Read full article on original website
Related
Police identify 5-year-old boy found dead inside suitcase in Indiana, name two suspects
After a six-month investigation covering multiple states, police have confirmed the identity of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana last April. The child was identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta, Georgia, during a news conference held by Indiana State Police on Wednesday.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
Authorities have arrested a drugstore worker in the slayings of two teenage girls who were killed in the woods outside their small town in Northern Indiana five years ago
Horror details emerge after Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda is ‘killed by roommate Gji Min Sha in dorm’
HORROR new details have emerged in the death of a Purdue University student allegedly killed by his roommate in their dorm. Varun Manish Chheda, 20, was found dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning after the suspect is said to have called 911. Gji Min Sha, 22, a cybersecurity...
Purdue University suspect accused of killing roommate claims he was 'blackmailed'
Ji Min Sha, the Purdue University student accused of killing his roommate, told reporters on Friday that he had been "blackmailed" during his first court appearnace.
A Man Has Been Arrested More Than Five Years After The Delphi Murders Of Two Girls
Images of an unidentified suspect in the deaths of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams had haunted their small community for years.
Comments / 0