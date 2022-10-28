ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
POLITICO

DeSantis travels to New York in the final stretch

Hello and welcome to Monday. Happy Halloween. Detour — If you wanted a sign of supreme confidence about the upcoming election (as well as another sign of 2024 aspiration), nothing probably displayed it more than Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to zip to New York on Saturday and campaign for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin with less than two weeks left before Election Day.
FLORIDA STATE
tallahasseereports.com

Florida Democratic Chair’s Endorsement of John Dailey sparks controversy with Leon County Democrats

The Florida Democratic Party and the Leon County Democratic Party are at odds over the upcoming election for Mayor of Tallahassee. On October 26th, the Florida State Democratic Chairman Manny Diaz announced his endorsement of Mayor Candidate John Dailey along with several other endorsements in local elections throughout the State. Although this is a non-partisan election, both John Dailey and his opponent, Kristin Dozier are Democrats.
LEON COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.31.2022 — BOO! Democrats on Verge of Election Nightmare— First Lady Casey DeSantis— Rubio, Demings, Mast—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Casey DeSantis Juggles Kids, Football Games, and Beats Cancer. What more can we say about First Lady Casey DeSantis?. After beating cancer a few months ago, First Lady DeSantis continues to campaign for Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Election Is Over!?

If you already weren’t convinced that the Democrats have again let the governor and U. S. Senate races slip from their fingers, the following is two bits of news. The newspaper today the very heavily GOP community at the end of Florida’s Turnpike call The Villages says:. “Sumter...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Democrat Charlie Crist

Jim goes one-on-one with democrat Charlie Crist, who is hoping to unseat incumbent republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day November 8th. Jim and the congressman discuss a variety of topics including Crist's performance in this past week's one and only gubernatorial debate.Guest:   Charlie Crist/(D) GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.23.22

Casey DeSantis comes up big in hurricane relief, but Florida Democrats prepare for a whipping. The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund was created in 1993 after Hurricane Andrew laid waste to Homestead and other parts of the state. It’s a state-run account that backs up insurance agencies in the event of...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms

Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Tampa voters will decide one of Florida's most competitive Senate races

A political newcomer with a storied military career is vying to unseat an incumbent Tampa Bay Democrat with deep ties to the region in one of the state’s most competitive Senate races. A steady stream of attack ads have flooded airwaves and mailboxes in the closely watched contest between...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida Politics’ annual snarky guide to Halloween safety

Watch out for drugs in the candy, y'all. As kids across the state prepare to head out for a night of copious sugar halls and ghoulish good times, the state of Florida is again reminding parents and caregivers to exercise what should be the most basic of caution. The Florida...

Comments / 0

Community Policy