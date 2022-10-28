(General Election)....It is November 8th. That is just over a week away. A couple reminders from the Registrar of Voters. If you have not sent in your vote by mail ballots, don't forget to sign before dropping it off. Also do not mail the ballots. Use one of the convenient drop boxes set up arounf the county. There are drop boxes at the City Hall's in Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, Holtville, Imperial and Westmorland. There are two drop boxes at the Administration Center in El Centro. A drive up drop box in the West parking lot and a drop box at the East entrance to Administration Center. The Boxes are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. On November 8th, election day, vote by mail ballots can be dropped off at any polling site. Another convenience is early voting to be set up at the Elections Department later this week.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO