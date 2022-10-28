Read full article on original website
Halftime Festival
The Imperial Valley Music Educators Association will host the 24th Annual Halftime Festival on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The event gives Imperial Valley High School bands the opportunity to showcase their halftime shows for other bands as well as parents and supporters. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. at Cal Jones Field on the campus of Central Union High School. Tickets are available from any band member. Proceeds go directly to the schools music programs. The Brawley, Calexico, Central, Holtville, Imperial and Southwest bands are expected to perform.
Reminders From The Registrar Of Voters
(General Election)....It is November 8th. That is just over a week away. A couple reminders from the Registrar of Voters. If you have not sent in your vote by mail ballots, don't forget to sign before dropping it off. Also do not mail the ballots. Use one of the convenient drop boxes set up arounf the county. There are drop boxes at the City Hall's in Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, Holtville, Imperial and Westmorland. There are two drop boxes at the Administration Center in El Centro. A drive up drop box in the West parking lot and a drop box at the East entrance to Administration Center. The Boxes are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. On November 8th, election day, vote by mail ballots can be dropped off at any polling site. Another convenience is early voting to be set up at the Elections Department later this week.
ECPD Recovers Another Stolen Vehicle
A Ford F-150 pick-up truck stolen in Calexico was recovered by El Centro police. The truck was located late Saturday afternoon near the Aquatic Center in El Centro. The pick-up had been reported stolen several hours earlier. The truck owner had left his phone in the pick-up and the phone pinged at the El Centro location. The truck was not occupied when recovered and was returned to the registered owner.
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
A look inside the movement reshaping politics in one California border city
This election season, there’s a new coalition of activists leaving their mark on politics in Calexico, a border city in California’s Imperial Valley. Helping to fuel the movement are young people, many who left Calexico for jobs or education elsewhere but who have returned home with a desire to make things better in their community.
The Beat, October 19-October 28
HEBER — According to police records, a theft was reported from an area in Heber the morning of Wednesday, October 19. The items in question were described as two wallets and a phone charger that were allegedly taken from vehicle some time the night prior. Tractor troubles. IMPERIAL —...
POSTGAME REACTION: Central steals “Bell Game” from Brawley
BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 79th annual "Bell Game" between Central and Brawley featured everything a football fan for ask for in a classic showdown. Central used two late fourth quarter touchdowns to steal the show in Brawley on Friday night. Friday Night Light's Cole Johnson recaps a wild night with Central head coach Rookie Pena and star RB Charlie Sullivan.
New Urgent Care Center to open in Calexico
After 2 years, the Heffernan Memorial healthcare district board of directors approved the urgent care center project. The post New Urgent Care Center to open in Calexico appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County Superior Court applications open
According to the Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, the Yuma County Superior Court has a vacancy available and applications are open. The post Yuma County Superior Court applications open appeared first on KYMA.
Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona
A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
Brawley, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Council Candidate’s Video Snubs City Rules
EL CENTRO – At the same time that former mayor Jason Jackson is seeking reelection to the City Council, a campaign video of his is flouting a city policy prohibiting the display of city property and personnel in campaign materials. His apparent snub of the rules continued four days...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increased storm chance for Imperial County as temperatures could get cooler soon
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Drier air from the north continues to filter into the forecast. area with breezy northerly winds currently across the Colorado River Valley this afternoon. Breezy conditions are expected to spread eastward across the Phoenix metro this afternoon and. evening, with these winds lingering into tomorrow morning...
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25. The post Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Suspects Under Arrest
(Two arrested by El Centro Police)....They are suspected in mail theft. 30 year old Ramon Medina and 30 year old Rafael Reyes the third after both were found with a large amount of mail that did not belong to them. Both had warrants. The mail theft is believed to have been in El Centro. It is not known if either of the two are suspected in mail theft reports in the City of Imperial. Both suspects were booked into County Jail.
Football Playoff Pairings 2022
The CIF-San Diego Section has announced the 2022 football playoff pairings. In Division 2, The Central Spartans with a 6 -3 record and Imperial Valley League Championship will have a first round bye. The Brawley Wildcats, 7 - 3 , will meet the Mt. Carmel Sundevils, 6-4, Friday night at Ward Field in Brawley.
