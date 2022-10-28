Read full article on original website
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
DNA of 13 Neanderthals reveals ‘exciting’ snapshot of ancient community
The first snapshot of a Neanderthal community has been pieced together by scientists who examined ancient DNA from fragments of bone and teeth unearthed in caves in southern Siberia. Researchers analysed DNA from 13 Neanderthal men, women and children and found an interconnecting web of relationships, including a father and...
A Look Into The Discovery Of Cannibalism Among Past Humans- Ancient DNA Indicates It Was A Common Practice, Says Study
Recently, archaeologists discovered that many of the United Kingdom's first humans may have been cannibals. They obtained DNA from individuals who inhabited caves more than 13,000 years ago and analyzed it. This analysis led to the discovery of two distinct groups with different origins and cultures. The two groups are said to have migrated to Britain following the last Ice Age. [i]
Kearney Hub
Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts
PENYABANGAN, Indonesia — It took a broken air conditioner for Tom Bowling to figure out — after nearly eight months of failure — how to breed the coveted pink-yellow tropical fish known as blotched anthias. Bowling, an ornamental fish breeder based in Palau, had kept the fish...
BBC
Skye fossil offers clues to early evolution of lizards
A tiny fossil found on Skye has provided new information on the early evolution of lizards during the time of dinosaurs, say scientists. The skeleton of Bellairsia gracilis is just 6cm (2in) long and dates from the Middle Jurassic period 166 million years ago. It is the most complete fossil...
myscience.org
A better way to tell which species are vulnerable
New analysis takes account of natural fluctuations and predictability to assess which parts of an ecosystem are most threatened by climate change and other disruptions. Wildfires, floods, pollution, and overfishing are among the many disruptions that can change the balance of ecosystems, sometimes endangering the future of entire species. But evaluating these ecosystems to determine which species are most at risk, in order to focus preservation actions and policies where they are most needed, is a challenging task.
marktechpost.com
Researchers at Tel Aviv University Develop State of the Art Human Motion Diffusion Model Trained on Lightweight Resources
The production of human motion is a critical job in computer animation, with applications ranging from gaming to robots. It is a tricky topic to work on for various reasons, including the extensive range of conceivable movements and the difficulty and cost of gathering high-quality data. Another fundamental issue is data labeling in the newly developing text-to-motion environment, in which motion is created from natural language. For example, the term “kick” can apply to both a soccer kick and a Karate kick. Simultaneously, given a particular kick, there are several ways to describe it, from how it is executed to the feelings it evokes, resulting in many difficulties. Current techniques have shown success in the field, displaying convincing text-to-motion mapping.
Phys.org
A new way to name bacteria: 300-year-old system revised thanks to scientific advances
Nearly 300 years ago the Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus secured his place in scientific history when he created what's known as the binomial system. The year was 1737 and, due to the large diversity of plants and animals collected by naturalist explorers in different parts of the world, Linnaeus saw the need to develop a logical system to classify and group this material in a systematic way.
outbreaknewstoday.com
MRSA: University of Bath’s novel compound that both inhibits the superbug in lab experiments and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics
A compound that both inhibits the MRSA superbug and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics has been discovered by scientists at the University of Bath led by Dr Maisem Laabei and Dr Ian Blagbrough. The novel compound – a polyamine – seems to destroy Staphylococcus aureus, the bacterium that causes...
Smithonian
Community Archeology Helps Bridge Gap Between Science and Tradition
When archeologist Aron Crowell volunteered at the National Museum of Natural History in the 1970’s with curator William Fitzhugh, his life changed trajectory. While still a student at George Washington University, Crowell delved into Arctic archeology and became impassioned with bridging archeological knowledge with the expertise passed down in Indigenous people’s oral histories.
Scientists Are ‘Incepting’ Dreams in Real Life
Whether it’s your teeth falling out or showing up to school without your pants on, nightmares aren’t fun. They’re especially awful when they happen frequently—turning what should be a restful night’s sleep into something you dread.When recurring nightmares are especially bad, therapy can sometimes provide a solution. There’s no perfect form of treatment, but researchers are getting better and better. In fact, Swiss scientists have just come up with a new technique that allows you to manipulate your emotions while you sleep using sound.That’s right. Just like in Inception.In a paper published Thursday in the journal Current Biology, the study’s...
studyfinds.org
Bumblebees ‘play’ just like kids, groundbreaking study reveals
LONDON — Play time is an essential part of any human childhood. Now, new research has documented object play behavior by an insect for the first time ever. Scientists at Queen Mary University of London report that over the course of various experiments and setups, bumblebees “went out of their way” to roll a wooden ball repeatedly despite there being no practical reason or incentive to do so. In other words, the bees were playing!
natureworldnews.com
Time Cells Inside Human Brains Allows Us to Keep Track of Time and Events in a Sequence [Study]
Time cells have been found inside human brains which allows us to track the flow of time and sequence of events, according to a new study led by scientists in France. The findings suggest these cells or neurons in the brain region hippocampus could be the key component that retains our memories together when it comes to remembering and tracking time, particularly in the right order sequence of events.
Small wonder: big DNA advances loom at university startup Oxford Nanopore
Not far from Didcot, once a halfway stop between London and Bristol on the Great Western Railway celebrated for Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s engineering, innovation has returned with a hi-tech factory manufacturing DNA and RNA sequencing machines. Oxford Nanopore, a spinout from Oxford University, produces devices used to identify viruses...
labroots.com
Animals Adapt Sleep Cycle to Stay Alert When Danger Lurks
A recent study highlights that animals calibrate their sleep cycle in response to their environment. Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine and the University of Missouri found that brain neurons adapt to help flies stay alert when under threat. Brain neurons also help flies get drowsy after a day’s intense activities. The study was published in PLoS Biology. The findings could help discover new insomnia therapy options and improve sleep quality.
Bumble bees ‘play with balls for enjoyment’
Bumble bees – just like humans and dogs – like to play with balls, UK scientists have found.Researchers have, for the first time, observed insects interacting with inanimate objects as a form of play.The team said its findings, published in the journal Animal Behaviour, add to growing evidence that bees’ minds are much more complex than previously imagined.Lars Chittka, professor of sensory and behavioural ecology at Queen Mary University of London, and author of the recent book The Mind Of A Bee, said: “This research provides a strong indication that insect minds are far more sophisticated than we might imagine.It...
Discovery
Curiosity Daily Podcast: Geckos & Skin Cancer, Music in Childhood, Underwater Camera
Today we discuss the connection between skin cancer and a leopard gecko named Mr. Frosty, how playing a musical instrument in childhood can affect brain function as we age, and how a new underwater camera can help us explore previously-unseen parts of the ocean. Geckos & Skin Cancer. “This Gecko...
natureworldnews.com
A New Low-cost Sensor Allows Scientists to Remotely Monitor Nests and Estimate When Hatchlings Will Emerge Practically Throughout the Day
Scientists can now remotely monitor nests and almost exactly forecast when hatchlings will emerge thanks to a novel low-cost sensor modeled after a sea turtle egg. This information is crucial for managing turtle nests and conservation efforts. The study was conducted by Samuel Wantman of Nerds Without Borders and Erin...
Nobel prize: Svante Pääbo’s ancient DNA discoveries offer clues as to what makes us human
The Nobel prize in physiology or medicine for 2022 has been awarded to Svante Pääbo from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution”. In other words, Pääbo has been awarded the...
