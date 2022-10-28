ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

“Don’t Dew this!” NC police cite woman who didn’t want dad drinking Mountain Dew

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

Gastonia police cited a 64-year-old woman this week for firing a revolver at four diet Mountain Dew bottles in her backyard — because she didn’t approve of her dad’s choice of beverages.

“We totally understand that not everybody is a fan of the Dew but we can’t stress enough how dangerous this is!” police said on Facebook.

“There are much safer alternatives to disposing of beverages that you don’t like instead of using the full bottles as target practice … in your backyard … in your neighborhood … surrounded by other homes and people,” according to Gastonia Police Department’s Facebook post.

Police issued her a criminal citation for discharging a firearm within the Gastonia city limits, after officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood. Police didn’t name the woman or the neighborhood.

Despite getting across the seriousness of the offense, police couldn’t resist mixing in a bit of humor.

“Please Don’t Dew This,” police titled the Facebook post, which they ended with the message: “Remember people, guns and Diet Mountain Dew don’t mix!”

Police didn’t say if the woman revealed what soda brand she felt her dad should have chosen. Reaction from local residents on social media was swift.

“Come on people, this is Gastonia. SUN DROP ONLY,” a woman wrote on Facebook of a Carolinas’ favorite that’s now part of beverage giant Dr Pepper/Seven Up Inc .

“I would fully understand if it had been Dr Pepper,” another woman wrote.

“If it were Diet Sun Drop it would have been a class 1 felony,” a man chimed in on Facebook. “They just need to have an R.C. Cola and Moon Pie summit on the back porch and work things out!!”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Car Crashes Into Mint Hill Apartment Building

MINT HILL, N.C. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into an apartment in Mint Hill. It happened at the residences at West Mint on Stoney Glen Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. Video shows the front end of the car crashed into one of the ground...
MINT HILL, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids are getting a jump start on trick or treating. Saturday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual trunk-or-treat at Camp North End. The sheriff’s office partnered with the community and local car clubs for this year’s drive-through event. Sheriff Garry...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Local group trying to help those touched by gun violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An organization founded after tragedy reaching out to a community stricken by violence. The group Pain into Purpose is holding their annual neighborhood meeting for with food, fellowship, and healing for families who have lost loved ones to gun crimes. “It’s crazy out here. It’s getting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Statesville Man Accused Of Molesting A Child

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man is in jail accused of molesting a child. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says Guy Welch, 64, is facing felony charges of indecent liberties with a child. A report was filed Tuesday, October 4th. The sheriff says the victim identified Welch...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Do you recognize them? $40,000 reward in 2021 Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are offering a $40,000 reward for information that helps detectives arrest the suspects in connection with a south Charlotte homicide in October 2021. Edy Alvarado was found shot in the chest at a home along Southern Loop Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
16K+
Followers
454
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy