Read full article on original website
Related
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It
Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wyoming Bowhunters Watch 2 Massive Bull Elk Fight To The Death Right In Front Of Them
There are plenty of reasons why you should never get near a bull elk at any point during the year…. And this time of year especially. Bull elk are currently in the rut, and as they look for a mate, they become way more ornery and aggressive than usual, causing them to be highly dangerous to humans.
Nearly 700-Pound Grizzly Bear Attacks Man Hunting Near Montana Creek
When you go outdoors, you never know what might happen. A Washington bird hunter in Montana suffered a grizzly bear attack. The 51-year-old was out with his wife in the Montana wilderness and ended up on the wrong end of this bear’s path. The grizzly bear weighed 677 pounds...
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Quick Thinking Helps Man Survive Grizzly Attack in Montana
A 51-year-old hunter from Washington was attacked by a grizzly bear near a small town in northwest Montana on Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the hunter sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County.
Two Bucks Found Floating Dead In Minnesota Lake With Locked Antlers
Boy, this is sad to see. Two bucks were found with their antlers locked together, dead, floating in a lake in Minnesota. I traced down who took the photo to get the story of how this happened, and what took place after. Warning, these images could be graphic to some readers.
Cat & Mule Deer Buck Have The Time Of Their Lives With Each Other In Canada
Not gonna lie, I’m fully convinced now that cats aren’t scared of anything. I mean c’mon, they scale trees, houses, and just about anything they can jump up on, even though it’s borderline creepy. But not only are they not afraid of heights…. They’re also not...
Alaska Man Hides In Shed Just In Time To Avoid Curious Bull Moose
An Alaska man showed that remaining calm in a potentially dangerous situation is the best way to stay safe in a wild moment that was caught on a Ring doorbell camera in early 2020. It also further proves that Alaska is an absolutely insane place to live. Moose, elk, grizzly...
Colorado Mule Deer Bucks Tumble Down A Cliff In Wild Rut Brawl
I love me a good rut fight. It seems crazy to think about. These deer can live three quarters of their year in complete harmony, maybe even alongside each other, then out of nowhere the winds shift and they will fight each other sometimes to the point of death over a doe.
Is It Legal to Own a Porcupine as a Pet in Minnesota?
Over the weekend I was out in the woods for the early antlerless deer hunting season. I saw a bunch of animals, squirrels, tree frogs, a chipmunk playing at my feet, cats, a Great Gray Owl, and my favorite, a porcupine. My family has some hunting land that is the...
California Trail Camera Captures Mountain Lion Sneaking Up Behind An Unsuspecting Deer
The old saying goes about a mountain lion, “if you see one, it’s already to late.”. They are just as frightening as it comes in the wild, as quiet as they are quick and powerful. The move quietly through the woods with constant speed and purpose, always on...
Grizzly Ambushes Mother Moose And Her Two Calves In Denali National Park
This here is an absolute killer of an animal. The ambush is a classic hunting technique used be hunters across the globe. The old “hurry up and wait” game. It involves setting up in an area where an animal is likely to pass through and waiting there quietly until that happens.
Bull Moose Terrorizes Youth Soccer Game In Wyoming
Moose are a pretty cool animals… when you see them in the woods where they belong from a safe distance. The truth is, they are actually one of the, if not the most dangerous animals towards humans that roam North America. Their poor eye sight leaves them often confused at what they are looking at and their size allows them to beat the piss out of anything that wants to cross them, or anything they THINK wants to cross them.
Grizzly Bear Tries To Chase Down Three Mature Moose In Wyoming
Despite the moose probably have a weight advantage, they want no parts of a grizzly bear. But, who would? There’re not many things that would hang around a grizz unless their young were with them. Only a mother’s love can keep something willing to stay close to a predator like this.
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0