ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alex Scott meets Taylor Swift and Man Utd celebrate – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmGee_0iqLBjzK00
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 28.

Football

Alex Scott meets Taylor Swift.

England looked back on a special moment.

Manchester United players celebrated a European win.

“I was here to scare some kids… I actually made one cry!” QPR’s Luke Amos took his Halloween role seriously.

Cheltenham celebrated diversity.

Cricket

The weather ruined proceedings at the MCG.

Michael Vaughan had a solution to Melbourne’s weather.

Tennis

Coco Gauff celebrated Rihanna’s return.

Formula One

Fernando Alonso got into the Mexican spirit.

Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi were playing it cool.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Marcus Rashford not thinking about World Cup despite return to form with Man Utd

Marcus Rashford insists next month’s World Cup finals are not yet on his radar after his timely return to form. Rashford, who has not appeared for England since missing a spot kick in the penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, notched his 100th goal for Manchester United on Sunday.
newschain

Key stats as Marcus Rashford joins Man Utd 100 club and boosts World Cup claims

Marcus Rashford celebrated his 25th birthday a day early by scoring his 100th Manchester United goal on Sunday. The England forward’s winner against West Ham saw him to a notable club landmark as well as boosting his World Cup claims and here, the PA news agency looks at the key statistics.
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon could ring the changes for Stockport clash

Tranmere could have an unchanged squad as they bid to get back to winning ways against Stockport at Prenton Park. Manager Micky Mellon has no fresh injury concerns but may consider changes to his starting line-up after a run of three Sky Bet League Two matches without a win. Defender...
newschain

Chelsea boss Graham Potter well beaten on Premier League return to Brighton

Chelsea boss Graham Potter endured mocking taunts of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as his unbeaten start was smashed by a stunning 4-1 Premier League battering at former club Brighton. Rampant Albion raced into a commanding half-time lead, with own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh...
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Premier League urged to tackle Hillsborough chants that ‘shame’ football

A Labour MP has called on the Premier League to help stamp out chants about the Hillsborough disaster, saying it has a “duty of care” to the survivors of the 1989 tragedy. Ian Byrne says chants about the disaster aimed at Liverpool fans have become “incessant” and are now a weekly occurrence, and urged Premier League chief executive Richard Masters to meet him in a bid to tackle the problem.
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
newschain

Alexis Sanchez: I have affection for Arsenal and beating Spurs was a great joy

Former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is hoping to regain some favour in north London by helping knock Tottenham out of the Champions League. Sanchez was a favourite at the Emirates Stadium between 2014 and 2018, scoring 80 goals in 166 games, but tarnished his reputation when he forced a move to Manchester United, where he was a subsequent flop.
newschain

Oxford pair Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin still suspended against Fleetwood

Oxford continue to be without suspended duo Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin for the Sky Bet League One match against Fleetwood. Midfielder Bodin is serving out his two-match ban, while striker Taylor is completing a three-game suspension. Manager Karl Robinson is set to return to the dugout after his own...
newschain

Pensions secretary guarded on whether benefits will rise in line with inflation

A decision about whether benefits and pensions will be uprated in line with inflation will not be made until “at least” November 17, the new Work and Pensions Secretary has said. Mel Stride remained closely guarded as the Commons pressured him to reveal whether pensions and benefits payments...
newschain

Braverman sent official documents to personal email address six times

Home Secretary Suella Braverman sent official documents from her government email address to her personal account address six times but insisted there was “no risk to national security”. A Home Office review identified the incidents after she was forced to resign for breaching the ministerial code by sending...
newschain

Preston set to be unchanged for Championship clash with Swansea

Preston look set to be as they were last time out when they host Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday. Ryan Lowe’s men appeared to come through Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough without picking up any fresh injury problems. Defender Patrick Bauer (appendix) and on-loan forward...
newschain

Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

The Russian Defence Ministry says that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than nine million tons exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. The ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships...
newschain

Reiss Nelson likens his two-goal outing against Notts Forest to a computer game

Reiss Nelson likened his two-goal salvo in Arsenal’s win over Nottingham Forest to playing a computer game. The 22-year-old had not featured in a Premier League game since the opening day of last season but replaced the. injured Bukayo Saka and led the way as the Gunners returned to the top of the table with a 5-0 victory.
newschain

Flagging Reds – How Liverpool form compares to their worst Premier League starts

Back-to-back losses against struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds have extended one of Liverpool’s worst starts to a Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit ninth in the table with 16 points after 12 games and here, the PA news agency looks at their season to date and their worst of the competition’s current era.
newschain

Graham Potter warns Chelsea must endure ‘process of pain’ in quest to improve

Graham Potter has warned Chelsea must endure a “process of pain” in their quest for long-term improvement after he was humiliated at former club Brighton. Potter’s nine-match unbeaten start as Blues boss ended in emphatic fashion with Saturday’s remarkable 4-1 Premier League drubbing at the Amex Stadium.
newschain

Q&A: What is going wrong at Liverpool and how can Jurgen Klopp fix it?

Liverpool have had their worst start to a season since 2010 under the ill-fated, short reign of Roy Hodgson. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for the decline of a team which won a cup double last season, reached the Champions League final and was pipped to the Premier League title by a single point.
newschain

Cormac Roth, musician son of actor Tim Roth, dies aged 25

Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, has died aged 25 following a cancer diagnosis. The young composer and producer died on October 16 but the news was announced by his family on Monday. A statement from the family said: “On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy