What's Leaving HBO Max in November 2022
HBO Max is going into November with a bunch of great shows returning to the streaming service, including the DC series Titans with its Season 4 and The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2. There are also some beloved movies being added to the catalog including (500) Days of Summer, the Harry Potter franchise (everything from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to Deathly Hallows: Part 2), and the holiday season comedy classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. But hey, this article isn't titled "What's Coming to HBO Max", is it?
‘House of the Dragon’: George R. R. Martin Says Season 1's Deleted Scenes Could End Up on the Blu-Ray
2022 has been such an amazing year for television so far. At the heart of that was the brilliant first season of House of the Dragon (HOTD). The Game of Thrones' prequel just had its season finale earlier this month and fans of the popular series are still trying to come to terms with what happened in that episode’s shocking final moments. Coming off the show’s fiery momentum, HBO and Warner Brothers were quick to announce the physical media release of House of the Dragon for December 20. Now franchise creator George R. R. Martin has teased what to expect from the special features.
'House of the Dragon': This Tale of Balerion Is a Westeros Horror Story
Balerion the Black Dread is arguably the most famous dragon in Westeros' history. When Aenar Targaryen departed the Valyrian Freehold for the island of Dragonstone, he brought a total of five dragons along with him. However, Balerion outlasted all of his counterparts, and took part in some of the most pivotal events that shaped the Seven Kingdoms for generations. He was ridden by Aegon the Conqueror when he set out to take over Westeros. His flaming breath melted the swords of the conquered into the Iron Throne. He was an instrument of destruction during the reign of Maegor the Cruel, and was last ridden by Viserys I Targaryen, played in House of the Dragon by Paddy Considine. Fans have seen many a dragon in the spin-off's first season, but Balerion's legacy looms large over all that would come after him, as well as the realm itself.
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Trailer Reunites the Gang for a Very Hollywood Affair
Get your popcorn ready as Peacock has released the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The eight-episode limited series is set to close off the storyline of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and his friends that began all the way back in 1999. Released during the Urbanworld Film Festival in the same place where the franchise kicked off, the new footage brings the old gang back together for one last bumpy ride together that will take Harper to Hollywood.
Star Wars Without Fantasy Is Dystopian Sci-Fi, and 'Andor' Excels at It
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. Star Wars has always been dystopian in nature. However, the magic of the Force, Sith, and Jedi has conveniently detracted away from the oppressive political implications of the Empire and First Order. What Rogue One and now Andor do is reframe this universe through the perspective of those without any Force powers. Andor especially takes us through the day-to-day lives of the “normal” people on both the Imperial and Rebel sides. Specifically, the series shows us how incredibly mundane and bureaucratic the universe has become thanks to the Empire. Through the primary protagonist of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and one of its antagonists Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), Andor explores the psychological toll and dehumanization that takes place under a dystopian, oppressive government such as the Empire.
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
‘Boy Meets World’ Made the Greatest Halloween Episode Ever With a Slasher Parody
On paper, it sounds like it could belong in a cult-favorite horror flick from the 90s: while stuck in detention and abandoned by their teacher, a group of teenagers wander about their eerily quiet high school after hours and get picked off one-by-one by a mysterious masked killer. It isn’t an underappreciated horror gem, though—it’s an episode of a sitcom. To me, Halloween specials are as integral a part of the season as horror films themselves. They’re a bit more low-key, more lighthearted, and they tended to be over in a neat, short thirty or so minutes. The Halloween episode is a work of art in itself, and practically every self-respecting sitcom has produced at least one (Community, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Freaks and Geeks have some of my personal favorites, along with the untouchable It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown). It’s ABC’s Boy Meets World, though, that unexpectedly put out the best Halloween episode ever filmed, with Season 5’s “And Then There Was Shawn."
How 'Andor' Episode 8 Connects to 'Rogue One'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. After the completion of the series' two first arcs, Andor is now gearing up to bring its third one to a close in the eighth episode, "Narkina 5." Our hero-in-the-making, Cassian (Diego Luna) is brought to an Imperial forced labor facility to serve his six-year sentence for, well, looking suspicious. Meanwhile, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) continues to articulate the funding of the Rebellion on Coruscant, and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgårrd) travels to the planet Segra Milo to try and win over the Partisans of Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) to the larger movement. As the plot thickens, the show's connections to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story are starting to become clearer.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
Emilia Clarke Cast as Oscar Wilde’s Wife Constance Lloyd in 'An Ideal Wife'
From fantasy to real life, Game of Thrones and Secret Invasion actress Emilia Clarke has just landed her next role as the leading character in Sophie Hyde’s An Ideal Wife. The feature will see Clarke in the titular role as Constance Lloyd, the real-life wife of Irish children’s author Oscar Wilde. An activist and scribe in her own right, the feature will focus on Lloyd’s marriage to Wilde, told from her perspective following the discovery that her husband was gay. In a similar wheelhouse as Hyde’s recent steamy comedy-drama, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, the film will center around Lloyd’s sexual awakening following the life-changing news.
