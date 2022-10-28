Mercer County came up an extra point short and fell to Bloomington Central Catholic 27-26 in overtime in the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs at George Pratt Memorial Field. The Golden Eagles led 14-13 at halftime thanks to an Owen Relander 98 yard kick off return on their first possession and a 47-yard Colby Cox to William Frederickson pass play. Mercer County took the lead 20-13 with 4:42 left in the game but their failure to convert the extra point proved costly. The Saints took the ball and marched down the field and scored with :55 left to tie the game. Mercer County scored on a Frederickson 5 yard run but one again failed to convert the extra point. Central Catholic matched that score kicked the extra point to win the game.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO