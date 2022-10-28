Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
WOOD
Restaurant Week Grand Rapids kicks off this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Now for another subject we all love: food! We know Grand Rapids has so many amazing restaurants and coming up next week is the city’s annual Restaurant Week which is a great time to try some of them out! We’re joined by Kate from Experience Grand Rapids and chef John Taylor, RedWater Corporate Chef.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Roy and Timmy
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300. (Oct. 28, 2022) For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300. (Oct. 28, 2022) Calvin University kicking off...
WOOD
Decision on ex-GRPD officer case to come Monday
After testimony wrapped up today, a Grand Rapids judge said that he would issue a ruling Monday on whether Schurr will stand trial. (Oct. 28, 2022) After testimony wrapped up today, a Grand Rapids judge said that he would issue a ruling Monday on whether Schurr will stand trial. (Oct. 28, 2022)
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 103122
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. MiBiz: Small biz group rallies opposition to federal …. MSU suspends four players following scuffle in tunnel. Michigan State football has suspended four players from the team for their involvement in a postgame altercation. (Oct. 31, 2022)
WOOD
Law professor ‘95% sure’ ex-GRPD officer will stand trial
Monday is a pivotal day in the murder case against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr. (Oct. 30, 2022) Law professor ‘95% sure’ ex-GRPD officer will stand …. Monday is a pivotal day in the murder case against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr. (Oct. 30,...
WOOD
Ahead of the big game, cadets run game balls from Lansing to Ann Arbor
It was an early morning start for some 50 Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets as they made their way from Lansing to Ann Arbor Friday at 2 a.m. (Oct. 28, 2022) Ahead of the big game, cadets run game balls from …. It was an early morning start for...
WOOD
Battle for Paul Bunyan
MiBiz: Small biz group rallies opposition to federal …. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. MSU suspends four players following scuffle in tunnel. Michigan State football has suspended four players from the team for their involvement in a postgame altercation. (Oct. 31, 2022)
WOOD
Have a Safe and fun Halloween with these easy tips
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Helen Devos Children’s Hospital knows that Halloween is a lot of fun but when it comes to being safe, we still must be cautious. According to Kelly Miller from Helen Devos Children’s Hospital, kids’ vs vehicle pedestrian accidents are higher around Halloween because of dark neighborhoods which can make kids hard to see. Another chilling statistic is according to the National Safety Council, Children are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year. We can still have fun this year but there are some tips that you can take to make sure your goblin, superhero, princes, or super villain returns home safely to fight another day.
WOOD
How GRCC supports their student veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we approach veterans day, we’ll be taking a look at organizations and events that support veterans in our community. Grand Rapids Community College is now a gold level college, reflecting their commitment to student veterans. >>>Today we have Valerie in studio to...
WOOD
To The Point: What to know before heading to the polls
To The Point: What to know before heading to the …. "To the Point" episode for the weekend of Oct. 29, 2022. MiBiz: Small biz group rallies opposition to federal …. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. MSU suspends four players following scuffle...
WOOD
Obama campaigns in Detroit for Michigan Democrats
Former President Barack Obama was in Detroit on Saturday for a rally ahead of the midterm elections. (Oct. 29, 2022) Former President Barack Obama was in Detroit on Saturday for a rally ahead of the midterm elections. (Oct. 29, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 103122. Storm Team 8 forecast...
Comments / 0