'The Lord of the Rings' & 9 Other Fantasy Films That Defined the 2000s
It’s unlikely that the world will ever tire of fantasy stories. The limitless possibility of the genre makes fantasy memorable and appealing to all. Responsible for some of fiction’s most iconic and unforgettable weapons and worlds, the fantasy genre and its allure is yet to wane with the passing of time.
'Black Adam': What Is Eternium and How Is It Used?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. The DC universe's latest film, Black Adam, revolving around the divisive anti-hero of the same name, has finally thundered into theaters, allowing fans to once more lose themselves in the sprawling, action-packed, and full-throttle world of self-important superheroes. Prior to the...
How 'Man of Steel' Failed Its Most Important Storytelling Element
Superhero movies tend to wear their themes on their sleeves — it's part of what makes them so universally appealing, from Batman Begins' "It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me" to Wonder Woman's "I believe in love." Because their roots are in comics mainly targeted at children, these stories often deal in absolutes — us versus them, good versus evil, selfishness versus sacrifice — which make perfect vehicles for strong, simple themes. Man of Steel, however, was the rare superhero movie that failed to establish this basic element, turning a potentially compelling character study into a story that, ultimately, had no core.
'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 3: All the Easter Eggs and Cameos You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3.Star Trek: Lower Decks is known for its esoteric homages to the franchise which it includes organically while keeping its main cast of characters center stage. Set aboard the USS Cerritos, the animated show gives viewers a unique look at life in Starfleet, with an upstairs-downstairs perspective. Creator Mike McMahan brings his love for the franchise to the fore by packing in as many throwbacks each season as possible. The throwbacks in Season 3 are bigger and better, including an entire episode paying homage to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Footage Shows Shuri, Nakia and M'Baku Leaping Into Action
A new action-packed clip for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released and gives a glimpse of one of the film’s action setpieces. The brief clip begins with a number of Wakanda citizens being pulled by the tide of a flood. Those safe on some sort of high ground are shown helping the ones in the water, grabbing the children in danger. We then see members of the Dora Milaje race into action and take on some invaders — possibly members of the Talocan army — who are attempting to overtake ships.
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Catherine Hardwicke on Collaborating With Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is the spooky season treat we didn’t know we needed till it arrived on Netflix. The new anthology series features eight modern horror stories, written and directed by various filmmakers including two co-written by del Toro himself. The recently released episode ‘Dreams in the Witch House,’ based on HP Lovecraft’s short story by the same name was directed by Twilight helmer Catherine Hardwicke. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the director shared her experience of collaborating with del Toro and crafting demons for her episode.
Dwayne Johnson Hails "Power and Attitude" of Explosive 'Black Adam' End Credits Song
Dwayne Johnson has thrown his support behind the electric end credits song of his hit anti-hero extravaganza Black Adam. The DC blockbuster tells the story of Teth Adam who is gifted superpowers by the forces that be. However, when he uses his powers as fuel for commanding justice ruthlessly, he is sealed in a tomb for five decades. The film follows his journey to unlikely heroism as he navigates the blurry lines between good and evil and steps — or storms — into his role as protector of the people.
'Last Night in Soho': Edgar Wright Shares a New BTS Video Showcasing the Film's Practical Magic
A year ago filmmaker Edgar Wright's (Baby Driver) psychological thriller Last Night in Soho premiered in theaters, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie. With an original concept written by Wright and adapted to screenplay by 1917's Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the flashy period thriller was well-received by critics and audiences alike for its giallo blend of noir realism and horror, and the practical effects utilized during filming. In honor of the movie's one-year anniversary, Wright released a new clip from filming that displays those practical methods, and the talent and trickery that went into shooting just one of the many hypnotic dance scenes.
‘TÁR’s Cate Blanchett and Todd Field Geek Out in the Criterion Closet in New Clip
Cate Blanchett and her TÁR director Todd Field paid a visit to the Criterion Closet, while they were in town for the New York Film Festival premiere of their acclaimed drama. As with every Criterion Closet video, this one also shows legends letting their inner film nerds run wild, like kids in a candy store.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Explores the Choice June Must Make
This week on The Handmaid’s Tale, Commander Lawrence approaches June with a tempting offer as he reveals more about his New Bethlehem plans. June and Luke also receive crucial new information. Meanwhile, Serena is officially in a detention center and desperate to get Noah back. A new accompanying inside-look featurette breaks down Episode 8, “Motherland.”
