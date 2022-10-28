Read full article on original website
New Rapid Test Pilot Program Could Save Iowa’s Dying Trees
Something mysterious is killing century-old Iowa white oak trees at a rapid pace, and according to KCRG, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is working to get to the bottom of it. There appear to be no widespread visible signs of insects or fungi that would be considered the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
kiow.com
Missing Iowa Persons List Published
Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
Here’s the best dive bar in Iowa, along with every state, according to Yelp
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
Mystery disease and drought is killing Iowa’s white oaks
For 10 years now, Iowa foresters have been watching century-old white oaks wither and die in just a few weeks.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowa Man Turning 100 Reflects On WWII, Near-Death Experience
If you have a family member who served in WWII, you know just how common "near-death" experience stories are. Many of the brave Americans who served this country have shared their story. It's important to remember these stories and to always be willing to listen. I was lucky enough to...
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
KCRG.com
Local mobile home park owner says manufactured homes are still an affordable option
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area owner of a manufactured home park spoke out saying mobile homes were still an affordable option for many families. This week, mortgage rates hit heights we haven’t seen in two decades. It was pricing some people out of the housing market and has others looking elsewhere for affordable homes.
Hurry, Iowa Could Owe You Some Serious Money
It's almost Halloween, but I can assure you this is a treat and is not a trick. The state of Iowa just might have property or even cash with YOUR name on it. Let me explain before you go make a down payment on a hot new pickup truck (though, red IS your color, by the way...)
Iowa DOT Preparing for Winter
(Ames, IA) — Even with recent temperatures flirting with the 80’s in parts of Iowa, the Department of Transportation is getting ready for winter…. Iowa D-O-T Winter Operations Administrator Craig Bargfrede says conditions last winter has left the D-O-T with plenty of salt for this season–about 11 percent of capacity.
The Most Delicious Way You Can Help Iowa Veterans
Breakfast food is something you can eat at any point during the day. How many times have you said, "let's have breakfast for dinner?" My fiance and I love breakfast food so much that we're actually serving various breakfast foods for dinner at our wedding. You can combine your favorite breakfast food while supporting local Iowa veterans with the Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight Pancake Breakfast.
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced that they've donated part of its Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America. All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Iowa?
Halloween is just around the corner, and it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing?
KCRG.com
House described as 'total loss' after fire in Linn County
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week. Updated: 9 hours ago. The city of waterloo Water...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Endangered Pollinator Spotted in Iowa Prairie Acreage
A rare bumble bee has been sighted in northeastern Iowa. Kaytlan Moeller, Outreach Coordinator for Dubuque County Conservation, calls it a “super-exciting” find. The bees were found in a “Mowing to Monarchs” program prairie area late this summer. The county created the program to develop native habitat three years ago, with the goal to help the endangered monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
