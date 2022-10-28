Read full article on original website
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts new Pumpkin Walk
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Downtown Iron Mountain hosted a new Pumpkin Walk on Saturday. There were costume contests, trick or treating, and a window decorating contest. The Dickinson County Library also hosted Ghouly Glowing Golfing and a Spooky Story Stroll through downtown.
UP Fun With Friends to host grand opening this weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fun venue will open in Negaunee this weekend. U.P. Fun With Friends’ grand opening will be this Saturday and Sunday. It is a place for families and friends to get together for a good time. The family fun center includes a mini golf course, a bounce house and a climbing wall. There will be a costume contest, pumpkin painting, and free play all day Sunday.
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is in jail after Marquette police arrested him for outstanding warrants and uncovered a stolen motorcycle in his possession. The Marquette Police Department says its officers were dispatched Wednesday to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue after reports of a suspicious subject in the area.
Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
