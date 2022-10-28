Read full article on original website
fsunews.com
Gov. Ron Desantis eases voting restrictions to counties affected by Hurricane Ian
On Oct. 13, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced a suspension of voting restrictions on counties affected by Hurricane Ian. This executive order affects voters in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties. This comes at the request of the Supervisors of Elections of the three counties. The executive order calls...
POLITICO
DeSantis travels to New York in the final stretch
Hello and welcome to Monday. Happy Halloween. Detour — If you wanted a sign of supreme confidence about the upcoming election (as well as another sign of 2024 aspiration), nothing probably displayed it more than Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to zip to New York on Saturday and campaign for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin with less than two weeks left before Election Day.
tallahasseereports.com
Florida Democratic Chair’s Endorsement of John Dailey sparks controversy with Leon County Democrats
The Florida Democratic Party and the Leon County Democratic Party are at odds over the upcoming election for Mayor of Tallahassee. On October 26th, the Florida State Democratic Chairman Manny Diaz announced his endorsement of Mayor Candidate John Dailey along with several other endorsements in local elections throughout the State. Although this is a non-partisan election, both John Dailey and his opponent, Kristin Dozier are Democrats.
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.31.2022 — BOO! Democrats on Verge of Election Nightmare— First Lady Casey DeSantis— Rubio, Demings, Mast—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Casey DeSantis Juggles Kids, Football Games, and Beats Cancer. What more can we say about First Lady Casey DeSantis?. After beating cancer a few months ago, First Lady DeSantis continues to campaign for Gov. Ron...
Governor DeSantis will likely get a second-term, Republican voters set to back him
Republican voters are set to back Ron DeSantis for his second term race as the Governor of Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr. Ron DeSantis is expected to receive massive support from Republican voters in his bid for re-election as the Governor of Florida, polls have shown.
floridapolitics.com
Direct mail roundup: Big money drubs Charlie Crist on girls’ sports, college debt forgiveness
The Seminole Tribe is the main money behind two new mailers stoking culture war controversies against Crist. Anti-Charlie Crist mailers have enlisted a trans athlete and a nose-ringed, face-tattooed model to discourage voters from supporting the Democratic gubernatorial candidate — even if he didn’t vote on the issues that involve them.
southfloridareporter.com
Election Is Over!?
If you already weren’t convinced that the Democrats have again let the governor and U. S. Senate races slip from their fingers, the following is two bits of news. The newspaper today the very heavily GOP community at the end of Florida’s Turnpike call The Villages says:. “Sumter...
Facing South Florida: The Race for Florida Attorney General
Jim goes one-on-one with democrat Aramis Ayala who is hoping to unseat incumbent Ashley Moody as Florida's Attorney General.Guest: AramIs Ayala/(D) CANDIDATE, FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL
Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Democrat Charlie Crist
Jim goes one-on-one with democrat Charlie Crist, who is hoping to unseat incumbent republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day November 8th. Jim and the congressman discuss a variety of topics including Crist's performance in this past week's one and only gubernatorial debate.Guest: Charlie Crist/(D) GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Crist attends FAMU homecoming parade
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist was among the many visitors who attended Florida A&M University's Homecoming parade Saturday.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Poised To Win “Traditionally Liberal” Districts
As the Republican nominee in 2018, Ron DeSantis lost Miami-Dade County by more than 20 points. As the incumbent Republican governor, DeSantis, is poised to win Miami — the first Republican in 20 years to do so — on the strength of the Hispanic
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.23.22
Casey DeSantis comes up big in hurricane relief, but Florida Democrats prepare for a whipping. The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund was created in 1993 after Hurricane Andrew laid waste to Homestead and other parts of the state. It’s a state-run account that backs up insurance agencies in the event of...
Some Eligible Ex-Felons Fear Voting Because Of Ron DeSantis
The Florida governor has made a show of going after former felons on illegal voting charges.
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast Strongly Supports Attorney General Moody’s Push To Declare Fentanyl A Weapon Of Mass Destruction
In the wake of an incident where Florida law enforcement deputies seized enough fentanyl to kill the state’s entire population, Sheriff Mike Prendergast of Citrus County is strongly supporting Florida Attorney General Moody’s push to declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction. Please see his
Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms
Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
floridapolitics.com
Medical board members have Gov. DeSantis’ back financially and on gender-affirming care
The boards did not restrict adults from receiving gender-affirming care. The two Florida medical boards weighing whether to impose rules dealing with gender-affirming care include members who have made large donations to Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as other Republicans. It’s not unusual for appointees to boards in state government,...
usf.edu
Tampa voters will decide one of Florida's most competitive Senate races
A political newcomer with a storied military career is vying to unseat an incumbent Tampa Bay Democrat with deep ties to the region in one of the state’s most competitive Senate races. A steady stream of attack ads have flooded airwaves and mailboxes in the closely watched contest between...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Politics’ annual snarky guide to Halloween safety
Watch out for drugs in the candy, y'all. As kids across the state prepare to head out for a night of copious sugar halls and ghoulish good times, the state of Florida is again reminding parents and caregivers to exercise what should be the most basic of caution. The Florida...
floridapolitics.com
Number of Republican ballots already cast now exceeds Democratic votes in Florida
RPOF Chair Joe Gruters said the party's 'turnout machine is working.'. The number of registered Republicans who already voted ahead of Florida’s Nov. 8 election now exceeds that of Democrats. Fresh Take Florida’s tracking database showed by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Republicans overtook Democrats. At that point,...
