ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqqRf_0iqLCTmN00

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1200 block of Northwold Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

100 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

North Woodlwan Avenue at West Market Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Thursday.

300 block of South Dana Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Thursday.

300 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Thursday.

600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday.

800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Thursday.

North Washington Street at West High Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday.

700 block of South Union Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Thursday.

1100 block of Melrose Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

East Lane Avenue at North Union Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Thursday evening.

600 block of South West Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Thursday night.

900 block of Albert Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Thursday night.

1300 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported early Friday morning.

600 block of Calumet Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Friday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

1800 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Thursday.

300 block of North Main Street, Lima — A fight was reported Thursday.

40 block of Beaumont Place, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Thursday.

1200 block of North Adams Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Thursday.

600 block of Sunnydale Street, Lima — A missing juvenile was reported Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Lima Police Department hosts trunk or treat

LIMA — Over 60 businesses partnered with the Lima Police Department to host a trunk or treat at Lima Senior on Saturday afternoon. The high school parking lot was full of community members and their children lined up to receive candy. LPD hosted its first annual trunk or treat...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

A 20-year-old man found dead in a single car crash off of Commerce Parkway in Lima

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A 20-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash Sunday night. According to the Lima Police Detectives, Jesse Woodrow was found in a vehicle in a wooded area off Commerce Parkway just after 5 p.m. Crash investigators believe that Woodrow was heading east on Commerce Parkway when he went left of center and off the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree and killed Woodrow. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Suspect at large after car chase, home invasion

LIMA — A man is at large after leading police on a vehicle pursuit, invading a residence and assaulting the occupants, according to a release from the Allen County Sheriff”s Office. According to the release, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Laroy “Knowledge” Page, 32, was involved in a...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Roses and Thorns

A little bit of frost in the mornings apparently isn’t enough to ward off some nasty thorns. Rose: To area law enforcement officers, who’ve done a great job of connecting with children through various Halloween events in the region. We’ve witnessed you approaching children who have differing levels of receptivity to you, and you handled it like pros. These efforts will help build the trust a community needs with its law enforcement.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

For a second night in a row a Lima home was struck by gunfire

Lima, OH (WLIO) - For the second time in two days, the Lima Police are investigating a shots fired into a home call. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Lakewood Avenue around 9:25 pm on Thursday for reports of shots being fired. They found a home was struck and they believe the suspect took off towards Spencerville Road.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 20-26

Chadonis Whitman, 39, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 55 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of domestic violence*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $250 fine. Oct. 21.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima superheroes race to fundraise

LIMA — Community members gathered Saturday morning to dress as their favorite superheroes and raise money for a local organization. Crime Victim Services hosted its annual Superhero 5K run through its Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program. Over 95 people dressed up as superheroes like Wonderwoman, Wolverine, and Batman...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Police Department

We meet the newest member of the Lima Police Department! K-9 Roscoe is with us along with Patrolman Logan Patton and Chief Angel Cortes.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
FINDLAY, OH
WANE-TV

House shot into multiple times, Ohio police ask for tips

HAVILAND, Ohio (WANE) The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who fired shots into a home Saturday evening. According to a release from the department, deputies were called to a home on Road 72 in Blue Creek Township just after 8 p.m.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Rural Paulding County home struck multiple times during Drive-by shooting

Haviland, OH (WLIO) - Paulding County deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect responsible for a weekend drive-by shooting in rural part of the county. Shortly after 8 pm. on Saturday night, deputies responded to a call, of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle on the roadway at a home at 12504 Road 72 just north of Haviland. The homeowner, Newlyn Baker was the only person home at the time, and he was not injured during the shooting. They have no information about a possible suspect or vehicle description. If you have a tip that could lead them to either one, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791, or you can submit a tip on their website or by using their new app.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima police investigate report of shots fired

LIMA — Lima police are investigating a shooting incident that took place at approximately 9:25 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Lakewood Avenue in reference to shots being fired. One residence was struck but police offered no further details at this time. Anyone with information is...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition

DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point

Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Two people injured in Lima shooting

LIMA — Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday night in Lima. According to the Lima Police Department, at approximately 10:15 p.m. officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting at 409 Orena St. Two individuals were found there suffering gunshot wounds. They have been identified as Lonnie Funches, 40, and Lakesha Durr, 51, both of Lima. Both were then hospitalized for treatment.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor

WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
WAPAKONETA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 36, dead after Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a car crash Saturday evening in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Ryan Cox, 36, was driving his Honda just before 9 p.m. on County Road 174. Patrol says he failed to stop at the intersection of 174 and County […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
282
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy