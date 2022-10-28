Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis alive after false death report
Rock ‘n’ roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis is alive, his rep has said, after the “Great Balls of Fire” singer became the victim of a false death report.A report from US publication TMZ initially said the 87-year-old had died today (26 October) at home in Memphis.However, an update from the outlet said that: “Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case.”Lewis’s representatives confirmed the situation to Page Six, saying: “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls*** anonymous tip.”Considered one of the...
EW.com
Jerry Lee Lewis erroneously reported dead days before actual death
UPDATE: Jerry Lee Lewis' death was erroneously reported on Wednesday, while his rep confirmed to EW he was still alive at that time. The rep informed EW on Friday that the singer has since died. There was a whole lotta shaking going on in the music world Wednesday when Jerry...
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Wife: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 7 Spouses
Jerry Lee Lewis was a Grammy-winning rock n’ roll artist known for his hit song “Great Balls of Fire” and more. His most recent marriage was to Judith Brown. The late singer was previously married to his cousin, who was 13 years old when they tie the knot.
ETOnline.com
Jerry Lee Lewis, 'Great Balls of Fire' Singer and Rock Icon, Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis has died. The rock 'n' roll singer, who was best known for his 1957 track, "Great Balls of Fire," died in Memphis, Tennessee, Lewis' publicist confirms to ET. He was 87. No other details about his death were immediately available. Born in Louisiana in 1935, Lewis began...
15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments
Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
TODAY.com
Rock ’n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis dies
Jerry Lee Lewis, a trailblazer of rock and roll and rockabilly music, has died. He was 87 years old. A publicist for the singer confirmed that he died on Oct. 28. Lewis shot to fame in the 1950s with his 1957 hit “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On“ and continued to captivate fans with songs like "Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” and “Me and Bobby McGee.”
