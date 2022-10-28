URBANDALE, Iowa, Oct. 31, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Furthering its dedication to providing person-centered software solutions in Iowa, MediSked has joined the Iowa Association of Community Providers (IACP) as a Strategic Business Partner. IACP supports Iowa community providers so they can fully support Iowans in need of behavioral health and disability services.

