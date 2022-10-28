Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Collider
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Trailer Reunites the Gang for a Very Hollywood Affair
Get your popcorn ready as Peacock has released the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The eight-episode limited series is set to close off the storyline of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and his friends that began all the way back in 1999. Released during the Urbanworld Film Festival in the same place where the franchise kicked off, the new footage brings the old gang back together for one last bumpy ride together that will take Harper to Hollywood.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
tvinsider.com
Jennifer Coolidge and ‘The White Lotus’ Cast on Season 2: ‘This Is a Dangerous World’ (VIDEO)
Luxury comes at a price. Season 2 of creator/writer Mike White’s genre-bending HBO murder mystery/social satire/bedroom farce begins similarly to its predecessor: the revelation that a guest at a five-star White Lotus resort chain property has died. This time, by drowning in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Sicily. A new twist: there’s more than one dead body. Flashback to a week earlier with the arrival of guests, and so begins another intriguing story of who died, who did it, and why.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
Charlamagne Tha God Boards Doc Short ‘In The Bubble With Jaime’ As EP; Danny Trejo Joins ‘Pug’; Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Sets Ken Jacobson As Executive Director; More – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Multimedia mogul Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey has boarded the documentary short In the Bubble with Jaime as an executive producer, ahead of its weekend premiere at the Montclair Film Festival. In the Bubble examines Jaime Harrison’s 2020 Senate run against Lindsey Graham. Harrison, an African American Democrat from Orangeburg, South Carolina, raised more money during his campaign than any Senate candidate ever has. And in doing so, he has attracted a nationwide audience to the South Carolina race. Pic features never-before-seen footage of Harrison and his campaign team during the crux of the race and explores the challenges that...
Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy Does Tummy Time in a Special Place
Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy turns 6 months old on Saturday, and she’s already getting so strong! The little girl is building core strength and head control by practicing tummy time — in a super special place. The Bravo host shared three photos with his little girl on Instagram today, revealing this cute tradition. “Tummy Time on my chest 💕,” he wrote. In the pictures, the baby is wearing a red-and-black leopard print outfit and holding herself up on her dad’s chest. Her cute brown hair is all messy like she just woke up from a nap. Her unique position allows her...
Controversial American actor, director James Franco
"Pineapple Express" star James Franco is an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning actor. He has appeared in a variety of film genres including Comedy, Thriller, Fantasy, and more.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode Guide: How Many Episodes on HBO and HBO Max?
Pack your bags, we are traveling to a new location of our favorite luxury resort with The White Lotus Season 2. After the success of the first season, we’ve left Hawaii for a new White Lotus hotel, this time in Sicily, to watch the misadventures of an also new group of people.
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Will Sharpe: 5 Things To Know About The Standout Star Of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2
Will is a new cast member of The White Lotus season 2. The White Lotus introduced new faces in the season 2 premiere, including Will Sharpe. Will’s character stars alongside Jennifer Coolidge and more as the show focuses on The White Lotus resort in Sicily. From the first episode, Will has us all intrigued.
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
Ryan Murphy Revealed That The Original "Glee" Pilot Script Had Mr. Schue Written As A “Crystal Meth Addict,” And Justin Timberlake Was Supposed To Play Him
"I went to the gym and I was in a towel, and a guy went up and handed me a script and he said, ‘I had a feeling you were in show choir; am I right?’"
Here is the cast of 'The White Lotus' season 2 and where you might recognize them from
The resort-set HBO dramedy has returned to screens for a second season with a brand new cast, including Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and Tom Hollander.
New Movies and Shows To Watch: HBO Max’s ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 + More
Whether you want to watch rich people with hidden demons, or demons who want to live among regular people, there are plenty of new shows and movies premiering this week to look forward to. This week’s new releases include the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus, Netflix’s Wendell & Wild, which reunites comedy duo Key and Peele who play animated demons in this animated film, and a creepy thriller, The Devil’s Hour, on Amazon Prime Video. With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
Actor Michael Imperioli steps back into the spotlight for 'The White Lotus'
JAMES GANDOLFINI: (As Tony Soprano) You're going to take his family into the 21st century. MICHAEL IMPERIOLI: (As Christopher Moltisanti) We're already in the 21st century, though, T. Whatever you say, T. I'd follow you into the gates of hell. CHANG: "The Sopranos" has been off the air for 15...
Ranking The Costumes In "Abbott Elementary," From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
"The White Lotus" Season 2 Kicks Off With Another Mysterious Death
"White Lotus" season two is here, and it introduces us to a new over-the-top resort and an almost completely fresh cast of characters. At the beginning of the very first episode, which premiered Oct. 28, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) goes swimming in the ocean one last time before her return flight to the US. But her last relaxing swim is anything but when she finds a dead body in the water with her, kicking off a mystery we'll be wondering about all season.
James Caan’s Final Film ‘Dark Harvest’ Acquired by Archstone Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Archstone Entertainment announced that they have acquired the worldwide rights to late actor James Caan’s final film, the creature thriller “Dark Harvest.” The film also stars and was written by Rich Manley, and is directed by Andrew Dymond and André Gordon. Caan’s scenes for the film were shot well before his death this past July, and producers will finish filming the final scenes needed in January. The expected release date will be later in 2023. The film’s synopsis describes a young Southern deputy who returns to his childhood home to investigate a dark mystery surrounding the town and its sheriff. As a...
Collider
Star Wars Without Fantasy Is Dystopian Sci-Fi, and 'Andor' Excels at It
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. Star Wars has always been dystopian in nature. However, the magic of the Force, Sith, and Jedi has conveniently detracted away from the oppressive political implications of the Empire and First Order. What Rogue One and now Andor do is reframe this universe through the perspective of those without any Force powers. Andor especially takes us through the day-to-day lives of the “normal” people on both the Imperial and Rebel sides. Specifically, the series shows us how incredibly mundane and bureaucratic the universe has become thanks to the Empire. Through the primary protagonist of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and one of its antagonists Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), Andor explores the psychological toll and dehumanization that takes place under a dystopian, oppressive government such as the Empire.
