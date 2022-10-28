Read full article on original website
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
New Britain Herald
NBMAA's Halloween Spooktacular draws hundreds
NEW BRITAIN – Creepy fun was on the menu at the New Britain Museum of American Art Sunday. Droves of people showed up for the NBMAA’s Halloween Spooktacular, many of them young families dressed in costumes. “It was pretty well-attended last year too,” Stephanie Strucaly, coordinator of community...
New Britain Herald
Little Monsters Bash kicks off New Britain Halloween weekend
NEW BRITAIN – New Britain Parks and Recreation kicked off Halloween weekend for families at the New Britain Senior Center with its annual Little Monsters Bash where dozens were treated to fall sweets, music and a live magic show by The Amazing Andy. Ashley Wooten, event coordinator, said the...
Haunted tour taking place at The Palace Theater in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – On the Friday before Halloween, News 8 got an inside look at a new haunted tour taking place at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. The theater turned 100 this year. There is so much history behind the building, so many stories, and of course, so many legendary artists who have taken […]
NBC Connecticut
Halloween Celebration Gives Boost to Downtown Norwich Businesses
A spooky celebration that’s drawing people to downtown. That’s what the first annual Norwich Halloween Strut brought to the city. The city of Norwich turned into Halloweentown saturday and it’s bringing a big draw to the downtown area, which is bringing much needed business. As witches danced...
thebeveragejournal.com
Canción Tequila Featured at New Haven Pairing Dinner
New Haven’s Camacho Garage, in cooperation with Canción Tequila, hosted a tequila pairing dinner on Sept. 15. Held on the eve of Mexican Independence Day, the five-course culinary event featured signature cuisine by Camacho Garage Co-owner and Executive Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho paired with craft cocktails featuring Canción Tequila by Aude Guerrero, Lead Bartender. Andy Verderame, Co-owner, Canción Tequila, made a special guest appearance to give guests background on the ultra-premium tequila line, which includes Canción Tequila Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Co-owned by Verderame and Karen Brown of Branford, the award-winning 100% blue agave tequila line is distributed in the state by Angelini Wine, Ltd.
Nyberg – New book features JFK’s years at Wallingford boarding school
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new book shines a light into John F. Kennedy’s time as a troublemaker at a prestigious Wallingford boarding school. “JFK and the Muckers of Choate,” by Scott Batler, details how the future president created an anti-administration club at Choate Rosemary Hall boarding school. The club was formed after the headmaster […]
zip06.com
Lighting Up the Night in Remembrance
Hundreds of luminaries lit up the night sky over the East Haven Town Beach on Oct. 15 as residents gathered for an evening of remembrance and gratitude for those who served. The Light the Night celebration, organized by the Post 89 American Legion Auxiliary, was held on the 100th anniversary of the founding of Post 89 and recognized veterans, and lost loved ones.
zip06.com
Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III
For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
New Britain Herald
Wheeler's Family Health Center in New Britain celebrates expansion
NEW BRITAIN – Wheeler’s Family Health & Wellness Center in New Britain hosted an open house following the finishing of third floor renovations. “We’re trying to expand our children’s behavioral health program here so we’re just kind of putting it out there that we’re here because this program is new for New Britain,” said Heather Arduini, director of behavioral health, Wheeler. “And since we expanded into the new building we just want our kids and the parents to get engaged.”
New Britain Herald
John S. Manning
John S. Manning, 83, of Kensington, and Shelter Harbor, RI, passed away peacefully with family members on Oct. 21, 2022. He was the devoted husband of Brenda (Argosy) Manning, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. They had met ice skating as teenagers at New Britain's Walnut Hill Park.
‘Honor and Respect’ to walk 16 miles to honor fallen Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Honor and Respect LLC will walk 16 miles on Sunday to honor the fallen Bristol police officers who were killed earlier this month. Honor and Respect LLC, a charity organization dedicated to the service men and women serving overseas, is a “virtual wall of honor and respect for those who are […]
'Feel like a kid at heart' | Families enjoy Halloween fun at Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Hundreds of families enjoyed Halloween fun at the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine in East Granby Saturday. Kids in costumes, and even parents, enjoyed early trick-or-treating, games and activities, and cider and donuts at the state museum. East Granby Parks and Rec Chairman Patrick Gill said they moved the event to the museum in 2019 but haven't been able to hold a full event again since because of the pandemic and then the weather.
New Britain Herald
Rocky Horror Picture Show Sunday at Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – Trinity-on-Main will be showing The Rocky Horror Picture Show this Sunday. Guests can catch one of two showings of the classic 1975 film written by Richard O’Brien and Jim Sharman and directed by Jim Sharman. The first will be 4:30 p.m. and the second will be from 6:45 p.m.
milfordmirror.com
Milford prides itself on its shore, but how much of it is public?
MILFORD — Milford has 17.5 miles of coastline made up of public beaches, private homes, docks, and more, but just how much of it is accessible to the general public?. According to Jeremy Grant, director of open spaces, the answer is just about all of it. "There are about...
eastoncourier.news
Harry & the Lady in White
Harry O’Connor had just completed a thirteen day stretch without a day’s rest at the Chance-Vought aircraft plant in Stratford. In was mid-October of 1943 and the plant was churning out F4U Corsairs for the Navy. That aircraft was proving to be a vital weapon in turning the tide against the Japanese in the battle for supremacy in the air in the Pacific Theater. O’Connor was the foreman of a mostly female crew of assemblers who installed the six M2 Browning machine guns in the folding wings of the aircraft. He worked the second shift of the around-the-clock operation and had put in six double shifts during the past two weeks. He was exhausted and ready for three days with his wife and young children back in Easton.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT
The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start
Hundreds of new apartments, a retail “laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
granbydrummer.com
Local woman makes history on Nantucket
When she was growing up on Nantucket, Granby resident Catherine Slattery learned that being a girl had some disadvantages. She couldn’t work at or go to the Caddy Camp at the island golf club. “Boys Only” was the rule. That was always in the back of her mind, and, many years later, when she became one of the owners of the island’s Madaket Marine, she was determined to start a Captain’s camp for young women. Not only would this even the long-ago score, it would increase the talent pool from which she could draw staffing for the marina.
I’m Sorry, That Escalated Quickly West Hartford’s JAR + Bar
West Hartford is one of the best destinations in Connecticut for food lovers, there are hundreds of diverse restaurants serving every cuisine that you can think of. Sadly, there's one less place to enjoy great food at the moment, and it came as a surprise. JAR + Bar (Just Another...
