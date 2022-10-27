Read full article on original website
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
Make Easy Passive Income With These 3 Cryptos
Staking is an increasingly popular way to earn passive income on your crypto holdings. If you're planning to buy and hold cryptos for the medium to long term, it could be an easy way to boost your overall portfolio returns. Just keep in mind that staking crypto is not an entirely risk-free process, especially during volatile market conditions.
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
Top Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Cisco Systems & Raytheon Technologies
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
The market expects Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Viatris (VTRS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Viatris VTRS, a global healthcare company, is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7. The company was formed in 2020 through the combination of Mylan and Upjohn. It beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 9.03%. In the last reported quarter, the company beat expectations by 8.64%.
Twilio (TWLO) to Post Q3 Earnings: Key Factors to Consider
Twilio Inc. TWLO is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. In the third quarter of 2022, Twilio anticipates revenues in the range of $965-$975 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $969.2 million, indicating an improvement of 30.9% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate projects Twilio’s revenues to be $970.2 million.
BioNTech (BNTX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
BioNTech SE BNTX will report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, before the market opens. BioNTech's earnings surprise history has been decent so far, having surpassed expectations in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same in one, with an average surprise of 41.77%. In the last reported quarter, BioNTech delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.94%.
These 2 Stocks Are Moving the Nasdaq Right Now
Wall Street started November on a positive footing, and as has been common recently, the biggest move came from the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Shortly after the market opened, the Nasdaq was up by between 1% and 1.5%, recovering the lost ground from Monday's session. A couple of companies saw...
Here's Why Prologis Is a Red Flag for Economic Growth
Some companies are often good indicators of the overall health of the economy. For example, large retailers can often signal the strength of consumer spending, which is the biggest component of gross domestic product (GDP). Although it's not a retailer, Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is another kind of company that has a finger on the nation's economic pulse. The company just reported third-quarter earnings and withdrew its forecast for 2022. Is this a red flag for the economy?
Perrigo (PRGO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects Perrigo (PRGO) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Earnings Preview: Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Akamai Technologies (AKAM) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
IPG Photonics IPGP reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.47 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.64% and increased 5% year over year. Revenues of $349 million decreased 8% on a year-over-year basis and missed the consensus mark by 3.40%. The company noted that forex challenges primarily due...
Skyworks (SWKS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Skyworks Solutions SWKS is slated to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 3. For the fiscal fourth quarter, revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.375-$1.425 billion, indicating growth of 14% from the figure reported in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be $2.90...
Cloudflare (NET) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Cloudflare NET is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. The company projects third-quarter revenues in the band of $250-$251 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $250.2 million, indicating an improvement of 45.2% year over year. Cloudflare expects the bottom...
Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?
It's becoming more evident that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a tale of two businesses: e-commerce and cloud computing. And their performance couldn't be more different either. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is crushing it, while e-commerce is struggling to turn a profit. Is a company that is having mixed results worth...
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
Why Fastly, Roku, and Shopify Stocks Popped Today
Tuesday is looking like a good day for investing in tech stocks, as shares of edge cloud provider Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) gains 2.5%, TV streamer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) picks up 4.4%, and online shopping tech company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) leads the pack higher with a 5.5% gain. Stock-specific news explaining the rising share prices is in short supply today. There is, however, a big macroeconomic news item that's likely to affect the growth prospects for all sorts of tech companies in the months ahead.
Tech ETF Winners Amid Big Tech's Acute Slump Last Week
Big tech has just experienced an awful week. Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) together lost over $350 billion in market cap last week due to downbeat earnings and forecasts for the fourth quarter. Meta had its worst week ever and Amazon slumped 13%. Forecasts were particularly...
