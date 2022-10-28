ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia farmers see a fruitful 2022 apple season

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfctR_0iqLGmk800

WINCHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia farmers are having a thriving apple season despite labor shortages and concerns over damage from Hurricane Ian.

Farmers are attributing this year’s harvest to favorable weather, as well as planning after last season. Joe Snapp, the owner of West Oaks Farm and Market and chair of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s Apple Advisory Committee, said summer rainfall is a big reason farmers are seeing so many apples now.

Donald Ayers, the owner of Ayers Orchard in Carroll County, said that because his farm got freezing weather during the 2021 season, he spent last year preparing fruit buds for 2022. There was also a lack of summer rain in 2021 , as opposed to this year.

This impressive yield is despite rain and wind damage from Hurricane Ian, which heavily impacted other farmers this year, especially in Florida .

‘I am at the mercy of the city’: Richmond man gets $21,000 water bill

Despite this year’s success, farms are slightly behind while harvesting the apples. A U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report from Oct. 17 showed that 78% of Virginia’s apples were harvested, which is down slightly from that time last year.

However, according to Ayers, this delay has less to do with the number of apples and more to do with labor shortages.

AAA offers tips to stay safe and avoid accidents this Halloween weekend

“The labor issue is getting to be the biggest problem — finding people to pick them,” Ayers said.

Still, demand for apples remains high as people bake pies, make cider or just eat the apples all on their own. Ayers said that Pink Ladies are the most popular variety he grows, along with Fujis, Arkansas Black and York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples

WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?

HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Agreement would guarantee customer cost protections on Virginia offshore wind project

A settlement has been reached in a months-long dispute over Dominion Energy’s proposed Virginia offshore wind project. The Virginia State Corporation Commission had expressed concern about construction and operation risks for ratepayers. A settlement reached by the Office of the Attorney General, Dominion Energy, Walmart, the Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices includes the protection risks, providing significant cost certainty for customers while allowing the $9.8 billion project to move forward, should the Commission find that adopting the settlement in place of its final order is in the best interest of customers.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Opioid overdose deaths nearly triple among Black Virginians

The sharpest spike has been in Virginia's Black population. In the past four years, the state has seen opioid overdose deaths among Black Virginians more than triple — the highest death rate, by far, of any demographic. The numbers underscore the lethality of a fentanyl-polluted drug supply, as well as structural barriers to entering recovery — a critical first step in preventing fatal overdose.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia

Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
EMPORIA, VA
Virginia Mercury

Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications

Over 30,000 applications were submitted for Virginia’s first elk hunt lottery, generating more than half a million dollars, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Gray Anderson, director of the agency’s Wildlife Resources Division, said the department received 31,951 applications to participate in the inaugural Elk Management Zone hunt between Oct. 8 and 14. […] The post Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Same-day registration available in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy