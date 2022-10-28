One of the biggest PlayStation console exclusives was almost an Xbox exclusive, according to a new report. Between games like Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part 2, the PS4 had some absolutely killer exclusive games. So far, the PS5 is continuing this trend with the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo, and of course the new God of War Ragnarok. The PlayStation's most popular console exclusive is none of these award-winning games though, it's Genshin Impact, a free-to-play game that is still slated to come to Nintendo Switch but remains a PlayStation console exclusive for the moment. While the game is still supposedly Switch-bound, there's been no word of the game coming to Xbox. And it may never come to Xbox consoles as it sounds like PlayStation locked down some exclusivity deal during the game's development. Before this happened though, Xbox reportedly had the same opportunity but passed on the game, a decision that likely cost it millions.

