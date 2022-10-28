ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Turkey Trot returns to Miamisburg park: How to register

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – November is nearly here, so it’s time to talk turkey! On Thanksgiving Day, the Ohio River Road Runners Club is hosting a Turkey Trot race in Miamisburg. Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, participants can run or walk a variety of lengths through the Riverfront Park in Miamisburg. The three […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

Graham schools mourns death of 7th grader

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Graham Local School District reported that a middle school student passed away outside of school Tuesday evening. According a Facebook post by Graham Local Schools, the school district was informed that a seventh grade student was severely injured outside of the Graham Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Stolen vehicle suspect caught in Moraine, K-9 used in search

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been caught after a stolen vehicle was found at a Dollar General on Friday. According to Moraine Police, a suspect is in custody after a stolen vehicle was found at the Dollar General located on the 4900 block of Springboro Pike in Moraine.
MORAINE, OH
WDTN

WATCH: Dayton police prevent man from jumping off bridge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police officers spoke to a man on a bridge for over an hour, convincing him to step over the railing to safety. James Rider with the Dayton Police Department explained that officers responded to a call where they found a man standing on the outside of a bridge railing, threatening […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Swimming suspect arrested in New Miami

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A theft suspect found himself ‘in over his head’ after attempting to swim away from the pursuing law enforcement. On October 27, deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office chased 40-year-old Mathias Jones as he ran away from the scene of a business alarm on the 4000 block of Hamilton […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man in custody after Trotwood shooting, 1 hospitalized

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been taken into custody following a shooting in Trotwood that sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 710 Hallworth Place in Trotwood just after 12 a.m. Monday. Authorities report that a man fled the scene on […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

1 in custody after hours-long standoff in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been taken into custody after a 5 hour standoff in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:23 p.m. on Friday sending authorities to the 4500 block of Arcadia Blvd. in Dayton. One man was reported to be inside a residence and threatening to shoot people. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 SB causes 3 injuries in Miami Township

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were called to a scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Miami Township on Sunday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post, crews were dispatched to the scene of a four vehicle accident on I-75 southbound at I-675 North at 12:05 p.m. OSP Dayton Post says 3 people were […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Death sentence sought for man accused of killing Richmond officer

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor wants the death penalty for a man charged with killing an Indiana police officer. Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman made the request Friday in the case of Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, who’s now charged with murder in the death of Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton. Burton, […]
RICHMOND, IN

