Local City Welcomes First Skatepark
Over the weekend, Dallas became a little more rad as it welcomed a new skatepark into the metroplex. “By the time we get finished today,” said the opening speaker at the ribbon cutting, “the cool factor in Garland will have increased exponentially”. As the first skatepark in Garland,...
Meet Annie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 31, 2022) Meet Annie! This sweet one-year-old girl is looking for a person and a doggie-sibling to play with! She is good on a leash, knows “sit”, and she is housebroken and crate-trained!. Annie loves to fetch, but she won’t always bring the ball completely...
Dia de Los Muertos Parade Draws Thousands to Downtown Dallas
On an otherwise gloomy Saturday, Dallas City Hall was blanketed in color and alive with music and dance as thousands packed the plaza to celebrate the city's Dia de Los Muertos parade and festival. "It is fun to see what they're selling and try different foods and just to see...
Another Senior Housing Community Is On the Way in West McKinney, and We Have the Details
Another senior housing community is on the way in west McKinney. Integrated Real Estate Group recently announced plans to build the Watermere at McKinney community at 3351 Virginia Parkway. ‘The Southlake-based developer’s $42 million project will include 226 units and seven villas ranging from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.
A Hundred Years Ago East Dallas’ Parks Estates Was Ahead of Its Time
This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, takes us to the East Dallas neighborhood of Parks Estates and takes us back about 100 years. On Thanksgiving Day 1924, eager sales agents paced the freshly paved streets of Tremont and Largent in East Dallas’s newest residential addition, Parks Estates. The addition that neighbored Lakewood Country Club was touted as “One of the most unusual real estate opportunities offered in Dallas in recent years.”
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
Woman-owned vintage store finds success filling niche in Fort Worth vintage community
Lauren Ballentine graduated in the top 5% of her class at Birdville High School in 2018. She felt pressured to go to college and enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin, but quickly realized it wasn’t the right fit. “I went down there and signed up for my...
Black Bear Diner Planning Another Fort Worth Spot
Black Bear Diner is growing its Texas presence. As several locations are set to open in the state in coming months, another Fort Worth diner is being planned. According to a state project filing, Black Bear Diner could open in the Southgate Marketplace at I-35 and FM 1187 in Fort Worth sometime in the summer of 2023. What Now Dallas earlier reported on the first Fort Worth location for the brand planned for 9501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. That location has yet to open to the public.
Dallas residents to receive FREE trees to celebrate Dallas Arbor Day
As part of the Branch Out Dallas program and to celebrate Dallas Arbor Day, the city of Dallas will distribute free five-gallon trees to Dallas residents who registered for this event. This year, residents selected from six tree species including Mexican oak, sycamore, redbud, American elm, cedar elm, and chinquapin...
Registration underway for Providence Academy Rockwall’s inaugural clay shoot, Denim & Diamonds event
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Providence Academy will host its inaugural Clay Shooting Competition and Denim & Diamonds fundraising event Friday, Nov. 11 at Texas Gun Ranch, 15950 TX-205 in Terrell. Onsite registration opens at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 along with the silent auction, followed by the 100 clay shoot...
2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
Would You Dare Stay In The Murder Room Of The Most Haunted Hotel In Dallas On Halloween?
Look, first of all, the moment I hear 'haunted' anything, I'm out but not everyone is like me. Some people, in fact, many people are thrill-seekers and especially on Halloween love to ghost hunt. That is not my kind of hunting just saying. However, this TikToker feels differently and that is exactly why he chose to stay in the most haunted room of the most haunted hotel in Dallas.
Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
Hot Property: A Virtually Untouched Mid-Century Jewel Box in the Woods
No matter where you sit in the exquisite mid-century on 11150 Fernald Ave., it’s like you’re in the woods. The 1.35-acre property is lush and green, with plenty growing in the understory and a creek. Sure, the sounds of cars driving through Lochwood will remind you that you live in a city, but the home is practically a secret garden. You can’t even see the house from the street.
Brookdale at Summer Ridge prepares to celebrate resident’s 105th birthday
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Born October 28, 1917, Joyce Alene Preskitt Ruminer will be celebrated this Friday at Brookdale at Summer Ridge, the retirement and assisted living community where she resides. Senator Bob Hall is preparing a proclamation in her honor, and there will be birthday cake, balloons, and plenty of fanfare for this milestone celebration.
McKinney National Airport Expansion Could Add ‘Fuel in The Fire’ For Collin County
Officials say the potential of commercial airline operations at McKinney National Airport could lead to expanded growth for Collin County and parts north. Rogers Healy, president of Rogers Healy and Associates, said commercial flight operations at McKinney National Airport could add “fuel in the fire” for an already booming Collin County.
Oak Cliff residents concerned about plan to house homeless at former hospital
In Oak Cliff, people are upset with plans to turn a former hospital into a homeless shelter â€¦ and they let city officials know during a community meeting last night. Many say they feel like it’s a threat to the community.
DFW Weather: The clouds are gone and so is the rain. Is a pleasant Halloween in the forecast?
Halloween looks clear, but chances of widespread rain pick back up as the workweek pushes forward. And next weekend? Looking like a wet one so far.
Dallas' Historic Swiss Avenue Gets Safety Upgrade
It’s a historic piece of Dallas if you ask long-time resident, David Dean. “Many people don’t realize, but the middle of our street for a mile long is a city park. It’s the Swiss Avenue Linear Park,” said longtime resident David Dean. Grand homes and trees...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident on I-635 LBJ in north Dallas
A woman is dead after being struck by traffic in North Dallas on Saturday. Police learned the woman was on foot, walking in the fast lane of 635-LBJ near Webb Chapel.
