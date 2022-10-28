Read full article on original website
1 arrested on alleged ‘forgery by passing’ in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that it was notified of an alleged possible “forgery by passing” offense that happened Thursday in the 300 block of West 15th Street. According to police, the alleged suspects ran on foot from the area before officers arrived. Police said that officers found two people in […]
‘Secure and Move’ at Clovis middle schools lifted
Update: (12:20 p.m. MDT) CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools announced that the “Secure and Move” status at Gattis, marshall, and Yuca Middle Schools was lifted on Friday after law enforcement investigated threats made on social media. Law enforcement officials, said the district, found the threats to be unsubstantiated. While the “Secure […]
Zia Elementary School in Clovis evacuated due to gas odors
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis elementary school evacuated today due to a report of gas odor in the building. Clovis Municipal Schools report that before 1 p.m. Friday, gas odors were reported at Zia Elementary School causing the school to evacuate. CMS said the school was evacuated while the odors were investigated and addressed. […]
Eastern New Mexico University names 5 finalists for system chancellor
PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) announced on Friday that five finalists were named as candidates to become the next chancellor of the university’s system. ENMU detailed that the current chancellor, Dr. Patrice Caldwell announced earlier in the year that she will retire, after a 42-year career at ENMU, once […]
