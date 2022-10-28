ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks rally toward first weekly win streak since summer

By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emEoG_0iqLHYs700

Wall Street is rallying Friday to cap another strong week for stocks, led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected.

The S&P 500 was 2.4% higher in afternoon trading and heading for its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 796 points, or 2.5%, to 32,829, as of 3:21 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 2.7% higher.

Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 index by 2.1%.

One reason that stocks have revived recently is hopes for a “pivot” by the Federal Reserve, where the central bank dials down the big interest-rate hikes that have shaken the market. Such a move could boost the market, but many analysts say such hopes may be overdone.

“This rally has now gotten a bit irrational and fragile at this level,” said Liz Young, chief investment strategist at SoFi.

The central bank has been very clear about its plan to err on the side going too far in order to tame inflation, she said, which means the big gains on hopes of a pullback seem premature.

More recently, many big U.S. companies have been reporting stronger earnings than expected, though the bag remains decidedly mixed.

Apple rose 7.4% and was the strongest force lifting the S&P 500 in its first trading after reporting fatter revenue and profit than expected for the latest quarter. Intel jumped 10.2% after delivering much bigger profit than analysts forecasted even though it said it saw "worsening economic conditions."

Gilead Sciences soared 12.5%, and T-Mobile US gained 7.6% after they also topped Wall Street's profit expectations.

They helped to offset a 7.2% drop for Amazon, which offered a weaker-than-expected forecast for upcoming revenue. It was the latest Big Tech company to take a beating this week after reporting some discouraging trends. It's a sharp turnaround after the group dominated Wall Street for years with seemingly unstoppable growth.

Earlier in the week, Meta Platforms lost nearly a quarter of its value after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. Microsoft and Google's parent company also reported slowdowns in key areas.

Such woes have created a sharp split on Wall Street this week, between lagging Big Tech stocks and the rest of the market. The Nasdaq, which is stuffed with high-growth tech stocks, is on track for a gain of 2.1% this week. It would have an even worse showing if not for Apple's boost from Friday. The Dow, meanwhile, is roaring toward a 5.7% jump for the week because it has less of an emphasis on tech.

Rising interest rates have hit Big Tech stock prices harder than the rest of the market, and the pressure increased Friday as yields climbed.

“The markets still seem to not want to believe that we might end up in a place where an earnings recession is possible,” Young said.

Data released in the morning showed the raises that U.S. workers got in wages and other compensation during the summer was in line with economists' expectations. That should keep the Fed on track to keep hiking rates sharply in hopes of weakening the job market enough to undercut the nation's high inflation. Other data showed the Fed's preferred measure of inflation remains very high, and U.S. households continue to spend more in the face of it.

The Fed is trying to starve inflation of the purchases made by households and businesses needed to keep it high. It's doing that by intentionally slowing the economy and the jobs market. The worry is that it could go too far and cause a sharp downturn.

The Fed has already raised its benchmark overnight interest rate up to a range of 3% to 3.25% up from virtually zero in March. The widespread expectation is for it to push through another increase that's triple the usual size next week, before it potentially makes a smaller increase in December. Higher rates not only slow the economy, they also hurt prices for stocks and other investments.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.42% from 4.28% late Thursday.

The 10-year yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other loans, climbed to 4.01% from 3.93%.

Trading in Twitter's stock has ended, after Elon Musk has taken control of the company following a lengthy legal battle.

In Europe, stock indexes were mixed in relatively muted trading.

Shares fell 0.9% in Tokyo even as the government approved a massive stimulus spending package to help the world's No. 3 economy cope with inflation. As expected, the Bank of Japan wrapped up a policy meeting by keeping its ultra-lax monetary policy unchanged even as it forecast higher inflation.

___

Associated Press writers Elaine Kurtenbach, Matt Ott and Mari Yamaguchi contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ

2 Warren Buffett Stocks With 95% and 157% Upside, According to Wall Street

Investing in 2022 has been a challenge in every sense of the word. All three major U.S. stock indexes -- the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite -- have tumbled into a bear market, with peak losses ranging from 22% to as much as 38% since hitting their respective all-time highs. There's been no solace in the bond market, either, with bonds producing their worst full-year return ever!
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Rally; Crude Oil Edges Lower

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq added over 300 points on Friday. The Dow Jones recorded gains for the fourth week in a row, adding around 5.7% last week.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%

U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
The Independent

FTSE climbs after energy stocks boosted by bumper Shell profits

The FTSE 100 lifted further to close at its highest level in three weeks after a strong showing by Shell helped support trading. The oil major revealed upbeat profits for the past three months on Thursday morning, sparking a rally among its peers. London’s top index ended the day up...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
CNN

Dow on track for best month in more than 45 years

The Dow fell slightly midday Monday but is still up 14% this month, putting it on track for its best monthly gain since January 1976. The blue chips remain down nearly 10% this year though. Meanwhile, The S&P 500 has fallen nearly 20% in 2022 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has plunged 30%. Both were down a bit Monday.
Benzinga

US Stocks Start Week On Lower Note; Dow Dips Over 200 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.67% to 32,640.99 while the NASDAQ fell 1.22% to 10,966.78. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.80% to 3,869.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally wobbles as Fed hike draws near

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets wobbled higher on Monday as hopes waned that the U.S. Federal Reserve might take a less aggressive approach on rate hikes, while wheat leapt on Russia's withdrawal from a pact allowing Ukrainian grain to transit the Black Sea. MSCI's broadest index of...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Drops Over 200 Points; Microsoft Shares Down After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,825.65 while the NASDAQ fell 1.91% to 10,985.06. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 3,831.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Benzinga

Friday Market Wrap: Dow Jones Index Aims For Best October In Its History

U.S. GDP grew by an estimated 2.6% in the third quarter, exceeding economist estimates of 2.3% growth. In the week ahead, third-quarter earnings season rolls on. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday to close out its fourth straight week of gains despite some disappointing big tech earnings reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy