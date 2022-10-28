Whether you want to watch rich people with hidden demons, or demons who want to live among regular people, there are plenty of new shows and movies premiering this week to look forward to. This week’s new releases include the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus, Netflix’s Wendell & Wild, which reunites comedy duo Key and Peele who play animated demons in this animated film, and a creepy thriller, The Devil’s Hour, on Amazon Prime Video. With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

