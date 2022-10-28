Read full article on original website
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Bullets hit southeast Springs home in drive-by shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets at a home in southeast Springs late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle just after 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told after getting on scene that someone had shot at the home several times while cruising past it in a vehicle. Bullets penetrated two different rooms, but no one inside was hit.
Two boys shot in Pueblo, suspect search ongoing
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Oct. 27 near Hyde Park, just east of Pueblo Boulevard that sent two boys to the hospital. According to PPD, they were called to the 1900 block of West 12th Street at around 9:17 p.m. in reference to a […]
2 juveniles shot in Pueblo, 1 flown by helicopter for treatment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are investigating after two juveniles were shot on Thursday. Pueblo Police are reporting officers were called to the 1900 block of W. 12th Street just after 9 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of Pueblo. “When officers arrived on scene,...
Shooting at bar prompts Fountain’s first homicide investigation of 2022
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning in Fountain after a shooting outside of a bar left one man dead. Police said officers were dispatched to the Corner Pocket bar on South Highway 85 shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officials said they found a deceased adult man.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
2 in critical condition following I-25 crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were seriously injured after flipping their vehicle on the interstate overnight. The rollover was reported at the Bijou Street exit (142) just after 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters had to free the occupants from the car. The southbound off-ramp from I-25 to Bijou was...
Suspect arrested for murder of man found under bridge
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 52-year-old Greg Garcia, whose body was found in a van under a bridge in September. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said they received information on Sept. 29 regarding a homicide that had occurred two days prior on the north side of […]
3 Colorado Springs men sentenced for ‘brutal’ attack and reported kidnapping
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Colorado Springs men were sentenced recently for what the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office described as a “brutal” assault. The sheriff’s office is reporting the attack happened in August of 2021. “The the victim was kidnapped and repeatedly beaten with a...
Family hosts vigil after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Tapia family tells 11 News 31-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. died after a multi-car crash on Lake Avenue and Cheyenne Road on the night of Oct. 28. The police have not confirmed the identity of the man who died in the crash, but they do...
Motorcycle rider killed in crash east of downtown Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash east of downtown Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.. Witnesses told police the rider may have run a red light when he collided with an oncoming car at the intersection of Union and Platte just before 6:30 a.m. He was not wearing a helmet and later died from his injuries at a local hospital. He has only been identified as a man between 25-30 years old.
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputies
Sheriff Tony Spurlock on Oct. 26, 2022.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner identified the people killed by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies during a shooting in a Lone Tree parking garage.
Man found dead in van under Pueblo bridge identified
Editor’s note: this article has been updated to correct the spelling of the victim’s name as sent in a press release by the Pueblo Police Department. The correct name is reflected below. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead in Pueblo on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to […]
Colorado Bureau of Investigation IDs Cañon City man shot by law enforcement
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Friday released the identity of the Cañon City man who was shot by law enforcement Oct. 20 after he allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at deputies during a foot pursuit. Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the vicinity of the Country Green...
Two suspects killed inside stolen car by Douglas County deputies identified as Pueblo residents
The two suspects killed late Tuesday night in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies in suburban Denver were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Pueblo who were wanted on warrants, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies shot and killed David Strain, 31, and Clarissa Daws,...
Oct. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Arden Haught, 25, who was previously featured on the Safe Streets Program on July 8, 2022, is described as a White male, 5’08”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Haught […]
Details on shooting involving Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy reveal what led up to shots fired
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) released more information about a shooting involving a Fremont County Sheriff's deputy. Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8:26 a.m., Fremont County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the Country Green Apartments in the 3000 block of E. Highway 50 in Cañon City on reports of a man with a gun.
UPDATE: North Union & East Platte open after fatal crash
UPDATE: SUNDAY 10/30/2022 3:10 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — Based on witness statements, CSPD’s Major Crash Team assumed responsibility for the investigation. Witnesses of the incident say the motorcyclist may have entered the intersection on a red light and was not wearing a helmet. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. The intersection of North Union […]
WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile
Anchor Katie Pelton talks with Auto Safety manager Dr. Emily Thomas about Halloween costumes and car seat safety. Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. Updated: 6 hours ago. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. GOOD NEWS FRIDAY:...
Man arrested following fatal crash on Lake Avenue
MONDAY 10/31/2022 9:24 a.m. FOX21 requested the mugshot for Michael Tapia, however, CSPD said that his mugshot is unavailable as he is still hospitalized due to the crash. SATURDAY 10/29/2022 10:39 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man in connection to a fatal multi-vehicle crash Friday night on Oct. 28 has been arrested by the Colorado […]
WATCH: Cause of death released for Colorado House minority leader
Family speaks after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs. The Tapia family says 31-year-old Michael Tapia was killed and his father is in custody. Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Updated: 22 hours ago. Two people, along with...
