Clovis, NM

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘Secure and Move’ at Clovis middle schools lifted

Update: (12:20 p.m. MDT) CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools announced that the “Secure and Move” status at Gattis, marshall, and Yuca Middle Schools was lifted on Friday after law enforcement investigated threats made on social media. Law enforcement officials, said the district, found the threats to be unsubstantiated. While the “Secure […]
CLOVIS, NM
Eastern New Mexico University names 5 finalists for system chancellor

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) announced on Friday that five finalists were named as candidates to become the next chancellor of the university’s system. ENMU detailed that the current chancellor, Dr. Patrice Caldwell announced earlier in the year that she will retire, after a 42-year career at ENMU, once […]
PORTALES, NM

