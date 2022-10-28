The production of human motion is a critical job in computer animation, with applications ranging from gaming to robots. It is a tricky topic to work on for various reasons, including the extensive range of conceivable movements and the difficulty and cost of gathering high-quality data. Another fundamental issue is data labeling in the newly developing text-to-motion environment, in which motion is created from natural language. For example, the term “kick” can apply to both a soccer kick and a Karate kick. Simultaneously, given a particular kick, there are several ways to describe it, from how it is executed to the feelings it evokes, resulting in many difficulties. Current techniques have shown success in the field, displaying convincing text-to-motion mapping.

24 DAYS AGO