Tennessee’s success this season is impressive on its own, but it’s made all the more remarkable when you consider where the Vols were not that long ago. It was only 21 months ago that Tennessee was in total disarray on the heels of a three-win season, amid an NCAA investigation and after yet another coaching change, this one from Jeremy Pruitt to Josh Heupel, hired from UCF just days after athletic director Danny White left the same school for the same post at Tennessee. The magical season the 8-0 third-ranked Vols are currently embarking on is special enough, but the greater context of the program’s remarkable ascension shouldn’t be forgotten, and it was properly reflected on by Heupel and a couple of players after Tennessee bashed Kentucky by 38 points on Saturday night.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO