Rutherford Source

The Boot

Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]

Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Variety

15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments

Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
The Associated Press

Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis

Stars and other notables react to the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock ‘n’ roll star died Friday at age 87. “Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star. He just passed away. Our warmest regards to his wife, Judith, and family. He will be missed!”
Rutherford Source

Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available

Today in Leipers Fork at Fox and Locke, Wynonna Judd shared the news she will headline a history-making concert event “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE – THE FINAL CONCERT” on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event airing in March 2023 on CMT.
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

