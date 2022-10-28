Read full article on original website
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
How to Get the Kastov-74U in Modern Warfare 2
Fans can finally jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer and those wanting to rack up wins with the powerful Kastov-74U can read our guide on how to unlock it below.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Times: When Can You Start Playing
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is just on the horizon and we've got the rundown on its release times for those eagerly awaiting its arrival. While Call of Duty does offer solid single-player campaigns, most fans would agree that the multiplayer component of the franchise is the real star of the show. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of game modes when booting up Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer component. These modes will be divided into two categories: Core Maps and Battle Maps.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
dexerto.com
New Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning feature disabled just days after launch
Modern Warfare 2’s weapon tuning has been disabled following the discovery of a bug that is crashing the game for players with five attachments on their weapons. This is the second major problem that has caused widespread crashing, with the party system being at fault originally. While that issue...
dotesports.com
How to check your K/D ratio and other stats in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty gamer is only as good as their kill/death ratio. Some players live by their K/D number. If it’s high, they’re happy, and if it’s struggling, then so are they. It’s an important feature for many players to be able to track their stats and see how they’re doing and where they need to improve.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players are divided over the M4 and its gold camo
It's not even been a full 24 hours and players are already unlocking the M4's gold camo
dexerto.com
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 ‘Scan and Repair’ error: Game crashing solution
The ‘Scan and Repair’ error is back with a vengeance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, crashing games worldwide for no clear reason and blemishing the launch of the game for players on PC. Fortunately, there are solutions. Scan and Repair has been an ongoing issue for...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Hotel Explosion Might Cause A Lawsuit
It may not take long to beat the campaign of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," but the game makes up for that brevity by offering up an unprecedented level of photorealism for the series. Fans have lavished praise on the game's environments, with some noting its lifelike depiction of Amsterdam as a particular highlight (via Eurogamer). However, it seems that Infinity Ward's dedication to faithfully depicting real-world locations may have put its parent company, Activision Blizzard, in the direct line of fire of a lawsuit.
Modern Warfare 2: Exclusive PlayStation Benefits Explained
In early 2022, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard had the internet going wild. PlayStation players had many concerns about future games not coming to the Sony-owned console, but they were told to not worry. However, some news from September explained that the popular "Call of Duty" games may only be coming out on PlayStation for the next few years. While deals are still being worked on behind the scenes, Sony and Activision are following through on their contract. The "Call of Duty" games have been released with exciting exclusive benefits for PlayStation players for the past few years, and 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was no different (via Eurogamer).
CNET
Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Run on Your Laptop?
With so many highly anticipated holiday 2022 games delayed until next year, there are really only a handful of big releases this season. That short list includes God of War: Ragnarok, Gotham Knights and the latest installment in one of gaming's longest-running franchises, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Of...
ComicBook
Huge PlayStation Exclusive Was Almost an Xbox Game
One of the biggest PlayStation console exclusives was almost an Xbox exclusive, according to a new report. Between games like Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part 2, the PS4 had some absolutely killer exclusive games. So far, the PS5 is continuing this trend with the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo, and of course the new God of War Ragnarok. The PlayStation's most popular console exclusive is none of these award-winning games though, it's Genshin Impact, a free-to-play game that is still slated to come to Nintendo Switch but remains a PlayStation console exclusive for the moment. While the game is still supposedly Switch-bound, there's been no word of the game coming to Xbox. And it may never come to Xbox consoles as it sounds like PlayStation locked down some exclusivity deal during the game's development. Before this happened though, Xbox reportedly had the same opportunity but passed on the game, a decision that likely cost it millions.
5 awesome FPS games coming out before the end of 2022
Warzone 2 is the biggest FPS set to release in 2022, but it isn't the only one you should be paying attention to
Modern Warfare 2 Fans Are Clowning On The Disc's Tiny File Size
Following the largest beta in "Call of Duty" history, "Modern Warfare 2" has arrived. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" delivers a new campaign and brand-new multiplayer modes that are sure to excite longtime fans of the series, and critics agree that the campaign alone is worth the price of admission. However, the release of "Call of Duty; Modern Warfare 2" has not come and gone without a bit of scrutiny.
dexerto.com
Underused “powerhouse” LMG has lethal TTK in Modern Warfare 2
Warzone expert WhosImmortal has identified a “powerhouse” LMG in Modern Warfare 2 that “decimates” opponents at medium to long-range. When picking a weapon in Modern Warfare 2, most players gravitate towards ARs and SMGs, often overlooking the LMG category completely. While these bulky guns lack mobility,...
SVG
