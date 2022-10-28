Grab the popcorn. Centre Film Festival returns with live and virtual film screenings

The Centre Film Festival is back with live film screenings, masterclasses and panel discussions with directors.

The films will feature stories from around the world, like the Iranian film “Holy Spider” and local figures, like “Of Medicine and Miracles” which is centered on the Emily Whitehead Foundation and story.

“This year’s films speak to us about what’s going on in the world,” organizer Pearl Gluck, filmmaker and professor in Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications, said in a written statement. “They address important issues like women’s rights, climate change, migration, incarceration, race, gender and sexual orientation. Seeing the impact of those issues through a filmmaker’s lens makes them more immediate.”

The festival will span from Friday to Monday, Nov. 7, with several films becoming available for online streaming at 7 p.m. on Friday.

What does it cost?

Attendees can buy tickets for individual events for $10 or an all-access pass for $50, student tickets are free. Tickets for events can be bought through The State Theatre’s website.

What films will be shown?

Although pay-what-you-can films will be streaming virtually starting Friday, the live events kick off on Oct. 31. Several directors and producers of the featured films will be in attendance for panel discussions after the screenings.

Here’s what films will be screened live each night of the festival.

Monday, Oct 31:

6 p.m.: “Holy Spider” and “Nalujuk Night” at The State Theatre.

Tuesday, Nov 1:

6 p.m.: “Hazing” and “Nuisance Bear” at The State Theatre.

Wednesday, Nov 2:

6 p.m.: “Outta The Muck,” “Swerve” and “The Trails Before Us” at The State Theatre.

Thursday, Nov 3:

6 p.m.: “Art and Pep” and “No Siren Left Behind” at The State Theatre.

Friday, Nov 4: All films will be screened at the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg.

6 p.m.: “Klondike” and “Holy Holocaust.”

8 p.m.: “Dead Sea Guardians” and “My Mom’s Eggplant Sauce.”

Saturday, Nov 5: All films will be screened at the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg.

1:30 p.m.: “Refuge” and “Letter to a Pig.”

3:30 p.m.: “A Woman on the Outside” and “Blue Room.”

6 p.m.: “Dear Ani” and “Of Medicine and Miracles.”

8 p.m.: “The Inspection” and “Soldier.”

Sunday, Nov 6: Screenings return to The State Theater for the last day of live events.

11 a.m: 12 short experimental films with run times of 1 minute to 23 minutes

1 p.m.: “Chop & Steele,” “The Molok” and “The Errand.”

6 p.m.: “We Are Living Things” and “Watching the Wilds.”

What other events will be held?

Monday, Oct. 31

9 p.m.: Halloween party at the Phyrst, the cover is $2 a person but visitors will receive a complimentary drink with their ticket.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

9 p.m.: Mocktails and local kombucha at 3 Dots.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

2:30 p.m.: Film and Poetry workshop with Lynna Sachs at Penn State’s Wagner Building in Room 304.

9 p.m.: Party at Webster’s Bookstore Cafe

Thursday, Nov. 3

2:30 p.m.: Film and Poetry workshop with Lynna Sachs at Penn State’s Wagner Building in Room 304.

9 p.m.: Free entry and complimentary drink with a festival ticket at Chumley’s Cocktail Bar.

Friday, Nov 4

9 p.m.: Party at the Rowland Theatre with Dead Canary Brewing and Brown Dog Catering.

Saturday, Nov. 5

11 a.m.: Masterclasses for high school students at the Rowland Theatre. Classes include collaging, poetry, podcasting and DJ’ing.

9 p.m.: Party at the Rowland Theatre with Dead Canary Brewing and Brown Dog Catering.

Sunday, Nov. 6

5 p.m.: Event with Central PA Tasting Trail at The State Theatre.

6 p.m.: Awards ceremony at The State Theatre

How do I get to Philipsburg?

For those in State College who would like to attend the events in Philipsburg but aren’t keen on driving, free shuttles will be provided on Nov. 4-5.

Busses will run from the HUB at Penn State to the Rowland Theatre from 3:30 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 4 and from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. Shuttles run every 1-2 hours and the full schedule can be found on the Centre Film Festival’s website.

Who’s winning awards?

The Nov. 6 award ceremony will honor Sam Lanthan and Keri and Tom Whitehead.

Lanthan will be awarded the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his long career as a movie and TV director and producer. A Penn State alum, Lanthan is known for producing several of Dave Chappelle’s comedy specials, “Miami Vice” and “Sesame Street.”

The Whiteheads are being awarded with the Chandler Living Legacy Award for their contributions to the arts and dedication to social justice. The Philipsburg natives founded the Emily Whitehead Foundation to search for innovative cancer treatments and spent years documenting their daughter Emily’s battle with cancer. Their home videos, interviews, and story have become the documentary “Of Medicine and Miracles,” which will be screened during the festival.