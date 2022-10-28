“Don’t Dew this!” NC police cite woman who didn’t want dad drinking Mountain Dew

Gastonia police cited a 64-year-old woman this week for firing a revolver at four diet Mountain Dew bottles in her backyard — because she didn’t approve of her dad’s choice of beverages.

“We totally understand that not everybody is a fan of the Dew but we can’t stress enough how dangerous this is!” police said on Facebook.

“There are much safer alternatives to disposing of beverages that you don’t like instead of using the full bottles as target practice … in your backyard … in your neighborhood … surrounded by other homes and people,” according to Gastonia Police Department’s Facebook post.

Police issued her a criminal citation for discharging a firearm within the Gastonia city limits, after officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood. Police didn’t name the woman or the neighborhood.

Despite getting across the seriousness of the offense, police couldn’t resist mixing in a bit of humor.

“Please Don’t Dew This,” police titled the Facebook post, which they ended with the message: “Remember people, guns and Diet Mountain Dew don’t mix!”

Police didn’t say if the woman revealed what soda brand she felt her dad should have chosen. Reaction from local residents on social media was swift.

“Come on people, this is Gastonia. SUN DROP ONLY,” a woman wrote on Facebook of a Carolinas’ favorite that’s now part of beverage giant Dr Pepper/Seven Up Inc .

“I would fully understand if it had been Dr Pepper,” another woman wrote.

“If it were Diet Sun Drop it would have been a class 1 felony,” a man chimed in on Facebook. “They just need to have an R.C. Cola and Moon Pie summit on the back porch and work things out!!”