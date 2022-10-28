Read full article on original website
theproxyreport.com
Macomb gym named best place to workout in town
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — Best Gym in Macomb was awarded to Mactown fitness, a CrossFit style gym located in Macomb Illinois. Mactown offers memberships that include classes taught by licensed trainers. Personal training and consultation sessions are also available to focus on specific needs. Mactown trainer and coach Hanna Skitson said the gym has a lot of options on the activities members can participate in.
GALLERY: Halloween fun in Davenport
Costumed crowds lined the streets of downtown Davenport on October 30 for the city’s annual Halloween parade. Miss Scott County 2022 Brittany Costello and Miss Scott County’s Outstanding Teen Ellery George buzzed in to greet the kids. The event got the kids in the spooky spirit for tomorrow night’s trick or treating, which runs from […]
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's win over Northwestern
Iowa got back to its winning ways on Saturday as the Hawkeyes took down Northwestern, 33-13, inside Kinnick Stadium to get back to 4-4 on the season. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged after the Hawkeyes' victory over the Wildcats. You can get an annual...
wrmj.com
WRMJ Interview: Nelson, Golden Eagles Preparing For Cross Country Sectional
Mercer County cross country coach Peter Nelson joined Sportsline on WRMJ. Both boys and girls teams advanced to the sectional from the IHSA Class 1A Rock Falls Regional last weekend. The sectional race is Saturday in Oregon.
Survey: Residents think Galesburg is an excellent place to live, raise a family, and retire
Residents think Galesburg is an excellent to good place to live, raise a family and retire. That’s according to a city satisfaction survey that gathered citizen feedback on the city programs, services and quality of life in Galesburg. The survey was administered in July by ETC Institute via mail,...
wvik.org
Major Changes Being Considered for the Davenport Schools
Herb Trix's guest is Olivia Allen, reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus. Listen to WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered, or go to our website, wvik dot org.
‘It’s a war zone.’ Teen tells mom about violence at QC high school, parent shares concerns
Parents of students at Rock Island High School have expressed concerns after they say several fights broke out on campus Thursday. Rock Island Police responded to the high school on Thursday morning. Parents are saying fights began at the beginning of the day and continued after school hours. Videos of the fights are spreading on […]
wrmj.com
Joan M. Mack – Services 11/2/22
Joan M. Mack, 91 of Rock Island, formerly of Viola, IL died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Friendship Manor Silver Cross in Rock Island. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Matherville. Burial will be in the St. John’s Cemetery, Viola. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. prior to visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. Mary Magdalene Parishes, St. Pius X Church, or Friendship Manor. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Pen City Current
Pothitakis surpasses 30 years in dental field
FORT MADISON - Just over 30 years ago Dr. Mark Pothitakis walked into his very first dental office and took care of his very first patient. That was 1992 in the small southeast Iowa town of New London. Now Pothitakis owns six offices in five communities and, at 59 years...
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf’s Diamond Lady among beached boats in Memphis
Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi River in Tennessee, and a former Bettendorf riverboat casino is among them. The Diamond Lady, like the Rhythm City riverboat before it, is making an unscheduled encore appearance next to — not in — the Mississippi River in Memphis.
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
wrmj.com
Betty M. Fullerton – Visitation 11/2/22
Betty M. Fullerton, 87 of Keithsburg, Illinois died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at home. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 2, at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo. There will be a private family service and burial in Aledo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for Beacon of Hope Hospice or Keithsburg First Christian Church.
wrmj.com
Mercer County Unemployment Rate Dips To 3.2 Percent
The Mercer County unemployment rate is down to 3.2 percent. The number is for September and is three-points lower than the same period a year ago, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Unemployment numbers are also lower year over year in Henry, Henderson, Knox, Rock Island and Warren counties.
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
wrmj.com
Eagles Suffer Heartbreaker, Rockets Roll, Harriers Advance to State
Mercer County came up an extra point short and fell to Bloomington Central Catholic 27-26 in overtime in the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs at George Pratt Memorial Field. The Golden Eagles led 14-13 at halftime thanks to an Owen Relander 98 yard kick off return on their first possession and a 47-yard Colby Cox to William Frederickson pass play. Mercer County took the lead 20-13 with 4:42 left in the game but their failure to convert the extra point proved costly. The Saints took the ball and marched down the field and scored with :55 left to tie the game. Mercer County scored on a Frederickson 5 yard run but one again failed to convert the extra point. Central Catholic matched that score kicked the extra point to win the game.
