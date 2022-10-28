Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
Popular Lafayette Dentist Office Recreates Iconic Halloween Movie Scene
Today is October 31 the spookiest day of the year.
Maurice Restaurant Pulls Out All the Stops for Halloween
An unassuming restaurant known for its pizza and wings has "won" Halloween in the small Vermilion Parish community of Maurice.
Photos From the 25th Anniversary Polyester Power Hour Party (2022)
The night was filled with unparalleled excitement, music, fun and prizes as the magical retro experience made its way back to the original location of the first Polyester Power Hour Party over 20 years prior.
Facebook Post About Morgan Wallen In Lafayette False Information
Over the weekend, a post kept getting shared that originated from the "Country Music Concerts & Festivals Page". I won't tag the page because it just looks so "spammy" and fake. The site posted that Morgan Wallen would be returning to Lafayette on July 7 of next year, but there's no real way to see about tickets.
Buy Lafayette's Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday
If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!
New McDonald’s Update In Broussard, LA
Back in May of this year, we posted that a new McDonald’s would be coming soon to Broussard at the 200 Block of Saint Nazaire Road. It’s been a few months and the construction has come a decent way toward looking like the new McDonald’s look which we predicted. See previous post on this project — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/new-mcdonalds-coming-soon-on-saint-nazaire-road-in-broussard-la/
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Radio Personality Bernadette Lee Wows Crowd With a Hula Hoop [VIDEO]
Bernadette Lee is the authoritative voice of KPEL News Talk 96.5 in Lafayette.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best Things to do in Lafayette, Louisiana
This city was founded in 1821 as Vermilionville, and later renamed Lafayette in 1884. Its locals are known as Creoles and Cajuns as they have a mixed heritage, descendants of colonial French, African Americans, and Native Americans. More specifically, Cajuns originate from French immigrants who were forced to leave Canada and made their way down to Lafayette.
Coushatta Halloween Costume Contest With Big Cash Prizes In Kinder Saturday
This Saturday night, put on your best costume and you could just go away a big winner at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana. With Halloween coming up on Monday, Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana is bringing back its big Halloween Costume Contest this Saturday night. It is one heck of a party with some big money up for grabs.
theadvocate.com
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
USPS: Evangeline Post Office temporarily suspends operations
Retail operations at the Evangeline Post Office have been temporarily suspended, according to a USPS press release.
Small Fire Reported at Cowboys Nightclub in Lafayette
Management at the popular nightclub in Lafayette, Cowboys, reports that on Saturday afternoon a small fire broke out behind one of the bars.
kadn.com
The 28th Annual Holy Ghost Catholic Church Creole Festival is coming up
Fried food dinners, gospel night, a 5k run, Corey Ledet zydeco and a parade are just some of the things happening between November 4 and 6 in Opelousas. Lena Charles discusses the upcoming festival and what people need to know ahead of the fun time.
These Hilarious Memes Show City's Sense of Humor After SUV Crash Tears Apart Youngsville Sports Complex Sign
No one has more fun with roundabouts than Youngsville.
Lafayette resident asks for help in locating stolen dog
A Lafayette resident is asking for the public’s help in finding his dog named King Gorilla. The German Sheppard has been embedded with a chip.
Breaux Bridge to add retail along I-10
Breaux Bridge City Government and St. Martin Economic Development are partnering with a leading development firm in search of retail partnerships to place along I-10.
Heymann Performing Arts Center may have a new location
Members of Lafayette's Consolidated Government are working with city officials to find a new location for the Heymann.
worldatlas.com
6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana
The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
