ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Local City Welcomes First Skatepark

Over the weekend, Dallas became a little more rad as it welcomed a new skatepark into the metroplex. “By the time we get finished today,” said the opening speaker at the ribbon cutting, “the cool factor in Garland will have increased exponentially”. As the first skatepark in Garland,...
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dia de Los Muertos Parade Draws Thousands to Downtown Dallas

On an otherwise gloomy Saturday, Dallas City Hall was blanketed in color and alive with music and dance as thousands packed the plaza to celebrate the city's Dia de Los Muertos parade and festival. "It is fun to see what they're selling and try different foods and just to see...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

A Hundred Years Ago East Dallas’ Parks Estates Was Ahead of Its Time

This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, takes us to the East Dallas neighborhood of Parks Estates and takes us back about 100 years. On Thanksgiving Day 1924, eager sales agents paced the freshly paved streets of Tremont and Largent in East Dallas’s newest residential addition, Parks Estates. The addition that neighbored Lakewood Country Club was touted as “One of the most unusual real estate opportunities offered in Dallas in recent years.”
DALLAS, TX
yolotx.com

The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
FORT WORTH, TX
whatnowdfw.com

Black Bear Diner Planning Another Fort Worth Spot

Black Bear Diner is growing its Texas presence. As several locations are set to open in the state in coming months, another Fort Worth diner is being planned. According to a state project filing, Black Bear Diner could open in the Southgate Marketplace at I-35 and FM 1187 in Fort Worth sometime in the summer of 2023. What Now Dallas earlier reported on the first Fort Worth location for the brand planned for 9501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. That location has yet to open to the public.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Dallas residents to receive FREE trees to celebrate Dallas Arbor Day

As part of the Branch Out Dallas program and to celebrate Dallas Arbor Day, the city of Dallas will distribute free five-gallon trees to Dallas residents who registered for this event. This year, residents selected from six tree species including Mexican oak, sycamore, redbud, American elm, cedar elm, and chinquapin...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Would You Dare Stay In The Murder Room Of The Most Haunted Hotel In Dallas On Halloween?

Look, first of all, the moment I hear 'haunted' anything, I'm out but not everyone is like me. Some people, in fact, many people are thrill-seekers and especially on Halloween love to ghost hunt. That is not my kind of hunting just saying. However, this TikToker feels differently and that is exactly why he chose to stay in the most haunted room of the most haunted hotel in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: A Virtually Untouched Mid-Century Jewel Box in the Woods

No matter where you sit in the exquisite mid-century on 11150 Fernald Ave., it’s like you’re in the woods. The 1.35-acre property is lush and green, with plenty growing in the understory and a creek. Sure, the sounds of cars driving through Lochwood will remind you that you live in a city, but the home is practically a secret garden. You can’t even see the house from the street.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas' Historic Swiss Avenue Gets Safety Upgrade

It’s a historic piece of Dallas if you ask long-time resident, David Dean. “Many people don’t realize, but the middle of our street for a mile long is a city park. It’s the Swiss Avenue Linear Park,” said longtime resident David Dean. Grand homes and trees...
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy