A look at Pepsi’s history shows the brand has always known the importance of merging with the music industry (see: its most recent collaborations with Doja Cat and Chloe, in addition to its past sponsorship of the Super Bowl Halftime Show). Now, the brand is stepping into artist development with its newest creation, the Pepsi Music Lab. In partnership with distribution company UnitedMasters, the Pepsi Music Lab — which took place in New York City on Oct. 25 to Oct. 27 — offered 12 rising artists mentorship and coaching from music industry professionals, brand building workshops, performance camps and more...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO