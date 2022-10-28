Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Helen Devos Children’s Hospital knows that Halloween is a lot of fun but when it comes to being safe, we still must be cautious. According to Kelly Miller from Helen Devos Children’s Hospital, kids’ vs vehicle pedestrian accidents are higher around Halloween because of dark neighborhoods which can make kids hard to see. Another chilling statistic is according to the National Safety Council, Children are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year. We can still have fun this year but there are some tips that you can take to make sure your goblin, superhero, princes, or super villain returns home safely to fight another day.

