NBC San Diego

Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says

"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
Elon Musk Lays Out His Ideas for Twitter's New Verification System

After closing a $44 billion transaction to take Twitter private, Elon Musk is now in charge, and he laid out a series of ideas Tuesday for a new verification process on the platform. In a thread of tweets, Musk said he will give "power to the people" by offering verification...
Facebook Has Lost Political Ad Dollars Since Apple Crackdown and 2020 Election Fallout

Political advertisers are spending less on Facebook advertising for the 2022 midterms after flocking to the social network in previous cycles. Apple's iOS privacy update in 2021 has made it more difficult for political campaigns to reach potential voters with targeted ads. "I think the throughline that you'll see overall...
Bed Bath & Beyond's Chief Customer and Technology Officer Resigns

Bed Bath & Beyond's chief customer officer, Rafeh Masood, has resigned. It marks the latest leadership change at the embattled retailer. The company recently appointed interim CEO Sue Gove to the post permanently. Bed Bath & Beyond's chief customer officer, Rafeh Masood, has resigned, marking the latest leadership change at...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Airbnb — The lodging stock fell about 6.6% after hours even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. On Airbnb's earnings call, management said trends in its recovery vary by region and that global cancellation rates for the third quarter were higher than 2019 levels, but below 2021 and 2020 levels.
‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020

Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
Dow Falls 100 Points in First Day of November as Fed Decision Looms

Stocks tumbled on Tuesday as a new month of trading commenced, as traders assessed better-than-expected economic data and its potential on Federal Reserve policy going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled points 125 points or 0.38%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. All the...

