Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
Did former coach Jimmy Johnson really say that about the Cowboys-Bears matchup?
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has unkind words about the Chicago Bears’ chances against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Cowboys Trade DE Tarell Basham? Source On Phone-Call & PFF Rumors
A thigh injury caused Tarell Basham to be moved to IR on Sept. 17, making him eligible to return to the roster in Week 7 - and creating trade speculation outside of Cowboys HQ.
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Cowboys BREAKING: Rookie RB Signed to 53 to Replace Injured Ezekiel Elliott; 5 Roster Moves
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in doubt for Sunday's clash against Chicago, but his impending absence opens the door for Malik Davis to strut his stuff.
Week 8 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Cowboys
The Chicago Bears (3-4) are facing the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to win their second consecutive game. Chicago is coming off a dominant 33-14 win over the New England Patriots (5-2), where all phases were clicking. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions (1-5).
Gotta see Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ Halloween costume
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a perfect Halloween costume that fans will remember.
Cowboys Trade for New WR Needed, Troy Aikman Says
Troy Aikman is not naming names to help the 5-2 Cowboys, but he thinks is a receiver trade is needed.
Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring
Jerry Jones was fired up after the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win and now says he's willing to give up picks at the NFL trade deadline. The post Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jim Harbaugh On Ugly Postgame Incident: 'Two Of Our Players Were Assaulted'
This Saturday night the Michigan Wolverines beat the Spartans of Michigan State soundly 29-7. Unfortunately, it's what took place after the game that's dominating headlines. Several Michigan State football players ganged up on a single Michigan player in the stadium tunnel after the game. The video is circulating on social media tonight.
Referee Clete Blakeman struggled making delay of game announcement
Clete Blakeman has been an NFL official for nearly 15 years, but the veteran did not have the easiest time making one particular announcement on Sunday. Blakeman got a bit tongue-tied while announcing a delay of game penalty during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Philadelphia Eagles game. That is probably because it was a rare delay of game on the defense. As Blakeman described it, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was guilty of “making a move that’s not necessary and unlike football.”
NFL Odds: Bears vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
The Chicago Bears will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at AT&T Stadium aka “Jerry World” in Dallas. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bears-Cowboys prediction and pick, laid out below.
Cowboys vs. Bears: CeeDee Lamb Breakout with Help from Dak Prescott & New RB?
Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb says the offense is slowly getting better ahead of Sunday's clash against Chicago, with Malik Davis impressing ahead of his first NFL game.
Cowboys WATCH: Micah Parsons Scores Wild TD vs. Bears
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had an all-too-wacky touchdown on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Mike Gundy Is Getting Crushed For Oklahoma State's Blowout Loss To Kansas State
Even the folks in Manhattan couldn't have seen this one coming. Kansas State put it on Mike Gundy and No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday, hanging 48 on the Cowboys in the massive shutout win. The Wildcats were up 35-0 at the half on one of the top-ranked teams in...
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Bears score, takeaways: Dallas rolls past Chicago behind Tony Pollard's three rushing touchdowns
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard had a golden opportunity in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, getting his fourth career start with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined with a knee injury, and he didn't disappoint: the 2019 fourth-round pick ran for 131 yards and a career-high three rushing touchdowns on a career-high 14 carries. His career day powered the Cowboys to a 49-29 win, running their record to 6-2 as they enter their Week 9 bye week.
Deion Sanders or not, Jerry Jones ready to risk it all to put Dallas Cowboys back in Super Bowl
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Ex QB Ben DiNucci Takes Aim at Dak Prescott Critics
Even in the postmortem of his Dallas Cowboys career, Ben DiNucci is backing up Dak Prescott. DiNucci is a free agent after he was a part of the Cowboys' final training camp cuts but he made it quite clear that he still keeps tabs on the team's affairs through his defense of Prescott. The Cowboys' franchise quarterback, fresh off a Sunday return in a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, has accomplished plenty in his NFL career to date, not least of which is a 54-33 record as a starter since taking over in 2016.
NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Cowboys
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 8 in the NFL saw the playoff picture start to round into form. Except in the mediocre NFC, where the haves and have-nots remained bunched together. After a massive beat down of the...
