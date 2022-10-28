ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Macomb gym named best place to workout in town

MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — Best Gym in Macomb was awarded to Mactown fitness, a CrossFit style gym located in Macomb Illinois. Mactown offers memberships that include classes taught by licensed trainers. Personal training and consultation sessions are also available to focus on specific needs. Mactown trainer and coach Hanna Skitson said the gym has a lot of options on the activities members can participate in.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GALLERY: Halloween fun in Davenport

Costumed crowds lined the streets of downtown Davenport on October 30 for the city’s annual Halloween parade. Miss Scott County 2022 Brittany Costello and Miss Scott County’s Outstanding Teen Ellery George buzzed in to greet the kids. The event got the kids in the spooky spirit for tomorrow night’s trick or treating, which runs from […]
Joan M. Mack – Services 11/2/22

Joan M. Mack, 91 of Rock Island, formerly of Viola, IL died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Friendship Manor Silver Cross in Rock Island. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Matherville. Burial will be in the St. John’s Cemetery, Viola. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. prior to visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. Mary Magdalene Parishes, St. Pius X Church, or Friendship Manor. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Pothitakis surpasses 30 years in dental field

FORT MADISON - Just over 30 years ago Dr. Mark Pothitakis walked into his very first dental office and took care of his very first patient. That was 1992 in the small southeast Iowa town of New London. Now Pothitakis owns six offices in five communities and, at 59 years...
Bettendorf’s Diamond Lady among beached boats in Memphis

Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi River in Tennessee, and a former Bettendorf riverboat casino is among them. The Diamond Lady, like the Rhythm City riverboat before it, is making an unscheduled encore appearance next to — not in — the Mississippi River in Memphis.
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge

The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
Betty M. Fullerton – Visitation 11/2/22

Betty M. Fullerton, 87 of Keithsburg, Illinois died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at home. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 2, at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo. There will be a private family service and burial in Aledo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for Beacon of Hope Hospice or Keithsburg First Christian Church.
Mercer County Unemployment Rate Dips To 3.2 Percent

The Mercer County unemployment rate is down to 3.2 percent. The number is for September and is three-points lower than the same period a year ago, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Unemployment numbers are also lower year over year in Henry, Henderson, Knox, Rock Island and Warren counties.
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa

A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Heavy police presence in Iowa city

UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
Eagles Suffer Heartbreaker, Rockets Roll, Harriers Advance to State

Mercer County came up an extra point short and fell to Bloomington Central Catholic 27-26 in overtime in the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs at George Pratt Memorial Field. The Golden Eagles led 14-13 at halftime thanks to an Owen Relander 98 yard kick off return on their first possession and a 47-yard Colby Cox to William Frederickson pass play. Mercer County took the lead 20-13 with 4:42 left in the game but their failure to convert the extra point proved costly. The Saints took the ball and marched down the field and scored with :55 left to tie the game. Mercer County scored on a Frederickson 5 yard run but one again failed to convert the extra point. Central Catholic matched that score kicked the extra point to win the game.
