Northern Cambria, PA

WTAJ

Altoona man accused of assaulting several police officers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces a slew of felony charges after he allegedly punched, head-butted and bit different officers in addition to trying to disarm one of them. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 27, after police responded to a report of a man running around banging on doors in the area […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
DUBOIS, PA
Shore News Network

Police find woman on top of child in bathtub during domestic call

CUMBERLAND, MD – A bizarre scene unfolded on Thursday when Cumberland police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Memorial Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman on top of a child in a bathtub. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Memorial Avenue for what was reported as a domestic disturbance. “Upon the officer’s arrival, they could hear screaming from inside the residence and received no answer at the door,” police said. “The officers entered the residence and observed Tina Werner lying on top of a child in The post Police find woman on top of child in bathtub during domestic call appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTAJ

3 adults board Johnstown school bus, brutally attack person, police report

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that the third woman police were searching for has been identified. — JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three adult women boarded a school bus in Johnstown and brutally attacked another person, Johnstown police have reported. According to Chief Miller, three adult Black women got onto a Greater Johnstown […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Shots Fired Investigation

Police in Cambria County are searching for an unidentified suspect following a shots fired incident in Northern Cambria earlier Thursday. Authorities say the incident reportedly occurred near a residence located along Shawna Road (Route 219) in Susquehanna Township. Police say the victim fled the scene and there has been no...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Explosives found, defused in Centre County neighborhood

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were quick to action when it was reported that possible dynamite was found in a borehole by a contractor in Centre County. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were alerted for what they said was an “unusual” call. A contractor was reportedly in the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

MC FIRE OFFICIALS PROVIDE MORE INFO ON SATURDAY CRASH

UPDATE: State troopers say that the driver, who was identified only as a 49-year-old Johnstown man, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. He was flown to Forbes Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. WHAT WE FIRST REPORTED:. More information has been provided concerning a...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Woman crashes car into Centre County home after suffering medical emergency

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — A 28-year-old Huntingdon woman crashed her car into a Centre County house Thursday afternoon, after having an unspecified medical emergency. It's terrifying enough to have a medical emergency while driving, let alone having a car crash through your house. Luckily, though, Ferguson Township Police told 6 News there were no serious injuries.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Investigating Attempted Kidnapping in Perry Township

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a seven-year-old girl that occurred on Wednesday in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a report was received on Wednesday, October 26, of an attempted kidnapping on No. 8 Road, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
WTAJ

State College police search for suspects in string of bike thefts

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A string of bike thefts is under investigation and police are searching for two people they believe may be involved. The State College Police Department is asking for help in identifying the two pictured below who they say are involved in the theft of several bicycles in the downtown area […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX43.com

8 arrested in Pennsylvania murder of 19-year-old

INDIANA, Pa. — Authorities say eight people have been arrested in the case of a 19-year-old man taken from his western Pennsylvania home last week and later found stabbed to death in a rural area. State police and prosecutors in Indiana County said seven adults ranging in age from...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

GARAGE DESTROYED BY BRUSH FIRE IN DAY FULL OF CALLS

A brush fire got out of control and resulted in a garage catching fire in Cherryhill Township yesterday. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire on Metz Road in Cherryhill Township on Sunday at 12:45 PM. It brought out Cherryhill Township, Clymer, Commodore and Aultman Fire Departments along with the HAZMAT team and Citizen’s Ambulance at that time, with Clyde, Coral-Graceton, Vintondale and Homer City fire crews called in minutes to provide assistance on scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Car crashes into house in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday. On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial after being hit by a vehicle in Johnstown Friday night. According to dispatch, the incident happened around 8:43 p.m. Oct. 28. First responders were called to Washington Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the area of Sergeant’s Stadium at the Point. The pedestrian was taken […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

