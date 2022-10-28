Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Public Works Department hosting citywide fall cleanup
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson will hold its fall cleanup starting Monday. This is a service the city offers at no cost to help residents properly dispose of large unwanted items that trash haulers do not typically pick up to help keep the Branson community clean. Branson’s...
7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri
Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.
Joplin woman fell out the window of Silver Dollar City derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
Guests react to Silver Dollar City train derailment
BRANSON, Mo. – Despite Silver Dollar City’s train derailing, guests continued to file into the park on Thursday. A spokesperson for SDC said everything remains open, except for the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train. At about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, three of the four train cars derailed. Gary Eldridge said he saw the incident […]
KHBS
Residents say recently completed Rogers intersection is too dangerous
ROGERS, Ark. — Residents are speaking out about what they’re calling an extremely dangerous intersection in Benton County, an intersection that was recently improved. “It’s a huge safety concern, and it really increases the risk of my family or my loved ones or friends to get in a car accident," said Bentonville resident Aaron Harley.
KYTV
Searchers recover body of missing fisherman in Table Rock Lake
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll County, Ark. searchers have recovered the body of a fisherman reported missing for a week. Emergency personnel says the man from Green Forest disappeared on October 21 while fishing. Searchers found his body in the Long Creek area. They recovered the body in six feet of water.
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
“Oh no, this is real” Visiting family on derailed Silver Dollar City train shares story
BRANSON, Mo. – A family visiting Branson from St. Charles for fall break is leaving with unintended memories. “All of a sudden in my mind, I’m like, ‘I heard something, Sheryl Rowley said. “But you hear a lot of things on a train. And I felt like a weird jolt. And then next thing I […]
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
Missouri 'Ghost Town' Resort With Abandoned Million-Dollar Homes Is So Creepy
Apparently someone just bought the place to bring it back to life.
Silver Alert canceled after Rogers woman found
ROGERS, Ark. — Update: Rogers police say the woman has been located. Original Story: The Rogers Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly person. RPD says 84-year-old Kara Gosnell went missing Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 11:54 a.m. Officials say she left Mercy Hospital...
Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues. State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in […]
KHBS
12-year-old charged after two Rogers school buses were shot with a BB gun
ROGERS, Ark. — Two Rogers school buses were shot with a BB gun Friday, according to Rogers police. Keith Foster with Rogers police said one bus was southbound on Dixieland Road by an apartment complex just north of Pleasant Grove Road around 4 p.m. Friday when someone shot the window of the bus.
Cassville man dies in MO 76 crash with semi
A fatal crash on MO 76 Highway claims the life of a 28-year-old Cassville man.
KTLO
Gary L. Dewey, 64, Mountain Home (Roller)
Gary L. Dewey, 64, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born August 8, 1958, in Mountain Home to Archie and Goldie Dewey. He was raised steps from the White River and graduated from Cotter High School. His four grandkids were his pride and joy. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Mountain Home and loved spending time with his family and grateful for his dialysis family.
talkbusiness.net
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers
Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
KTLO
Public intoxication leads to felony battery charges for Boone County man
A Boone County man has been charged with assault and battery after resisting arrest. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called to a location on South Ash Street at the beginning of October for an intoxicated male, identified as 36-year-old Justin Grant, who had been kicked out of the vehicle he was riding in.
Family of Clinton woman missing for months plead for help in search
A woman from Clinton has been reported missing after several attempts to contact her.
Comments / 0