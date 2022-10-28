SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way partners with non-profit agencies to fight for critical human needs and to help them rebuild from adversity. To ensure the dollars invested in the United Way campaign are impacting the most critical human needs and to ensure accountability, each partner agency goes through the allocation process. During this process the UW board, company volunteers and community members are divided up into five teams to conduct agency reviews and submit their recommendations to the UW Board of Trustees for final approval.

