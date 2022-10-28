Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
Turkey Trot returns to Miamisburg park: How to register
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – November is nearly here, so it’s time to talk turkey! On Thanksgiving Day, the Ohio River Road Runners Club is hosting a Turkey Trot race in Miamisburg. Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, participants can run or walk a variety of lengths through the Riverfront Park in Miamisburg. The three […]
Graham schools mourns death of 7th grader
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Graham Local School District reported that a middle school student passed away outside of school Tuesday evening. According a Facebook post by Graham Local Schools, the school district was informed that a seventh grade student was severely injured outside of the Graham Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
Stolen vehicle suspect caught in Moraine, K-9 used in search
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been caught after a stolen vehicle was found at a Dollar General on Friday. According to Moraine Police, a suspect is in custody after a stolen vehicle was found at the Dollar General located on the 4900 block of Springboro Pike in Moraine.
WATCH: Dayton police prevent man from jumping off bridge
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police officers spoke to a man on a bridge for over an hour, convincing him to step over the railing to safety. James Rider with the Dayton Police Department explained that officers responded to a call where they found a man standing on the outside of a bridge railing, threatening […]
Swimming suspect arrested in New Miami
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A theft suspect found himself ‘in over his head’ after attempting to swim away from the pursuing law enforcement. On October 27, deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office chased 40-year-old Mathias Jones as he ran away from the scene of a business alarm on the 4000 block of Hamilton […]
Man in custody after Trotwood shooting, 1 hospitalized
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been taken into custody following a shooting in Trotwood that sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 710 Hallworth Place in Trotwood just after 12 a.m. Monday. Authorities report that a man fled the scene on […]
Dayton man indicted for shooting woman in ear
The woman escaped and ran from Auster, but he chased her and fired two shots from a firearm, striking her in the ear before fleeing.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new YMCA campus in Dayton
"In this new complex we're going to provide physician offices, physical therapy, medical imaging, lab services, and urgent care," Mike Riordan, the President and CEO of Premier Health, said.
1 in custody after hours-long standoff in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been taken into custody after a 5 hour standoff in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:23 p.m. on Friday sending authorities to the 4500 block of Arcadia Blvd. in Dayton. One man was reported to be inside a residence and threatening to shoot people. […]
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable Fritz video compilation
The footage shows Fritz engaging in various activities, including trying to catch water in his mouth and playing with a larger hippo.
8 injured after crash involving school buses on I-75 in Butler County
Multiple buses were involved in a crash on I-75 NB on Friday in Butler County.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 SB causes 3 injuries in Miami Township
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were called to a scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Miami Township on Sunday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post, crews were dispatched to the scene of a four vehicle accident on I-75 southbound at I-675 North at 12:05 p.m. OSP Dayton Post says 3 people were […]
2 men arrested following rented storage unit thefts
Suspects would cut locks off storage units and then place their own locks on them, returning later to steal property.
Milton-Union keeps perfect season alive, blanks Greenon
WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The No. 2-seeded Milton-Union Bulldogs continued their perfect season into the playoffs with a dominant 49-0 shutout win over Greenon in the first round of the Div. 5 regionals.
Death sentence sought for man accused of killing Richmond officer
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor wants the death penalty for a man charged with killing an Indiana police officer. Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman made the request Friday in the case of Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, who’s now charged with murder in the death of Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton. Burton, […]
Trotwood edges Chaminade Julienne in 1st-round shootout
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood Rams knocked out the Chaminade Julienne Eagles in the Div. 3 postseason opener following a high-scoring 40-33 win on Friday night at Roger Glass Stadium.
