The halfway point of the NFL season is upon us and the hierarchy of where teams stand is starting to settle. At the top are teams like the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, who have an MVP candidate in their quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans have won five games in a row after they dropped their first two of the season, allowing running back Derrick Henry to carry the team. Still, a tough test ahead may be a better indication of where Tennessee sits in the balance of power.

17 HOURS AGO