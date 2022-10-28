ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request

Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
GEORGIA STATE
Navy Times

US Navy hunting for info warfare experts, Aeschbach tells Old Crows

WASHINGTON — Personnel steeped in information warfare are increasingly in demand across the U.S. Navy, and the woman who ensures they are properly trained, equipped and available is feeling the pressure. “The competition is so keen now that my warfighting peers are approaching me and, in a good way,...
WASHINGTON STATE
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets

(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
The Drive

First Two NASAMS Air Defense Systems Are In Ukraine: Raytheon CEO

The U.S has promised eight NASAMS batteries and an unspecified amount of ammunition to help Ukraine deal with Russian missiles and drones. The first two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles Systems, or NASAMS, have been installed in Ukraine, but the Pentagon says they have not been transferred to Ukrainian service while troops continue training to operate the air defense batteries.
americanmilitarynews.com

Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
Newsweek

Ukraine Shows 'Cemetery of Russian Missiles and Ammunition' From Strikes

The Ukrainian military shared a video Wednesday showing a "cemetery" of remnants from what it says are Russian missiles and ammunition used to strike the city of Kharkiv. A video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed more than 5,000 pieces of purportedly Russian-made missiles that can cause "great harm" to both military personnel and civilians, said Ihor Ovcharuk, head of the humanitarian demining unit at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
The Independent

North Korea fires ballistic missiles as US sounds off ‘end of regime’ warning over nuclear programme

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea, South Korea’s military has said.In a statement it said two launches had been detected from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around mid-day on Friday.Tongchon is about 60km (37 miles) away from the inter-Korean border.The area was apparently closer to South Korea than any other missile launch site North Korea has used so far this year.South Korea’s military said it had boosted its surveillance posture accordingly and added that it maintains readiness amid close coordination with the US.The US has issued yet another stern warning to North Korea...
maritime-executive.com

White House Seeks to Cancel U.S. Navy's Nuclear Cruise Missile

The Biden administration has released its review of the United States' nuclear posture, including its plans for weapons systems development and decommissioning. As expected, the review finds that there is no need to develop the U.S. Navy's proposed sea-launched nuclear cruise missile (SLCM-N) for attack sub and surface ship deployment.
The Jewish Press

Wounded Terrorists Flee to Hospital, Discover the Doctors are on Strike

A group of four terrorists opened fire on IDF soldiers from two passing cars, after midnight on Friday morning. The attack happened at the Huwara checkpoint near Shechem (Nablus). The IDF returned fire killing one of the terrorists. Three others managed to flee to Refedya hospital in Shechem, only to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy