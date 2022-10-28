Read full article on original website
Virginia's Most Beautiful Places
Are you looking for Virginia's most beautiful places? Then you've come to the right place. Skyline Drive view of Shenandoah Valley National Park, Virginia, USA.Image by radford wine from Pixabay.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children
Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge. “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of this year’s respiratory season,” […] The post Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wfxrtv.com
"Pets for Priscilla" event encourages animal adoption
With animal shelters still struggling with overcrowding, Angels of Assisi and New Freedom Farm teamed up to try to get their furry friends out of shelters and into homes during their "Pets for Priscilla" adoption event. “Pets for Priscilla” event encourages animal adoption. With animal shelters still struggling with...
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia is low; 35 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,537 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the PCR tests processed over the past week.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Where can you go trick-or-treating in Central Virginia?
Halloween just wouldn't be complete without putting on your best costume and stocking up on candy during a round of trick-or-treating. But where can you go to get your Halloween candy fix this weekend?
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
NBC 29 News
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
Opioid overdose deaths nearly triple among Black Virginians
The sharpest spike has been in Virginia's Black population. In the past four years, the state has seen opioid overdose deaths among Black Virginians more than triple — the highest death rate, by far, of any demographic. The numbers underscore the lethality of a fentanyl-polluted drug supply, as well as structural barriers to entering recovery — a critical first step in preventing fatal overdose.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Spooky showers for Halloween
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Prepare for a damp, cool, and cloudy Monday across Southwest and Central Virginia. A nearby low pressure system will bring off-and-on showers to the region throughout the day. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 40s and 50s before reaching the cooler-than-average 60s by the afternoon.
WSLS
Showers arrive Halloween Eve and stick around into Monday
ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday starts off pleasant with a few clouds for our part of Virginia. Lows are in the 40s and winds are calm. Low pressure coming our way from the southwest means more clouds in the afternoon and showers in the evening. Skies are mostly cloudy after...
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15-year-olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15-year-olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences.
wfxrtv.com
Humble Hustle holds coat drive
Drop off coats at locations across Roanoke. Drop off coats at locations across Roanoke. Randolph-Macon knocks off Washington and Lee, 35-21 Randolph-Macon knocks off Washington and Lee, 35-21 Friday Night Blitz Week 10 – Franklin County at Lord …. Friday Night Blitz Week 10 - Franklin County at Lord...
'Life-changing' Virginia program seeks funding for 2nd year
It has been nearly a year since a handful of police departments in Central Virginia implemented a program called Project Recover.
WSLS
Giles County restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurant
EGGLESTON, Va. – A restaurant in Giles County is getting some significant recognition. Crews from America’s Best Restaurant recently filmed at The Palisades in Eggleston. The Palisades offers elegant but casual dining inside a former general store. Shaena Muldoon, the restaurant owner, said her team served their best...
wfxrtv.com
St. Stephen’s church holds first ever “Trunk or Treat” event
FOREST, Va (WFXR) — In an effort to keep kids safe this Halloween and bring the community together, St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Forest held its first “Trunk or Treat” event. The church’s Reverend Matt Rhodes says about 350 kids came out to the event. He says...
