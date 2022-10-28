Read full article on original website
ECPD Recovers Another Stolen Vehicle
A Ford F-150 pick-up truck stolen in Calexico was recovered by El Centro police. The truck was located late Saturday afternoon near the Aquatic Center in El Centro. The pick-up had been reported stolen several hours earlier. The truck owner had left his phone in the pick-up and the phone pinged at the El Centro location. The truck was not occupied when recovered and was returned to the registered owner.
Reminders From The Registrar Of Voters
(General Election)....It is November 8th. That is just over a week away. A couple reminders from the Registrar of Voters. If you have not sent in your vote by mail ballots, don't forget to sign before dropping it off. Also do not mail the ballots. Use one of the convenient drop boxes set up arounf the county. There are drop boxes at the City Hall's in Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, Holtville, Imperial and Westmorland. There are two drop boxes at the Administration Center in El Centro. A drive up drop box in the West parking lot and a drop box at the East entrance to Administration Center. The Boxes are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. On November 8th, election day, vote by mail ballots can be dropped off at any polling site. Another convenience is early voting to be set up at the Elections Department later this week.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
El Centro Police arrested a 28-year-old woman following a traffic stop Thursday evening. Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of 3rd and Ross in El Centro at about 7:30 p.m. The driver was cited for being unlicensed and a woman passenger was arrested after officers found a handbag containing drugs and drug paraphernalia under her seat. There were M-30 pills, methamphetamine, a meth pipe and other items in the purse. The woman was booked into imperial County Jail.
Halftime Festival
The Imperial Valley Music Educators Association will host the 24th Annual Halftime Festival on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The event gives Imperial Valley High School bands the opportunity to showcase their halftime shows for other bands as well as parents and supporters. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. at Cal Jones Field on the campus of Central Union High School. Tickets are available from any band member. Proceeds go directly to the schools music programs. The Brawley, Calexico, Central, Holtville, Imperial and Southwest bands are expected to perform.
County Board of Supervisors Meet Tuesday
(County Board to hold their regular weekly meeting)....The Supervisors meet most every Tuesday. Following Public Health recommendations, the meeting is available via zoom, live stream or in person. The Board will be asked to approve a proclamation declaring November Caregiver Appreciation Month in Imperial County, and another proclamation declaring November as National Adoption Month, as well. On their action agenda, the Board will discuss a resolution extending remote meetings in accordance with Assembly Bill 361. They will hear a presentation regarding the comprehensive master plan and campus update from Dr. Lennor Johnson, President of IVC and Doctor Daniel Ortiz Jr. Nursing Director for Imperial Valley College. The Supervisors will discuss a letter to Deputy Assistant Secretary Caroline Baxter expressing appreciation and requesting assistance from the Department of Defense to remind the various branches of the US Military forces to adhere to the established flight patterns due to concerns expressed by Imperial Counbty residents. The meeting will be held in the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro.
Football Playoff Pairings 2022
The CIF-San Diego Section has announced the 2022 football playoff pairings. In Division 2, The Central Spartans with a 6 -3 record and Imperial Valley League Championship will have a first round bye. The Brawley Wildcats, 7 - 3 , will meet the Mt. Carmel Sundevils, 6-4, Friday night at Ward Field in Brawley.
