ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqkSG_0iqLKCja00

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman scores 3 TDs in Week 8

The Carolina Panthers have a new lead dog in their backfield. And if you didn’t know before Sunday afternoon, D’Onta Foreman just made sure that you do now. Foreman, in his first start this season, was the offense for Carolina in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. In addition to rushing for a game-high 112 yards, his second consecutive 100-yard performance, he scored the first touchdown for the Panthers . . .
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Greeneville Sun

Jim Polzin gives Packers a C-minus grade against Bills

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Offense: C Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon led a dominant running game. It took a while for the passing game to get going, but rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure provided a spark in that department. A pair of fourth-down failures — one in...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, the team confirmed Friday. D'Onta Foreman and rookie Raheem Blackshear will handle rushing duties when the Panthers (2-5) take on the NFC South-leading Falcons (3-4). Hubbard, 23, sustained the injury in Sunday's 21-3 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his first start of the season after Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey...
ATLANTA, GA
The Greeneville Sun

Bucs QB Tom Brady confirms divorce is finalized

Tom Brady confirmed Friday that his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram that their divorce was finalized in recent days. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue...
TAMPA, FL
The Greeneville Sun

Bill Belichick becomes second-winningest coach in NFL history

Bill Belichick earned his 325th win (regular season and postseason) on Sunday, becoming the second-winningest coach in NFL history. The New England Patriots (4-4) defeated the New York Jets (5-3) 22-17 in East Rutherford, N.J., giving Belichick sole possession of second place on the all-time list. He passed the legendary George Halas (324 wins), who coached the Chicago Bears for 40 years. It was also the Patriots' 13th straight win...
The Greeneville Sun

Syndication: The Record

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh, share a hug after New England won, 22-17. Sunday, October 30, 2022 Jets Host Patriots
NBC Bay Area

Christian McCaffrey's Historic Game Fuels 49ers' Win Over Rams

INGLEWOOD — The 49ers continued their regular-season dominance over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and it might have saved their season. Running back Christian McCaffrey had a memorable game and showed exactly when the 49ers parted with four draft picks to acquire him. And old standbys Jimmy Garoppolo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Greeneville Sun

Big 12 renews deal with ESPN, Fox

The Big 12 has agreed to a six-year media rights deal with ESPN and Fox Sports worth $2.28 billion, despite the pending departures of marquee members Texas and Oklahoma, multiple outlets reported Sunday. The pact extends the conference's current agreement with the two networks through the 2030-31 academic year. Under the extension, the Big 12 will earn an average of $380 million a year. The current deal, which expires at...
TEXAS STATE
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

275
Followers
2K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy