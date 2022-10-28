ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWDC DC101

Iggy Pop Recruits Chad Smith And Duff McKagan For New Single 'Frenzy'

By Katrina Nattress
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrOhw_0iqLEgNM00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Iggy Pop is back with an "unadulterated primal rock" single aptly titled "Frenzy." The new song was released via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt , and was backed by an all-star band that features Watt on guitar, Guns N’ Roses Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith on drums.

In addition to the single, Watt also produced Iggy Pop's upcoming album, which will be the follow up to 2019's Free. “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” the rock legend said in a recent statement. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the s**t out of you. Have a great day.”

As for the song, Iggy had this to say: “Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood.” Details about the upcoming have yet to be revealed. For now, get a taste of Iggy's new era with "Frenzy" below.

Watt first made a name for himself by working with pop stars like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone , but the producer is becoming well known in the rock world too and has worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Pearl Jam . He also backed Eddie Vedder on his solo tour as part of his Earthlings band.

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

Watch Carrie Underwood absolutely nail Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle in a way that would make her friend Axl Rose proud

Carrie Underwood covers Appetite For Destruction classic Welcome To The Jungle on her tour's opening night, and kills it. Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday, October 15, and absolutely slayed a cover of Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle as the penultimate song of her set.
GREENVILLE, SC
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Releases Awesome Live Perfomance Of “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” From Forthcoming Live Album ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan’

This is one of those Willie Nelson songs that stops me in my tracks every time. And “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” one of his signature songs, is set to be featured on the forthcoming live album, Willie Nelson Live At Budokan. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael, it will include sound of Willie’s historic 1984 Tokyo concert, which was the first time Willie and his family band ever played there. The songs have […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Awesome Live Perfomance Of “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” From Forthcoming Live Album ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Loudwire

John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed

While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out

Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
Stereogum

Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single

For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
627
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy