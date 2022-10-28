Read full article on original website
Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says
"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
Elon Musk Lays Out His Ideas for Twitter's New Verification System
After closing a $44 billion transaction to take Twitter private, Elon Musk is now in charge, and he laid out a series of ideas Tuesday for a new verification process on the platform. In a thread of tweets, Musk said he will give "power to the people" by offering verification...
Twitter Reportedly Limits Employee Access to Content Moderation Tools as Midterm Election Nears
Bloomberg News reported that Twitter shut off employee access to certain content moderation and policy enforcement tools. The move comes just before midterm elections in the U.S. Elon Musk said on Friday, after taking control of Twitter, that he plans to form a "content moderation council." Elon Musk's Twitter has...
Why This CEO Says New Grads Should Ditch Social Media to Get Ahead at Work: ‘Find Somebody to Talk to You in the Flesh'
Once upon a time, having a college degree was enough to get a well-paying job. Today, however, a college degree is only a small piece of what's usually needed to land a job in the field you want. The current market puts job seekers at an advantage, as increased openings...
Facebook Has Lost Political Ad Dollars Since Apple Crackdown and 2020 Election Fallout
Political advertisers are spending less on Facebook advertising for the 2022 midterms after flocking to the social network in previous cycles. Apple's iOS privacy update in 2021 has made it more difficult for political campaigns to reach potential voters with targeted ads. "I think the throughline that you'll see overall...
Bed Bath & Beyond's Chief Customer and Technology Officer Resigns
Bed Bath & Beyond's chief customer officer, Rafeh Masood, has resigned. It marks the latest leadership change at the embattled retailer. The company recently appointed interim CEO Sue Gove to the post permanently. Bed Bath & Beyond's chief customer officer, Rafeh Masood, has resigned, marking the latest leadership change at...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Airbnb — The lodging stock fell about 6.6% after hours even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. On Airbnb's earnings call, management said trends in its recovery vary by region and that global cancellation rates for the third quarter were higher than 2019 levels, but below 2021 and 2020 levels.
‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
These Are the 10 Best Universities in the World—and 8 of Them Are in the U.S.
If the best colleges in the U.S. is not expansive enough for your search for where you'll study next, then turn your attention to the U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of the best universities across the globe. The list includes 2,000 top universities from 95 countries, including the...
Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020
Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
Dow Falls 100 Points in First Day of November as Fed Decision Looms
Stocks tumbled on Tuesday as a new month of trading commenced, as traders assessed better-than-expected economic data and its potential on Federal Reserve policy going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled points 125 points or 0.38%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. All the...
