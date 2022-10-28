Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween: Four haunting tales from a paranormal writerRoger MarshAltoona, PA
Star UFO appeared to 'mimic' Pennsylvania witness's actionsRoger MarshPenn Run, PA
The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is FascinatingTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Largest All-You-Can-Eat Steakhouse in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenDuncansville, PA
WJAC TV
Altoona man facing numerous felonies for striking and biting officers, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — An Altoona man is facing numerous charges including felonies for aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer according to a criminal complaint filed Friday. Officers with the Altoona Police Department say they responded Thursday to the area of Beech Ave. and 4th St. for...
WJAC TV
Police: Ohio man arrested after traffic stop reveals outstanding felony warrant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he had an outstanding felony warrant, police say. According to a press release, the incident occurred Thursday and it was revealed that the man was a fugitive from justice. Police say the man was then...
Altoona man accused of assaulting several police officers
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces a slew of felony charges after he allegedly punched, head-butted and bit different officers in addition to trying to disarm one of them. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 27, after police responded to a report of a man running around banging on doors in the area […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
Police find woman on top of child in bathtub during domestic call
CUMBERLAND, MD – A bizarre scene unfolded on Thursday when Cumberland police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Memorial Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman on top of a child in a bathtub. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Memorial Avenue for what was reported as a domestic disturbance. “Upon the officer’s arrival, they could hear screaming from inside the residence and received no answer at the door,” police said. “The officers entered the residence and observed Tina Werner lying on top of a child in The post Police find woman on top of child in bathtub during domestic call appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 adults board Johnstown school bus, brutally attack person, police report
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that the third woman police were searching for has been identified. — JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three adult women boarded a school bus in Johnstown and brutally attacked another person, Johnstown police have reported. According to Chief Miller, three adult Black women got onto a Greater Johnstown […]
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Shots Fired Investigation
Police in Cambria County are searching for an unidentified suspect following a shots fired incident in Northern Cambria earlier Thursday. Authorities say the incident reportedly occurred near a residence located along Shawna Road (Route 219) in Susquehanna Township. Police say the victim fled the scene and there has been no...
Duo wanted for attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a man and woman they were told tried to abduct a 7-year-old girl on Wednesday. On Oct. 26, state police in Punxsutawney responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping on No. 8 Road in Perry Township. The girl told troopers the suspects’ vehicle is […]
Explosives found, defused in Centre County neighborhood
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were quick to action when it was reported that possible dynamite was found in a borehole by a contractor in Centre County. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were alerted for what they said was an “unusual” call. A contractor was reportedly in the […]
wdadradio.com
MC FIRE OFFICIALS PROVIDE MORE INFO ON SATURDAY CRASH
UPDATE: State troopers say that the driver, who was identified only as a 49-year-old Johnstown man, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. He was flown to Forbes Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. WHAT WE FIRST REPORTED:. More information has been provided concerning a...
WJAC TV
Police: Woman crashes car into Centre County home after suffering medical emergency
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — A 28-year-old Huntingdon woman crashed her car into a Centre County house Thursday afternoon, after having an unspecified medical emergency. It's terrifying enough to have a medical emergency while driving, let alone having a car crash through your house. Luckily, though, Ferguson Township Police told 6 News there were no serious injuries.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Investigating Attempted Kidnapping in Perry Township
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a seven-year-old girl that occurred on Wednesday in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a report was received on Wednesday, October 26, of an attempted kidnapping on No. 8 Road, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
State College police search for suspects in string of bike thefts
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A string of bike thefts is under investigation and police are searching for two people they believe may be involved. The State College Police Department is asking for help in identifying the two pictured below who they say are involved in the theft of several bicycles in the downtown area […]
Unity man faces murder charges of woman that went missing in 2018
Unity man faces murder charges for woman that went missing in 2018. A Unity Township man has been charged with killing Cassandra Gross - who has been missing since 2018.
FOX43.com
8 arrested in Pennsylvania murder of 19-year-old
INDIANA, Pa. — Authorities say eight people have been arrested in the case of a 19-year-old man taken from his western Pennsylvania home last week and later found stabbed to death in a rural area. State police and prosecutors in Indiana County said seven adults ranging in age from...
Butler County man facing assault charges after violent domestic situation involving gun
BUTLER, Pa. — A Butler County man is behind bars after police said he assaulted a woman during a domestic situation. According to Butler City police, officers were called for a violent domestic situation on Oct. 25 around 2:36 p.m. Police said 19-year-old Damian Blystone, from Butler, assaulted the...
wccsradio.com
GARAGE DESTROYED BY BRUSH FIRE IN DAY FULL OF CALLS
A brush fire got out of control and resulted in a garage catching fire in Cherryhill Township yesterday. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire on Metz Road in Cherryhill Township on Sunday at 12:45 PM. It brought out Cherryhill Township, Clymer, Commodore and Aultman Fire Departments along with the HAZMAT team and Citizen’s Ambulance at that time, with Clyde, Coral-Graceton, Vintondale and Homer City fire crews called in minutes to provide assistance on scene.
Car crashes into house in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday. On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street. […]
Murder trial with a ‘rarely invoked’ defense set to begin in Centre County. What to know
A Penn State assistant law professor said the defense is “rarely invoked and rarely successful.”
One rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial after being hit by a vehicle in Johnstown Friday night. According to dispatch, the incident happened around 8:43 p.m. Oct. 28. First responders were called to Washington Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the area of Sergeant’s Stadium at the Point. The pedestrian was taken […]
