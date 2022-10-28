Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky beats Missouri Western State: 4 things to know, box score and postgame banter
Following a humbling loss to Tennessee on Saturday night, the Big Blue Nation needed a pick-me-up, and the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team provided that in their preseason exhibition against Missouri Western on Sunday night, winning 56-38. It is important to note that Defending National Player of the Year...
Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky gets demolished at Tennessee: 4 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats fell hard against the No. 3 ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night in Knoxville by a score of 44-6. The Vols came out firing, despite some early penalty trouble, including a 3-minute touchdown drive to begin the game, though they ended with just seven points at the end of the first quarter and the Cats trailing just 7-6.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game
Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
Injuries Rub Salt in Wounds for Kentucky in Loss to Tennessee
An extra week of rest was quickly wiped away across four quarters of football inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday night for Kentucky. Not only did the Wildcats get beat like a drum in their 44-6 loss to Tennessee, they also had multiple key players leave the game due to injury. ...
Watch: White, Scangarello Speak After Kentucky's 44-6 Loss at Tennessee
Kentucky coordinators Rich Scangarello and Brad White each spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 44-6 loss at No. 3 Tennessee. Scangarello talked what went wrong with the offense, how Will Levis played at quarterback and more. White spoke about the character of his defense, how the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Mark Stoops said about Tennessee following Kentucky's loss to Vols
Mark Stoops and Kentucky ran into a buzzsaw in Knoxville Saturday night. The Volunteers racked up 422 total yards of offense and put 44 points on the board. Meanwhile, Kentucky managed a lone touchdown in the first half. Hendon Hooker continued his march to the Heisman Trophy ceremony with another...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast
College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
Elite QB Commit Nico Iamaleava Enjoys Another Trip To Rocky Top
When Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, he heard the doubters and questions surrounding the decision. Now, the Vols are an undefeated 8-0 and ranked second in the country, and Iamaleava was in Knoxville to enjoy another visit with the Vols. Following the visit, he discussed the trip ...
Where Tennessee Stands in Rankings After Week 9
Tennessee (8-0,4-0) impressed once again on Saturday night as Josh Heupel's team throttled Kentucky 44-6 inside of Neyland Stadium. Following the outing, the AP and Coaches Poll have been unveiled ahead of Tennessee's matchup against Georgia. The Vols stayed in place in the coaches poll at ...
Coveted JuCo DL Derrick Hunter Enjoys 'Amazing' Visit With Tennessee on Saturday Night
Tennessee hosted junior college standout defensive lineman Derrick Hunter Jr. on Saturday night for a visit. The Hinds C.C. and former Texas A&M defender discussed his thoughts on his gameday visit to Rocky Top. "It was amazing," Hunter said following the game. "It was great hospitality ...
Heupel, Vols reflect on rapid rise spurred by those ‘that chose to stay’
Tennessee’s success this season is impressive on its own, but it’s made all the more remarkable when you consider where the Vols were not that long ago. It was only 21 months ago that Tennessee was in total disarray on the heels of a three-win season, amid an NCAA investigation and after yet another coaching change, this one from Jeremy Pruitt to Josh Heupel, hired from UCF just days after athletic director Danny White left the same school for the same post at Tennessee. The magical season the 8-0 third-ranked Vols are currently embarking on is special enough, but the greater context of the program’s remarkable ascension shouldn’t be forgotten, and it was properly reflected on by Heupel and a couple of players after Tennessee bashed Kentucky by 38 points on Saturday night.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee drops intense hype video for rivalry showdown with Kentucky: ‘The monster has awoken'
It’ll be an SEC showdown between a pair of ranked opponents when No. 3 Tennessee takes on visiting No. 19 Kentucky. For the latest edition of the rivalry, Tennessee dropped an intense hype video. In it, former Vol Trey Smith is the narrator as the Neyland Nights set is featured.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Adou Thiero
The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have such an athletic, long, and talented team taking the floor in 2022-23. One area that the Cats are loaded at is in the backcourt as they returned talent and brought in some of the best freshmen and transfers in the country. One of...
Bubba Wallace Sounds Off on Massive Hit During Tennessee-Kentucky Game
Bubba Wallace loves his Tennessee Volunteers and the football team is rolling against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Wallace is getting ready for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, but he’s got time tonight to watch some college football. The hit was on Kentucky’s Dane Key. As the...
What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky
Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
aseaofblue.com
Big Blue Pick ‘Em Week 9
For the first time in 71 years, two ranked teams will take the field in the Kentucky-Tennessee rivalry game as the 19th-ranked Wildcats will face the 3rd-ranked Volunteers in a key SEC matchup on Saturday in Knoxville. The Vols have dominated the series, including 26 consecutive wins over the Wildcats...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops on offensive struggles in blowout loss to Tennessee: 'It's not good enough'
Mark Stoops and the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats were blown out at Neyland Stadium by No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday night, 44-6. It was a bad night for the Wildcats in every facet of the game, as they didn’t challenge the Vols much from the opening kickoff on. After...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Missouri Western State viewing info and what to watch for
The 2022-23 college basketball season is here, and we will get to see the Kentucky Wildcats in action for their first exhibition game on Sunday night when they face Missouri Western State. Located in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Griffons are a Division II program that plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate...
Comments / 0