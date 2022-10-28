ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
DBLTAP

Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List

With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Times: When Can You Start Playing

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is just on the horizon and we've got the rundown on its release times for those eagerly awaiting its arrival. While Call of Duty does offer solid single-player campaigns, most fans would agree that the multiplayer component of the franchise is the real star of the show. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of game modes when booting up Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer component. These modes will be divided into two categories: Core Maps and Battle Maps.
SVG

Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing

Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
TechRadar

One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch

Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
dexerto.com

New Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning feature disabled just days after launch

Modern Warfare 2’s weapon tuning has been disabled following the discovery of a bug that is crashing the game for players with five attachments on their weapons. This is the second major problem that has caused widespread crashing, with the party system being at fault originally. While that issue...
dotesports.com

How to check your K/D ratio and other stats in Modern Warfare 2

A Call of Duty gamer is only as good as their kill/death ratio. Some players live by their K/D number. If it’s high, they’re happy, and if it’s struggling, then so are they. It’s an important feature for many players to be able to track their stats and see how they’re doing and where they need to improve.
SVG

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Hotel Explosion Might Cause A Lawsuit

It may not take long to beat the campaign of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," but the game makes up for that brevity by offering up an unprecedented level of photorealism for the series. Fans have lavished praise on the game's environments, with some noting its lifelike depiction of Amsterdam as a particular highlight (via Eurogamer). However, it seems that Infinity Ward's dedication to faithfully depicting real-world locations may have put its parent company, Activision Blizzard, in the direct line of fire of a lawsuit.
SVG

Modern Warfare 2: Exclusive PlayStation Benefits Explained

In early 2022, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard had the internet going wild. PlayStation players had many concerns about future games not coming to the Sony-owned console, but they were told to not worry. However, some news from September explained that the popular "Call of Duty" games may only be coming out on PlayStation for the next few years. While deals are still being worked on behind the scenes, Sony and Activision are following through on their contract. The "Call of Duty" games have been released with exciting exclusive benefits for PlayStation players for the past few years, and 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was no different (via Eurogamer).
CNET

Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Run on Your Laptop?

With so many highly anticipated holiday 2022 games delayed until next year, there are really only a handful of big releases this season. That short list includes God of War: Ragnarok, Gotham Knights and the latest installment in one of gaming's longest-running franchises, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Of...
ComicBook

Huge PlayStation Exclusive Was Almost an Xbox Game

One of the biggest PlayStation console exclusives was almost an Xbox exclusive, according to a new report. Between games like Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part 2, the PS4 had some absolutely killer exclusive games. So far, the PS5 is continuing this trend with the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo, and of course the new God of War Ragnarok. The PlayStation's most popular console exclusive is none of these award-winning games though, it's Genshin Impact, a free-to-play game that is still slated to come to Nintendo Switch but remains a PlayStation console exclusive for the moment. While the game is still supposedly Switch-bound, there's been no word of the game coming to Xbox. And it may never come to Xbox consoles as it sounds like PlayStation locked down some exclusivity deal during the game's development. Before this happened though, Xbox reportedly had the same opportunity but passed on the game, a decision that likely cost it millions.
SVG

Modern Warfare 2 Fans Are Clowning On The Disc's Tiny File Size

Following the largest beta in "Call of Duty" history, "Modern Warfare 2" has arrived. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" delivers a new campaign and brand-new multiplayer modes that are sure to excite longtime fans of the series, and critics agree that the campaign alone is worth the price of admission. However, the release of "Call of Duty; Modern Warfare 2" has not come and gone without a bit of scrutiny.
dexerto.com

Underused “powerhouse” LMG has lethal TTK in Modern Warfare 2

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has identified a “powerhouse” LMG in Modern Warfare 2 that “decimates” opponents at medium to long-range. When picking a weapon in Modern Warfare 2, most players gravitate towards ARs and SMGs, often overlooking the LMG category completely. While these bulky guns lack mobility,...
SVG

SVG

