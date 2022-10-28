Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Can BMW’s Most Powerful EV, The iX M60, Beat Audi’s RS E-Tron GT?
The BMW iX M60 and Audi RS E-Tron GT are two very different models but as they are the most powerful electric vehicles from each brand, Carwow decided to see which one is the quickest. On paper, the RS E-Tron GT seems to have the advantage. It is powered by...
The Incoherently Fast 2022 Pininfarina Battista Rips Into the Very Fabric of Spacetime
Kristen LeeThe 2022 Pininfarina Battista is here to usher in the next era of battery-electric performance. And I suspect it’s only the beginning.
techeblog.com
$10-Million Bugatti Divo Takes on Tesla Model S Plaid in a Drag Racing Showdown
Only 40 Bugatti Divo models were ever made, and one was recently listed for $10-million at VIP Motors in Dubai. The team over at DragTimes managed to get behind the wheel of one, but is this ultra limited hypercar faster than a Tesla Model S Plaid at the drag strip? For starters, both vehicles can run a sub-10-second quarter mile, with the Divo topping out at 236 mph and Model S Plaid at 216 mph.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 E Performance Spied, Slated To Pack 671 Plug-In Hybrid Ponies
Electrification is the future and Mercedes-AMG is embracing it as spy photographers have snapped the upcoming GT 53 E Performance. The plug-in hybrid is heavily disguised, but it will follow in the footsteps of the SL 53 E Performance that was spied undisguised earlier this year. That being said, the...
Top Speed
Here Are 10 Unique Things You Should Know About The R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R
The Nissan GTR is synonymous with ‘Godzilla’ for a good reason. While the R32 GT-R was not the first Nissan Skyline GT-R, it most definitely kick-started the GT-R brand into superstardom. The first skyline GT-R was unveiled in 1969 at the Tokyo Motorshow, named the Skyline 2000 GTR, it absolutely dominated in the Japanese domestic touring races with 52 wins. The 2000 GTR was nicknamed the “hakosuka” GTR which translates to “box-shaped GTR ''. Now, these cars are worth upwards of six figures. Well, enough about the R32 GTR’s great-grandparents, let's get down to the superstar. Here are 10 things everyone should know about the famous R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R.
ESPN
Ferrari reveals first Le Mans 24 Hours car in 50 years
Ferrari has revealed the hybrid hypercar which will contest the Le Mans 24 Hours and World Endurance Championship in 2023. The famous Italian team is re-entering the top level of sportscar racing for the first time in 50 years with the car dubbed the 499P. Ferrari dominated sports car racing...
