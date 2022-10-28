Read full article on original website
NFL's Week 8 live scores: Bills further Packers' losing streak; 49ers handle Rams
NFL fans were treated Halloween weekend. Several teams put on an offensive showcase across the league. Six teams scored 30 or more points. The Dallas Cowboys scored a season-high 49 points against the Chicago Bears. The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers combined for 71 points in a wild overtime battle.
NFL Week 8 winners and losers: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate; Rams are average
The halfway point of the NFL season is upon us and the hierarchy of where teams stand is starting to settle. At the top are teams like the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, who have an MVP candidate in their quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans have won five games in a row after they dropped their first two of the season, allowing running back Derrick Henry to carry the team. Still, a tough test ahead may be a better indication of where Tennessee sits in the balance of power.
32 things we learned from Week 8 of 2022 NFL season: Second-year quarterbacks not getting job done
The 32 things we learned from Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season:. 1. A quarterback class that was widely celebrated going into the 2021 draft has left much to to be desired as the crop slogs through its second NFL season. Take Sunday's meeting between the New York Jets' Zach Wilson and New England Patriots' Mac Jones. Wilson served up three interceptions – and they were brutal picks – that only led directly to six Pats points courtesy of a solid NYJ defense ... but were pivotal in a 22-17 loss.
NFL trade deadline: Who could be traded, which teams could be buyers or sellers by Tuesday?
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. It brings further intrigue thanks to the parity seen through eight weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated. More than half of the league is at .500 or worse, including the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the last two Super Bowl champions. The 4-4 Atlanta Falcons are in line for the NFC South division crown. No team is winless.
