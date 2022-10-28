Restaurant Week nears — taste some of the best Cleveland has to offer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starting next week is a great way to try several of Cleveland’s independently owned restaurants.

Cleveland Restaurant Week 2022 , presented by Guardians of Food & Drink, kicks off Nov. 1 and continues through Nov. 12.

During Restaurant Week , you can order three-course meals for $36 per person.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

Astoria Cafe & Market

Batuqui on the Falls

Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil

Bell & Flower

Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern

Bruno’s Ristorante

Creekside Restaurant

Don’s Lighthouse

Don’s Pomeroy House

Edwin’s Restaurant

ETalian

Fahrenheit

Felice Urban Cafe

Great Scott Tavern

L’Albatros Brasserie

Lago East Bank

Lulo Restobar

Luxe Kitchen and Lounge

Mallorca Restaurant

Melt Bar and Grilled – Akron

Melt Bar and Grilled – Independence

Melt Bar and Grilled – Lakewood

Melt Bar and Grilled – Mentor

One Eleven Bistro

Paladar Latin Kitchen

Parallax Restaurant and Lounge

Pier W

Provenance at The Cleveland Museum of Art

Rood

Sora

Taste

The Woods

Twisted Taino Frappe Bar & Grill

Union Town Provisions

Zanzibar Soul Fusion Downtown

Get phone numbers at menus at the Cleveland Independents website , as well as recipes from local chefs .

