NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fun venue will open in Negaunee this weekend. U.P. Fun With Friends’ grand opening will be this Saturday and Sunday. It is a place for families and friends to get together for a good time. The family fun center includes a mini golf course, a bounce house and a climbing wall. There will be a costume contest, pumpkin painting, and free play all day Sunday.

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO