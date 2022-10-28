Read full article on original website
Related
GREG GUTFELD: 'Bombshell revelation' shows DHS Secretary Mayorkas knowingly smeared border agents
Greg Gutfeld reacted to an email revealing DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was alerted that no migrants were "whipped" in "whipping hoax" incident on "Gutfeld!"
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump ordered military to create "disaster" for Biden — in a sign he knew he lost
A video is shown of former US President Donald Trump at the US House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Thursday during a...
Washington Examiner
Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request
Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
Navy Times
US Navy hunting for info warfare experts, Aeschbach tells Old Crows
WASHINGTON — Personnel steeped in information warfare are increasingly in demand across the U.S. Navy, and the woman who ensures they are properly trained, equipped and available is feeling the pressure. “The competition is so keen now that my warfighting peers are approaching me and, in a good way,...
Vox
The Supreme Court just shut down Trump’s last-ditch effort to sabotage the Mar-a-Lago investigation
The Supreme Court handed down a very brief, unsigned order on Thursday denying former President Donald Trump’s most recent attempt to undermine a criminal investigation into classified documents that the FBI recovered from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida residence. Technically, the litigation over the documents seized by the FBI —...
msn.com
US assures that a nuclear strike by North Korea would put «period» to Kim Jong Un’s regime
The U.S. Department of Defense has assured that a possible nuclear attack by North Korea would mean the "end" of the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has carried out a new launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
Oath Keepers leader said Trump 'will need us and our rifles', U.S. court hears
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Tuesday were set to continue questioning their first witness in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and his associates for their alleged role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, following a first day of testimony about a "chaotic" scene with lawmakers in tears.
Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’
According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
Russia Now Has a Second Frontline Set Up Just to Kill Its Deserters: Intel
Russian’s Vladimir Putin sparked the wrath of his own people by drafting hundreds of thousands to join the war against Ukraine, and now it seems some of those men were sent not to fight the so-called “enemy” but to “snuff out” any of the Russian troops who dare to retreat.
Washington Examiner
Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory
Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
First Two NASAMS Air Defense Systems Are In Ukraine: Raytheon CEO
The U.S has promised eight NASAMS batteries and an unspecified amount of ammunition to help Ukraine deal with Russian missiles and drones. The first two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles Systems, or NASAMS, have been installed in Ukraine, but the Pentagon says they have not been transferred to Ukrainian service while troops continue training to operate the air defense batteries.
americanmilitarynews.com
Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
Ukraine Shows 'Cemetery of Russian Missiles and Ammunition' From Strikes
The Ukrainian military shared a video Wednesday showing a "cemetery" of remnants from what it says are Russian missiles and ammunition used to strike the city of Kharkiv. A video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed more than 5,000 pieces of purportedly Russian-made missiles that can cause "great harm" to both military personnel and civilians, said Ihor Ovcharuk, head of the humanitarian demining unit at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
'It would make the President look bad': Why Biden administration 'pressured Dem mayor of El Paso NOT to declare state of emergency over migrant crisis'
Politicians in Texas claim that the Biden administration has pressured them to avoid declaring a state of emergency in relation to the southern border crisis because the optics aren't good, a new report reveals. A council member in El Paso told The New York Post that Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Ukraine Situation Report: Just 13% Of Russia’s Iskander Ballistic Missiles Left, Kyiv’s Intel Chief Claims
Russia is buying thousands of Iranian drones to keep up its strikes against cities and other targets, according to Ukraine’s intelligence chief. Russia is running perilously low on missiles with which to strike the interior of Ukraine, according to Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence directorate. In...
North Korea fires ballistic missiles as US sounds off ‘end of regime’ warning over nuclear programme
North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea, South Korea’s military has said.In a statement it said two launches had been detected from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around mid-day on Friday.Tongchon is about 60km (37 miles) away from the inter-Korean border.The area was apparently closer to South Korea than any other missile launch site North Korea has used so far this year.South Korea’s military said it had boosted its surveillance posture accordingly and added that it maintains readiness amid close coordination with the US.The US has issued yet another stern warning to North Korea...
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
maritime-executive.com
White House Seeks to Cancel U.S. Navy's Nuclear Cruise Missile
The Biden administration has released its review of the United States' nuclear posture, including its plans for weapons systems development and decommissioning. As expected, the review finds that there is no need to develop the U.S. Navy's proposed sea-launched nuclear cruise missile (SLCM-N) for attack sub and surface ship deployment.
The Jewish Press
Wounded Terrorists Flee to Hospital, Discover the Doctors are on Strike
A group of four terrorists opened fire on IDF soldiers from two passing cars, after midnight on Friday morning. The attack happened at the Huwara checkpoint near Shechem (Nablus). The IDF returned fire killing one of the terrorists. Three others managed to flee to Refedya hospital in Shechem, only to...
