeLuca

Pittsburgh’s public safety department called the site of the shootings “a very active scene,” with an unknown number of victims, and warned people to stay away from the area.

Citing anonymous sources, Channel 11 reported four people had been shot. There was no information available on their conditions.

The shooting took place in front of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood. Twitter / @WPXITonyRuffolo

Police have warned residents to stay away from the area because it is "a very active scene." Twitter / @WPXITonyRuffolo

Sources told the outlet that the church had been holding a funeral service for one of three people killed in a shooting on the city’s North Side earlier this month.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.