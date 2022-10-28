ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wake Up Wyoming

There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them

Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
cowboystatedaily.com

WYDOT Says New License Plate Is Dark Blue, Not Black

Good news for people who don't like Wyoming's new black license plate. The Wyoming Department of Transportation on Monday told Cowboy State Daily that the color of the license plate isn't accurately represented on a sneak peak of the plate released by Sweetwater County.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, October 31, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Jim Garrett at the Angle N Ranch just north of Newcastle, Wyoming. Jim writes: "The old chicken house is an icon, and this particular dawn showed it off well!".
9NEWS

Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state's border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado's closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last...
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Wyoming Education And The Cult Of Moloch In Cowboy Country

We are fixin' to screw up our kids' heads bigtime. We are in the process of turning their educational experience into an opportunity for political organizations to spoon feed our students propaganda instead of wisdom. The entire education establishment,...
cowboystatedaily.com

Good Samaritans Rescue Antelope Stuck In Barbed-Wire

As Jaymie Litzel sees it, the loss of one of her fiancé's high-end shoes was a small price to pay for sparing an antelope buck from what would have been an agonizing death. "He got a cool horn accessory...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s New Black License Plate Is Getting A Mixed Reaction

Wyoming residents can get a sneak peek at their new license plate design, and so far the reception has been mixed. The new license plate takes a dramatic turn from the traditional design with large, white block lettering on a black...
cowboystatedaily.com

Flamethrowers: One More Reason Why Wyoming Is Better Than California

Two years ago, Allan Hovland became enthralled with flamethrowers. "It was just one of those things. I was looking at a YouTube video of somebody using a flamethrower and I thought, 'I gotta have that. That looks like so much fun,'" he told Cowboy State Daily on Friday.
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming has the Most Powerful Voters

With the general election only a week away, it's worth remembering just how powerful a vote in Wyoming is compared to a state like California, Colorado, or Utah. According to a report by WalletHub, voters in Wyoming have the greatest voting power when voting in the Senate, for governor, and overall.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate

The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there's less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship

Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
WyoFile

Winds of change: Reinventing Wyoming’s energy leadership

Opinion — A different wind is sweeping over the plains of Wyoming — the winds of change. As a co-founder of theJackson Hole Center for Global Affairs, I’ve been involved for over 20 years in discussions related to Wyoming’s energy future. It is heartening to see the path that Wyoming is on toward net zero as new attitudes emerge about climate change and opportunities for clean energy sources in Wyoming’s global leadership in energy.
