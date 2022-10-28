ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Crime Reports: Nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,500 cash, 24 packs of cigarettes stolen from Abilene gas station

By Erica Garner
 2 days ago

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law .

Incidents

1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal Mischief
Police responded to a criminal mischief call in north Abilene where a victim’s vehicle was spray painted by an unknown suspect

2100 block of S 1st Street – Burglary of Building
A victim reported an unknown suspect entered a south Abilene business and took $8,000 worth of merchandise, including nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,700 in cash, and 24 packs of cigarettes.

5500 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Mischief
A victim stated his car’s window was broken by an unknown suspect.

400 block of Santos Street – Theft of Property
A lawn mower worth $120 was stolen from a south Abilene residence.

4300 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property
A laptop worth $300 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

700 block of Merchant Street – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury
A victim said she was threatened by her ex-boyfriend.

1100 block of Ross Avenue – Assault Family Violence

5300 block of Durango Drive – Assault Family Violence
A male and female were involved in a verbal altercation that led to a physical altercation.

1700 block of Ballinger Street – Assault Family Violence
A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in the 1700 block of Ballinger Street

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property
A citation was issued for class C theft in south Abilene

1300 block of Barrow Street – Warrant
A suspect stole various items worth $34.

1600 block of W Stamford Street – Reckless Damage or Destruction
A report was taken for Reckless Damage

800 block of Cedar Street – Theft of Property
A victim reported an unknown suspect stole her vehicle.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Assault Family Violence
Police responded to a call for service in south Abilene and arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a victim.

4900 block of Stamford Street – Assault Family Violence
A suspect was assaulted by his girlfriend at a north Abilene motel. She did not have injuries but did feel pain.

Arrests

Dayshon Willis – Warrant
Police contacted Willis during a disturbance in south Abilene and discovered he had an active warrant.

NAME REDACTED – Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities
A suspect was attempting to load a firewarm he was unfamiliar with when it discharged, going through the wall of his house and into a wooded area.

Maria Mares – Warrant
Mares was contacted during a traffic stop for no seatbelt and found to have an active warrant.

Damor Barnes – Warrant
Barnes was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have active warrants

Thomas Smart – Warrant
Smart was contacted for not using a crosswalk and was found to have an active warrant.

Manuel Perez – Driving While Intoxicated
Perez was pulled over for a traffic stop for not using a turn signal. Officers noticed he was showing sings of being intoxicated. He failed mulitple field sobriety tests and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property
A suspect was seen concealing items at a south Abilene business then passing all points of sale without paying. Stolen goods are valued at $36.

Jennifer Larsen – Assault Family Violence, Assault Threat/Contact Family Violence
Laresen was found to be the primary aggressor in a disturbance, accused of assaulting her husband by slapping him during an argument. She also tried to assault her step-daughter by pulling her out of bed and dragging her outside.

Misty Scroggins – Warrant
Scroggins was contacted and found to have an active warrant.

Vincent Torres – Warrant
Torres was contacted during a theft in progress and found to have an active warrant.

Juan Quintana – Assault Family Violence
Quintana was contacted during a disturbance where he was involved in a family dispute and cut himself.

Raymond Lott – Assault Family Violence
Lott was contacted after a victim was heard yelling for help in the parking lot of an Abilene business. He was intoxicated and is accused of pulling his fiance’s hair out.

Kevin Montoya – Public Intoxicated
Montoya was contacted during a disturbance at an Abilene club and was showing signs of being heavily intoxicated.

Santiago Farris Lara – Immigration Hold
Lara was contacted during a disturbance at an Abilene club and placed on an immigration hold.

Daniel Broca Montiel – Immigration Hold
Montiel was contacted during a disturbance at an Abilene club and placed on an immigration hold.

Eduardo Campos Perlatalta – Immigration Hold
Perlalta was contacted during a disturbance at an Abilene club and placed on an immigration hold.

Jose Sanchez Perez – Immigration Hold
Perez was contacted during a disturbance at an Abilene club and placed on an immigration hold.

Felipe Lopez – Immigation Hold
Lopez was contacted during a disturbance at an Abilene club and placed on an immigration hold.

Ladonna Stroope – Assault Family Violence
Stroope was contacted during a disturbance. She’s accused of hitting her ex-boyfriend in the back of the head with an unopened can of soda.

Karen Lisman – Driving While Intoxicated
Lisman was contacted for driving the wrong way down I-20. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests.

