NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

CBS Sports
LOOK: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey throws deep touchdown pass against Rams
Christian McCaffrey had one career touchdown pass entering Sunday's game against the Rams. The 49ers' new running back added to his tally during the second quarter, when he lofted a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk that tied the score. It was McCaffrey's first touchdown pass since Dec. 17, 2018,...
WATCH: Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman scores 3 TDs in Week 8
The Carolina Panthers have a new lead dog in their backfield. And if you didn’t know before Sunday afternoon, D’Onta Foreman just made sure that you do now. Foreman, in his first start this season, was the offense for Carolina in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. In addition to rushing for a game-high 112 yards, his second consecutive 100-yard performance, he scored the first touchdown for the Panthers . . .
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin gives Packers a C-minus grade against Bills
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Offense: C Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon led a dominant running game. It took a while for the passing game to get going, but rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure provided a spark in that department. A pair of fourth-down failures — one in...
NFL: New England Patriots at New York Jets
Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Chippy Against Bills
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't happy how the team lost its poise against the Buffalo Bills.
Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update
Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, the team confirmed Friday. D'Onta Foreman and rookie Raheem Blackshear will handle rushing duties when the Panthers (2-5) take on the NFC South-leading Falcons (3-4). Hubbard, 23, sustained the injury in Sunday's 21-3 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his first start of the season after Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey...
Bucs QB Tom Brady confirms divorce is finalized
Tom Brady confirmed Friday that his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram that their divorce was finalized in recent days. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue...
Report: Mark Ingram Expected to Miss Several Weeks
The Saints lost Mark Ingram early on against the Raiders, and it sounds like he'll be out for several weeks due to injury.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Bill Belichick becomes second-winningest coach in NFL history
Bill Belichick earned his 325th win (regular season and postseason) on Sunday, becoming the second-winningest coach in NFL history. The New England Patriots (4-4) defeated the New York Jets (5-3) 22-17 in East Rutherford, N.J., giving Belichick sole possession of second place on the all-time list. He passed the legendary George Halas (324 wins), who coached the Chicago Bears for 40 years. It was also the Patriots' 13th straight win...
Syndication: The Record
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh, share a hug after New England won, 22-17. Sunday, October 30, 2022 Jets Host Patriots
NBC Bay Area
Christian McCaffrey's Historic Game Fuels 49ers' Win Over Rams
INGLEWOOD — The 49ers continued their regular-season dominance over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and it might have saved their season. Running back Christian McCaffrey had a memorable game and showed exactly when the 49ers parted with four draft picks to acquire him. And old standbys Jimmy Garoppolo...
Packers Bills Football
A Packers fan poses before the game against the Bills on Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
First look: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions odds and lines
The Green Bay Packers (3-5) and Detroit (1-6) clash at Ford Field in a Week 9 NFC North showdown Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Packers vs. Lions odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Green Bay is reeling. The...
MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Vince Dooley before a game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Big 12 renews deal with ESPN, Fox
The Big 12 has agreed to a six-year media rights deal with ESPN and Fox Sports worth $2.28 billion, despite the pending departures of marquee members Texas and Oklahoma, multiple outlets reported Sunday. The pact extends the conference's current agreement with the two networks through the 2030-31 academic year. Under the extension, the Big 12 will earn an average of $380 million a year. The current deal, which expires at...
SEC TV schedule, kickoff times announced for games on Nov. 12
The SEC has announced the TV schedule and kickoff times for games during the week of Nov. 12, doing so on Monday afternoon. Highlighting the Nov. 12 slate will be the Alabama at Ole Miss contest, which will be featured as the conference game of the week on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.
First look: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears odds and lines
The Miami Dolphins (5-3) and Chicago Bears (3-5) meet Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (CBS) at Soldier Field. Below, we look at Dolphins vs. Bears odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Miami heads to the NFC North for a 2nd straight week. The...
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.https://www.greenevillesun.com/
