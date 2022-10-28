Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”
"Would you be willing to sign a document telling us the following: 'I declare that this is my last Halloween movie,'" late night host Jimmy Kimmel asked the actress when she stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Tuesday. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share...
John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
TechRadar
5 spooktacular Netflix horror movies to haunt your Halloween
Finding the best horror movies on Netflix always feels far harder than it should. All you want to do is settle down for spooky Halloween viewing with friends and orange-colored snacks, but the horror section is an intimidating, if blood-spattered, mess. But, fear not – or do, but in a good way – because we’re here to help you with our pick of the horror movies you can find on Netflix for Halloween 2022.
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Nostalgic With Rare Behind-The-Scenes ‘Halloween’ Photos
Halloween ends this October, but Jamie Lee Curtis is going back to the beginning. The original Halloween film premiered in 1978 and kicked off not only Curtis’s film career but a franchise that still receives attention to this date. Just about everyone knows the theme and the haunting face of Michael Myers’s mask, but Curtis recently shared some remarkable behind-the-scenes photos from the film that started it all.
'Barbarian' director: 'original horror is working'
With the box office success of "Smile," "The Black Phone" and his "Barbarian" this year, writer-director Zach Cregger says it's clear that "original horror is working right now."
wegotthiscovered.com
The best horror movies on Hulu right now
Although Hulu is mainly known for its horror TV shows like Hannibal, American Horror Story, and The Exorcist, the streaming service also has a decent amount of scary films. With this list, we cover 10 horror films that you should catch during the spooky season this year. 10. Little Monsters...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick
The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
Collider
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
11 Utterly Terrifying Facts And Behind The Scenes Stories From Classic Horror Movies
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
9 scary movies you might have never seen that you can stream right now
Take a break from well-known horror movies and check out these psychological thrillers and scary classics.
Ryan Murphy Revealed That Mr. Schue From "Glee" Was WAY Different In The Original Pilot Script And Was Written With Justin Timberlake In Mind
"I went to the gym and I was in a towel, and a guy went up and handed me a script and he said, ‘I had a feeling you were in show choir; am I right?’"
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
Candyman Star Tony Todd Recalls Earning $1,000 Per Bee Sting While Filming Movie: 'Bring It On!'
"I had a great lawyer at the time and we got paid," Tony Todd said of his earnings from Candyman, which included a bee-sting clause in his contract Tony Todd's Candyman paycheck was as sweet as honey. With the 1992 horror classic recently turning 30, Todd — who originated the sinister titular villain in the film, and appeared in two sequels in 1995 and 1999 — opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how he was paid around $1,000 for every time he was stung by a bee while...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror diehards recommend brilliant slasher films you’ve absolutely never seen
Slashers are arguably the most consistently successful horror films out there, with the likes of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and the various Friday the 13th movies and Nightmare on Elm Street films all prevalent in the public’s mind. There’s a whole swathe of slasher films that, while brilliant,...
