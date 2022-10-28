Police calls
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1200 block of Northwold Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
100 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
North Woodlwan Avenue at West Market Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Thursday.
300 block of South Dana Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Thursday.
300 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Thursday.
600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday.
800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was reported Thursday.
North Washington Street at West High Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday.
700 block of South Union Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Thursday.
1100 block of Melrose Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
East Lane Avenue at North Union Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Thursday evening.
600 block of South West Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Thursday night.
900 block of Albert Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Thursday night.
1300 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported early Friday morning.
600 block of Calumet Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Friday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
1800 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Thursday.
300 block of North Main Street, Lima — A fight was reported Thursday.
40 block of Beaumont Place, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Thursday.
1200 block of North Adams Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Thursday.
600 block of Sunnydale Street, Lima — A missing juvenile was reported Thursday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.
Comments / 0