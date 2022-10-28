Read full article on original website
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Report: WWE interested in bringing back former NXT Superstar
According to Fightful Select, WWE is reportedly looking to bring back Tegan Nox. Nox (real name Nixon Jewell) first signed with WWE in 2017 and appeared on NXT through the spring of 2021. Prior to signing with WWE, Nox wrestled for TNA Wrestling, and several independent promotions including World Wonder Ring Stardom.
Backstage News on Mike Tyson’s Return to AEW, More Possible Appearances
Mike Tyson will return to AEW on next Friday’s episode of Rampage from Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall, the location of some of Tyson’s best victories in his illustrious boxing career. Tyson will be a member of the announcing team. He has previously appeared for the company, notably...
PHOTO: Britt Baker, Tony Khan, & Orange Cassidy Attend Fulham FC Match
AEW wrestler Britt Baker took to Twitter on Saturday to share a photo of herself, AEW President Tony Khan, & Orange Cassidy at a Fulham FC match:. Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog looks at some fan mail. You can check that out below:. You can keep up with all your...
Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumours That He Had Issues With CM Punk In AEW
Cody Rhodes made news at the beginning of the year, when it was announced by himself and AEW that he would be leaving his role as an executive vice president of the company, and departing the company due to his contract expiring. Cody then returned to WWE, arriving as Seth...
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
Eric Bischoff Responds To Tony Khan Calling Him A 'Hypocrite' Over 'Cold Matches' In AEW
Eric Bischoff responds to Tony Khan. On Wednesday, Tony Khan made a media appearance on Busted Open Radio where he responded to Eric Bischoff's comments regarding lack of stories and cold matches in AEW. During his interview, Khan called Bischoff a "hypocrite" as Bischoff would often book cold matches on...
Madcap Moss: Brock Lesnar Has Pulled Me Aside And Given Me Advice
Madcap Moss has been part of the WWE system since 2014, but didn't join the main roster until 2020. Injuries have limited his television time, but he was involved in a prominent storyline with Baron Corbin (Happy Corbin) in 2021 and 2022. Moss has shared the ring with the likes...
Cody Rhodes Says He Didn't Leave AEW Over Issues With CM Punk
Cody Rhodes says there were no issues with CM Punk in AEW. Since Cody left AEW in February and officially returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, many have commented and speculated about the reasons Cody decided to leave the company he helped start. Rhodes has stated many times that he...
Cora Jade: AJ Lee & Saraya/Paige Inspired Me To Become A Wrestler
Cora Jade reveals her two biggest inspirations to her pro wrestling career. Many current day female performers around the world will name past stars like Lita, Trish Stratus, and Mickie James as their biggest inspiration to start a career in the squared circle. For Cora Jade, who is one of the youngest stars that WWE currently has to offer, her inspirations are a bit more recent.
Jay White: Me vs. Kazuchika Okada Is Bigger Than Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada
Switchblade says it's his time and his era. Jay White is now the leader of Bullet Club and has been for several years. White took over the faction following the departure of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Adam Page. Jay White has expanded to include new members...
More On Billy Gunn Nearly Appearing On WWE Raw Recently
Billy Gunn almost appeared on WWE Raw as an AEW wrestler the same night a NJPW Champion in Karl Anderson returned to WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Tony Khan specifically wanted mention that Billy Gunn works for AEW for him to appear, and when WWE dragged their feet on making that happen, the appearance was nixed. Fightful reported that night that WWE had at least tossed around the idea of Gunn coming in, but it got much farther than that.
GUNTHER Disgusted By Rey Mysterio, Sheamus Gets Married, Mick Foley Deactivates Twitter | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, October 29, 2022. - GUNTHER says he sent his message to Rey Mysterio loud and clear, Liv Morgan will show Sonya Deville exactly what she lives for and Sami Zayn thinks things are going great for the Bloodline on The SmackDown LowDown.
More On CM Punk, AEW Buyout Talks, WWE Reaction, More
CM Punk is back in the news after things have been quiet. With the uncharacteristic movement on the Brawl Out Situation on Tuesday, October 18 -- Ace Steel being fired, Elite being referenced and being in commercials, and some overall discussion, CM Punk news also emerged. Wrestling Observer noted that...
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match
A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
Matt Cardona: Without Z! True Long Island Story, There Would Be No BTE And No AEW
Ask and you shall receive. Matt Cardona has held many championships throughout his career, but the one that never leaves his side, unless he loses it, is the Internet Championship. The belt was created in 2011 on Z! True Long Island Story, which was a YouTube show created by Cardona during his WWE tenure.
Kurt Angle Names Three TNA Wrestlers He Believes Should've Had Runs In WWE
Kurt Angle names TNA Wrestling stars he believes could have become WWE Superstars. When Kurt Angle left WWE for TNA Wrestling in 2006, his defection went a long way in taking TNA Wrestling to the next level. As it turns out, Kurt Angle would wind up spending more years of his career as an active wrestler with TNA than he did in WWE. Throughout that time, Kurt Angle wrestled many unique competitors oh, some of whom made it to WWE such as AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. However, there were also a handful of competitors who never got to have major runs in WWE.
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers & Backstage News For October 17-21
- Bianca Belair & Candice LeRae vs. Damage CTRL: Molly Holly. - JBL Promo, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler: Michael Hayes. - United States Title: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. Backstage News. - Although Triple was sidelined with COVID, we've heard he's doing fine. Road Dogg helped run...
Clark Connors On The Good Brothers' WWE Return: There's Always A Chance They'll Do Something Wild
Clark Connors comments on the Good Brothers' WWE return and notes that there's always a chance the duo will do something wild. Karl Anderson's status for the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5 has been up in the air in recent weeks. He is scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo. However, following his return to WWE on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw, he was booked for the WWE Crown Jewel show on November 5. Anderson released a video and stated that he won't be coming to NJPW Battle Autumn, and the company released a statement in which it announced that he would be stripped of the title if he didn't compete as scheduled.
