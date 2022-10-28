Shania Twain announces album, tour stop in Cleveland

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Grammy award-winning icon Shania Twain is coming to Northeast Ohio.

The music legend is releasing a new album called “Queen of Me.” She’s kicking off a global tour to celebrate the launch.

The album is set to be released in February 2023. It’s her first record since 2017.

Queen of Me Album Artwork | Photo credit: Louie Banks

Her show will make just one stop in Ohio at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls. Go ahead and make your summer plans! The show is set for June 30.

Tickets go on sale soon.

LiveNation will start selling seats at 10 a.m. Friday, November 4 on their website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.