WBIR

Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky gets demolished at Tennessee: 4 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats fell hard against the No. 3 ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night in Knoxville by a score of 44-6. The Vols came out firing, despite some early penalty trouble, including a 3-minute touchdown drive to begin the game, though they ended with just seven points at the end of the first quarter and the Cats trailing just 7-6.
LEXINGTON, KY
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game

Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mark Stoops said about Tennessee following Kentucky's loss to Vols

Mark Stoops and Kentucky ran into a buzzsaw in Knoxville Saturday night. The Volunteers racked up 422 total yards of offense and put 44 points on the board. Meanwhile, Kentucky managed a lone touchdown in the first half. Hendon Hooker continued his march to the Heisman Trophy ceremony with another...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast

College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
ATHENS, GA
VolunteerCountry

Where Tennessee Stands in Rankings After Week 9

Tennessee (8-0,4-0) impressed once again on Saturday night as Josh Heupel's team throttled Kentucky 44-6 inside of Neyland Stadium. Following the outing, the AP and Coaches Poll have been unveiled ahead of Tennessee's matchup against Georgia.  The Vols stayed in place in the coaches poll at ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Heupel, Vols reflect on rapid rise spurred by those ‘that chose to stay’

Tennessee’s success this season is impressive on its own, but it’s made all the more remarkable when you consider where the Vols were not that long ago. It was only 21 months ago that Tennessee was in total disarray on the heels of a three-win season, amid an NCAA investigation and after yet another coaching change, this one from Jeremy Pruitt to Josh Heupel, hired from UCF just days after athletic director Danny White left the same school for the same post at Tennessee. The magical season the 8-0 third-ranked Vols are currently embarking on is special enough, but the greater context of the program’s remarkable ascension shouldn’t be forgotten, and it was properly reflected on by Heupel and a couple of players after Tennessee bashed Kentucky by 38 points on Saturday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Adou Thiero

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have such an athletic, long, and talented team taking the floor in 2022-23. One area that the Cats are loaded at is in the backcourt as they returned talent and brought in some of the best freshmen and transfers in the country. One of...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky

Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
aseaofblue.com

Big Blue Pick ‘Em Week 9

For the first time in 71 years, two ranked teams will take the field in the Kentucky-Tennessee rivalry game as the 19th-ranked Wildcats will face the 3rd-ranked Volunteers in a key SEC matchup on Saturday in Knoxville. The Vols have dominated the series, including 26 consecutive wins over the Wildcats...
KNOXVILLE, TN
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Missouri Western State viewing info and what to watch for

The 2022-23 college basketball season is here, and we will get to see the Kentucky Wildcats in action for their first exhibition game on Sunday night when they face Missouri Western State. Located in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Griffons are a Division II program that plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate...
LEXINGTON, KY

