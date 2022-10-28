ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, PA

Grab the popcorn. Centre Film Festival returns with live and virtual film screenings

By Keely Doll
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago

The Centre Film Festival is back with live film screenings, masterclasses and panel discussions with directors.

The films will feature stories from around the world, like the Iranian film “Holy Spider” and local figures, like “Of Medicine and Miracles” which is centered on the Emily Whitehead Foundation and story.

“This year’s films speak to us about what’s going on in the world,” organizer Pearl Gluck, filmmaker and professor in Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications, said in a written statement. “They address important issues like women’s rights, climate change, migration, incarceration, race, gender and sexual orientation. Seeing the impact of those issues through a filmmaker’s lens makes them more immediate.”

The festival will span from Friday to Monday, Nov. 7, with several films becoming available for online streaming at 7 p.m. on Friday.

What does it cost?

Attendees can buy tickets for individual events for $10 or an all-access pass for $50, student tickets are free. Tickets for events can be bought through The State Theatre’s website.

What films will be shown?

Although pay-what-you-can films will be streaming virtually starting Friday, the live events kick off on Oct. 31. Several directors and producers of the featured films will be in attendance for panel discussions after the screenings.

Here’s what films will be screened live each night of the festival.

Monday, Oct 31:

6 p.m.: “Holy Spider” and “Nalujuk Night” at The State Theatre.

Tuesday, Nov 1:

6 p.m.: “Hazing” and “Nuisance Bear” at The State Theatre.

Wednesday, Nov 2:

6 p.m.: “Outta The Muck,” “Swerve” and “The Trails Before Us” at The State Theatre.

Thursday, Nov 3:

6 p.m.: “Art and Pep” and “No Siren Left Behind” at The State Theatre.

Friday, Nov 4: All films will be screened at the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg.

6 p.m.: “Klondike” and “Holy Holocaust.”

8 p.m.: “Dead Sea Guardians” and “My Mom’s Eggplant Sauce.”

Saturday, Nov 5: All films will be screened at the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg.

1:30 p.m.: “Refuge” and “Letter to a Pig.”

3:30 p.m.: “A Woman on the Outside” and “Blue Room.”

6 p.m.: “Dear Ani” and “Of Medicine and Miracles.”

8 p.m.: “The Inspection” and “Soldier.”

Sunday, Nov 6: Screenings return to The State Theater for the last day of live events.

11 a.m: 12 short experimental films with run times of 1 minute to 23 minutes

1 p.m.: “Chop & Steele,” “The Molok” and “The Errand.”

6 p.m.: “We Are Living Things” and “Watching the Wilds.”

What other events will be held?

Monday, Oct. 31

9 p.m.: Halloween party at the Phyrst, the cover is $2 a person but visitors will receive a complimentary drink with their ticket.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

9 p.m.: Mocktails and local kombucha at 3 Dots.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

2:30 p.m.: Film and Poetry workshop with Lynna Sachs at Penn State’s Wagner Building in Room 304.

9 p.m.: Party at Webster’s Bookstore Cafe

Thursday, Nov. 3

2:30 p.m.: Film and Poetry workshop with Lynna Sachs at Penn State’s Wagner Building in Room 304.

9 p.m.: Free entry and complimentary drink with a festival ticket at Chumley’s Cocktail Bar.

Friday, Nov 4

9 p.m.: Party at the Rowland Theatre with Dead Canary Brewing and Brown Dog Catering.

Saturday, Nov. 5

11 a.m.: Masterclasses for high school students at the Rowland Theatre. Classes include collaging, poetry, podcasting and DJ’ing.

9 p.m.: Party at the Rowland Theatre with Dead Canary Brewing and Brown Dog Catering.

Sunday, Nov. 6

5 p.m.: Event with Central PA Tasting Trail at The State Theatre.

6 p.m.: Awards ceremony at The State Theatre

How do I get to Philipsburg?

For those in State College who would like to attend the events in Philipsburg but aren’t keen on driving, free shuttles will be provided on Nov. 4-5.

Busses will run from the HUB at Penn State to the Rowland Theatre from 3:30 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 4 and from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. Shuttles run every 1-2 hours and the full schedule can be found on the Centre Film Festival’s website.

Who’s winning awards?

The Nov. 6 award ceremony will honor Sam Lanthan and Keri and Tom Whitehead.

Lanthan will be awarded the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his long career as a movie and TV director and producer. A Penn State alum, Lanthan is known for producing several of Dave Chappelle’s comedy specials, “Miami Vice” and “Sesame Street.”

The Whiteheads are being awarded with the Chandler Living Legacy Award for their contributions to the arts and dedication to social justice. The Philipsburg natives founded the Emily Whitehead Foundation to search for innovative cancer treatments and spent years documenting their daughter Emily’s battle with cancer. Their home videos, interviews, and story have become the documentary “Of Medicine and Miracles,” which will be screened during the festival.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Gloria Gates Foundation celebrates 23 years of impact for Altoona kids

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation has been impacting Altoona kids for the past 23 years through its free innovative after-school program. The Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation was founded by Dr. Zane Gates, whose mother, Gloria, started the first after-school program at the Evergreen Manor apartments. She was passionate about helping children and keeping […]
ALTOONA, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Campaign announced for Amish family impacted by tragic loss

STATE COLLEGE — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County, on behalf of the organizations’ Happy Valley Agventures initiative, have established a GoFund-Me campaign for a Potter Township Amish family who lost loved ones in two separate farming accidents this year.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Teacher trying for $1M football toss at PSU

A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers. This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro. Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP)...
WELLSBORO, PA
WTAJ

Explosives found, defused in Centre County neighborhood

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were quick to action when it was reported that possible dynamite was found in a borehole by a contractor in Centre County. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were alerted for what they said was an “unusual” call. A contractor was reportedly in the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County

Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
ALTOONA, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
4K+
Followers
212
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy