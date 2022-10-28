Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Jerry Lee Lewis is alive after being erroneously reported dead at 87, rep confirms
There was a whole lotta shaking going on in the music world Wednesday when Jerry Lee Lewis was reported dead at 87 — but that turned out to be incorrect. "He's alive," Lee's publicist Zach Farnum confirmed to EW in a statement. He added that the initial report was made "erroneously off of an anonymous tip."
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson
Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Rock and Roll Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Still Alive Despite Reports He Was Dead at Age 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, his rep confirms to Closer, despite reports that the “Great Balls of Fire” icon died in Memphis on Wednesday, October 26, at the age of 87. Jerry Lee was part of rock’s birth with his 1957 debut single,...
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Jerry Lee Lewis, notorious US rock’n’roll star, dies aged 87
Artist’s songs such as Great Balls of Fire helped install rock’n’roll as the dominant American pop music of the 1950s
15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments
Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis
Stars and other notables react to the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock ‘n’ roll star died Friday at age 87. “Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star. He just passed away. Our warmest regards to his wife, Judith, and family. He will be missed!”
Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available
Today in Leipers Fork at Fox and Locke, Wynonna Judd shared the news she will headline a history-making concert event “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE – THE FINAL CONCERT” on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event airing in March 2023 on CMT.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0