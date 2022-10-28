HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that it was notified of an alleged possible “forgery by passing” offense that happened Thursday in the 300 block of West 15th Street. According to police, the alleged suspects ran on foot from the area before officers arrived. Police said that officers found two people in […]

HEREFORD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO